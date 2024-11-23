Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, Nov. 22
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Hutchinson 62, Dassel-Cokato 55
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 68, Forest Lake 56
• Bloomington Jefferson 55, Apple Valley 47
• Chaska 69, Champlin Park 46
• Concordia Academy 61, St. Paul Humboldt 9
• Eagan 52, Elk River 50
• Farmington 62, Owatonna 36
• Fergus Falls 82, Zimmerman 29
• Kimball 73, Litchfield 36
• Legacy Christian 61, Big Lake 46
• Lester Prairie 57, Sibley East 35
• Liberty Classical 62, Math & Science 22
• LILA 58, Avail Academy 52
• Mayer Lutheran 68, Hayfield 47
• Mounds View 40, Shakopee 31
• New London-Spicer 77, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 43
• PACT 46, Maple Lake 27
• Princeton 72, St. Paul Como Park 56
• Red Wing 61, Lake City 56
• Richfield 71, Mound Westonka 50
• Rogers 69, Cambridge-Isanti 28
• St. Louis Park 59, Cooper 50
• Totino-Grace 70, St. Croix Lutheran 55
• Woodbury 75, Mpls. Southwest 36
MINNESOTA
• BOLD 63, Sleepy Eye 40
• Barnum 69, Hinckley-Finlayson 29
• Blooming Prairie 33, Waseca 30
• Breckenridge 70, Perham 44
• Browerville/Eagle Valley 48, Henning 46
• Cannon Falls 48, La Crescent 43
• Central Minnesota Christian 60, Montevideo 43
• Cherry 59, Mesabi East 47
• Chisholm 75, International Falls 50
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 64, Canby 58
• Cromwell 52, Ely 32
• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 52, MACCRAY 47
• Grand Meadow 59, Houston 38
• Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 50, Wabasso 33
• Hillcrest Lutheran 70, Lake Park-Audubon 41
• Lanesboro 57, Alden-Conger 49
• Lyle-Pacelli 37, Le Roy-Ostrander 36
• Mankato Loyola 54, Maple River 50
• Marshall 75, Alexandria 70
• Minnewaska 70, Lac qui Parle Valley 21
• Murray County Central 47, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 33
• Nevis 49, Hill City 47
• Ogilvie 87, Fond du Lac 11
• Park Christian 51, Mahnomen-Waubun 30
• Pelican Rapids 54, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 49
• Pequot Lakes 51, Willmar 42
• Pillager 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Pine Island 35
• Redwood Valley 86, Worthington 43
• Renville County West 60, New Ulm Cathedral 46
• Rochester Marshall 58, Dover-Eyota 55
• Sartell-St. Stephen 61, Detroit Lakes 34
• Sebeka 53, Mille Lacs 28
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54
• Southland 52, Kenyon-Wanamingo 44
• Spring Grove 77, St. Charles 32
• Triton 57, NRHEG 41
• Wabasha-Kellogg 42, Medford 23
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62, Stephen-Argyle 32
• West Central 57, Paynesville 55
• Yellow Medicine East 73, Red Rock Central 38
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Albert Lea 33
Football
PREP BOWL
Class 6A
• Maple Grove 28, Minnetonka 21
Class 4A
• Becker 24, Totino-Grace 8
Class 2A
• Jackson Co. Cent. 42, Staples-Motley 26
Class 1A
• Minneota 70, Springfield 20
Hockey • boys
METRO EAST
• St. Thomas Academy 15, Tartan 1
METRO WEST
• St. Louis Park 6, Chaska 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker/Big Lake 1, Breckenridge 1, tie
• Edina 5, Maple Grove 0
• Gentry Academy 6, East Grand Forks 1
• Grand Rapids 3, Forest Lake 2, OT
• Greenway 2, Red Wing 1
• Holy Angels 7, Roseau 3
• Mound Westonka 5, Minnesota River 4
• Northern Edge 5, Mora/Milaca 3
• Orono 9, Hutchinson 1
• Proctor 6, Breck 3
• Rosemount 6, East Ridge 0
• Warroad 5, Delano 3
• Wayzata 3, Moorhead 2, OT
• White Bear Lake 4, Duluth East 0
MINNESOTA
• Hayward (Wis.) 1, North Shore 0
• LaCrescent-Hokah 7, Worthington 0
• New Ulm 14, Windom 0
• Red Lake Falls 8, Lake of the Woods 0
Hockey • girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 4, Blaine 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Woodbury 5, Park of C.G. 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bemidji 6, Buffalo 0
• Dodge County 3, Simley 0
• Hastings 5, St. Croix Valley (Wis.) 1
• Holy Angels 5, Lakeville North 1
• Hudson (Wis.) 2, Winona 0
• North Shore 4, Litchfield/D-C 3
• Orono 3, Warroad 0
• Rock Ridge 4, Armstrong/Cooper 3
• Wayzata 4, Alexandria 2
MINNESOTA
• Bismarck Century (N.D.) 3, East Grand Forks 2
• Fort Frances (Ont.) 10, Prairie Centre 1
The Elks relied on their power run game to drain the clock and keep the ball out of the Cardinals’ hands.