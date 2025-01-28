High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Jan. 27

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 28, 2025 at 6:03AM
A Cloquet/Esko/Carlton player laces his skates in the locker room before playing Bemidji at Cloquet Area Recreation Center on Jan. 24 in Cloquet, Minn. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASKETBALL • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 72, Community of Peace 39

METRO WEST

• Bloomington Jefferson 66, New Prague 54

• Orono 98, Waconia 63

• St. Louis Park 106, Chanhassen 100

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• North 70, Southwest 60

• Roosevelt 73, Camden 60

• Washburn 93, South 55

SUBURBAN EAST

• Roseville 82, Forest Lake 68

TRI-METRO

• Bloomington Kennedy 79, Columbia Heights 67

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 68, Annandale 53

• Norwood Young America 76, New London-Spicer 64

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Foley 67, Spectrum 62

• Hiawatha Coll. 107, Higher Ground 73

• ISM/Chesterton 79, AFSA 33

• Lester Prairie 62, Sibley East 58

• Nova Classical 64, North Lakes 50

• Prairie Seeds 48, Recording Arts 46

• St. Paul Central 94, Mpls. Edison 44

• St. Paul Harding 88, CHOF 62

• Ubah Academy 93, Exploration 63

• United Christian 75, St. John’s Prep 39

MINNESOTA

• Blooming Prairie 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47

• Browerville/Eagle Valley 88, Pine River-Backus 58

• Caledonia 61, La Crosse Central (Wis.) 42

• Central Minnesota Christian 63, Lakeview 47

• Cleveland 67, GHEC 59

• Cloquet 85, Duluth Marshall 60

• Dawson-Boyd 88, Canby 28

• Fertile-Beltrami 77, Crookston 54

• Fillmore Central 62, Grand Meadow 37

• Hayfield 63, Bethlehem Academy 51

• Hills-Beaver Creek 74, George-Little Rock, Iowa 26

• Jackson County Central 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, United South Central 34

• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 92, Yellow Medicine East 54

• Kingsland 56, Houston 49

• Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Minneota 59

• Lewiston-Altura 66, Rushford-Peterson 63

• Luverne 56, Fairmont 55

• Madelia 86, Nicollet 66

• Martin County West 59, Alden-Conger 54

• Mesabi East 65, Bigfork 64

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65

• Mora 68, Royalton 33

• Pelican Rapids 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 53

• Red Lake 90, Cass Lake-Bena 87

• Red Lake County Central 74, Sacred Heart 58

• Redwood Valley 78, Eden Valley-Watkins 70

• Renville County West 80, MACCRAY 49

• Schaeffer Academy 72, Spring Grove 47

• Southland 72, Le Roy-Ostrander 51

• St. Clair 75, Tri-City United 44

• Stewartville 63, Lake City 54

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 90, Ortonville 59

• Triton 69, Randolph 68

• Underwood 72, Sebeka 39

• Upsala 51, Kimball 48

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 79, Roseau 52

• Warroad 64, Kittson Central 61

• Waseca 64, Blue Earth Area 44

• Win-E-Mac 72, Climax-Fisher 64

• Windom 108, Mountain Lake Area 66

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 46, Math & Science 10

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen 72, St. Louis Park 32

• New Prague 71, Bloom. Jefferson 31

• Orono 69, Waconia 59

TRI-METRO

• Bloom. Kennedy 52, Columbia Heights 47

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Glencoe-SL 64, Annandale 49

• New London-Spicer 66, Norwood YA 39

METROPOLITAN AREA

• CHOF 79, St. Paul Harding 27

• Ellsworth (Wis.) 65, St. Paul Central 36

• LILA 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18

• Sartell 65, Osseo 40

MINNESOTA

• Aitkin 55, Two Harbors 45

• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59, Maple Lake 26

• Austin 63, Rochester Lourdes 54

• Bethlehem Academy 58, Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 50

• Cedar Mountain 58, Springfield 51

• Chisholm 72, Duluth Denfeld 32

• Cromwell 64, Esko 51

• Dawson-Boyd 55, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 54

• Dover-Eyota 71, Fillmore Central 53

• East Central 50, Carlton-Wrenshall 32

• East Grand Forks 61, Stephen-Argyle 29

• Fairmont 76, Luverne 33

• Fosston 53, Crookston 39

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 60, Lake of the Woods 23

• Hancock 74, Lakeview 57

• Hill City 70, Laporte 32

• Hills-Beaver Creek 48, George-Little Rock (Iowa) 45 (OT)

• Houston 72, Kingsland 57

• International Falls 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 47

• Jackson County Central 95, Maple River 78

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, United South Central 37

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 57, Blooming Prairie 48

• Kittson Central 64, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56

• Mankato Loyola 55, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 52

• Milaca 59, Kimball 56

• Moose Lake/Willow River 68, North Woods 55

• Murray County Central 61, Wabasso 34

• Northern Freeze 54, Climax-Fisher 42

• NRHEG 71, Medford 21

• Osakis 73, Staples-Motley 40

• Pequot Lakes 76, Foley 62

• Pillager 51, Henning 42

• Roseau 65, Warroad 57

• Sacred Heart 70, Red Lake County Central 39

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 81, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 45

• Southland 73, Le Roy-Ostrander 40

• St. James Area 70, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 56

• Stewartville 70, Lake City 60

• Triton 68, Randolph 51

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 82, Red Lake 13

• Waseca 52, Blue Earth Area 20

• West Central 66, Brandon-Evansville 61

• Windom 92, Mountain Lake Area 30

GYMNASTICS • GIRLS

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Rockford 127.45, Glencoe-Silver Lake 126.725. All-around: Autumn Kaczmarek, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 33.675.

HOCKEY • BOYS

METRO WEST

• Waconia 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Somerset (Wis.) 11, Bloomington Kennedy 0

MINNESOTA

• Crookston 10, Park Rapids 0

• Marshall 5, Fairmont 1

• Mora/Milaca 5, WSFLG (Wis.) 3

• North Shore 3, International Falls 1

HOCKEY • GIRLS

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family 11, Hutchinson 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Lakeville North 5, Mankato East 2

MINNESOTA

• Cloquet/E/C 1, North Shore 0

• Minnesota River 3, New Ulm 2, OT

• Proctor/Herm. 7, Superior (Wis.) 0

