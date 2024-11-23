High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Friday, Nov. 22

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 23, 2024 at 5:23AM
Jackson County Central holds up the trophy and celebrates after defeating Staples-Motley 42-26 for the Class 2A championship on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Basketball • girls

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Hutchinson 62, Dassel-Cokato 55

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 68, Forest Lake 56

• Bloomington Jefferson 55, Apple Valley 47

• Chaska 69, Champlin Park 46

• Concordia Academy 61, St. Paul Humboldt 9

• Eagan 52, Elk River 50

• Farmington 62, Owatonna 36

• Fergus Falls 82, Zimmerman 29

• Kimball 73, Litchfield 36

• Legacy Christian 61, Big Lake 46

• Lester Prairie 57, Sibley East 35

• Liberty Classical 62, Math & Science 22

• LILA 58, Avail Academy 52

• Mayer Lutheran 68, Hayfield 47

• Mounds View 40, Shakopee 31

• New London-Spicer 77, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 43

• PACT 46, Maple Lake 27

• Princeton 72, St. Paul Como Park 56

• Red Wing 61, Lake City 56

• Richfield 71, Mound Westonka 50

• Rogers 69, Cambridge-Isanti 28

• St. Louis Park 59, Cooper 50

• Totino-Grace 70, St. Croix Lutheran 55

• Woodbury 75, Mpls. Southwest 36

MINNESOTA

• BOLD 63, Sleepy Eye 40

• Barnum 69, Hinckley-Finlayson 29

• Blooming Prairie 33, Waseca 30

• Breckenridge 70, Perham 44

• Browerville/Eagle Valley 48, Henning 46

• Cannon Falls 48, La Crescent 43

• Central Minnesota Christian 60, Montevideo 43

• Cherry 59, Mesabi East 47

• Chisholm 75, International Falls 50

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 64, Canby 58

• Cromwell 52, Ely 32

• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 52, MACCRAY 47

• Grand Meadow 59, Houston 38

• Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 50, Wabasso 33

• Hillcrest Lutheran 70, Lake Park-Audubon 41

• Lanesboro 57, Alden-Conger 49

• Lyle-Pacelli 37, Le Roy-Ostrander 36

• Mankato Loyola 54, Maple River 50

• Marshall 75, Alexandria 70

• Minnewaska 70, Lac qui Parle Valley 21

• Murray County Central 47, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 33

• Nevis 49, Hill City 47

• Ogilvie 87, Fond du Lac 11

• Park Christian 51, Mahnomen-Waubun 30

• Pelican Rapids 54, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 49

• Pequot Lakes 51, Willmar 42

• Pillager 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville 60, Pine Island 35

• Redwood Valley 86, Worthington 43

• Renville County West 60, New Ulm Cathedral 46

• Rochester Marshall 58, Dover-Eyota 55

• Sartell-St. Stephen 61, Detroit Lakes 34

• Sebeka 53, Mille Lacs 28

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54

• Southland 52, Kenyon-Wanamingo 44

• Spring Grove 77, St. Charles 32

• Triton 57, NRHEG 41

• Wabasha-Kellogg 42, Medford 23

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 62, Stephen-Argyle 32

• West Central 57, Paynesville 55

• Yellow Medicine East 73, Red Rock Central 38

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 68, Albert Lea 33

Football

PREP BOWL

Class 6A

• Maple Grove 28, Minnetonka 21

Class 4A

• Becker 24, Totino-Grace 8

Class 2A

• Jackson Co. Cent. 42, Staples-Motley 26

Class 1A

• Minneota 70, Springfield 20

Hockey • boys

METRO EAST

• St. Thomas Academy 15, Tartan 1

METRO WEST

• St. Louis Park 6, Chaska 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Becker/Big Lake 1, Breckenridge 1, tie

• Edina 5, Maple Grove 0

• Gentry Academy 6, East Grand Forks 1

• Grand Rapids 3, Forest Lake 2, OT

• Greenway 2, Red Wing 1

• Holy Angels 7, Roseau 3

• Mound Westonka 5, Minnesota River 4

• Northern Edge 5, Mora/Milaca 3

• Orono 9, Hutchinson 1

• Proctor 6, Breck 3

• Rosemount 6, East Ridge 0

• Warroad 5, Delano 3

• Wayzata 3, Moorhead 2, OT

• White Bear Lake 4, Duluth East 0

MINNESOTA

• Hayward (Wis.) 1, North Shore 0

• LaCrescent-Hokah 7, Worthington 0

• New Ulm 14, Windom 0

• Red Lake Falls 8, Lake of the Woods 0

Hockey • girls

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 4, Blaine 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Woodbury 5, Park of C.G. 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bemidji 6, Buffalo 0

• Dodge County 3, Simley 0

• Hastings 5, St. Croix Valley (Wis.) 1

• Holy Angels 5, Lakeville North 1

• Hudson (Wis.) 2, Winona 0

• North Shore 4, Litchfield/D-C 3

• Orono 3, Warroad 0

• Rock Ridge 4, Armstrong/Cooper 3

• Wayzata 4, Alexandria 2

MINNESOTA

• Bismarck Century (N.D.) 3, East Grand Forks 2

• Fort Frances (Ont.) 10, Prairie Centre 1

