Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Jan. 27
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 72, Community of Peace 39
METRO WEST
• Bloomington Jefferson 66, New Prague 54
• Orono 98, Waconia 63
• St. Louis Park 106, Chanhassen 100
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 70, Southwest 60
• Roosevelt 73, Camden 60
• Washburn 93, South 55
SUBURBAN EAST
• Roseville 82, Forest Lake 68
TRI-METRO
• Bloomington Kennedy 79, Columbia Heights 67
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 68, Annandale 53
• Norwood Young America 76, New London-Spicer 64
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Foley 67, Spectrum 62
• Hiawatha Coll. 107, Higher Ground 73
• ISM/Chesterton 79, AFSA 33
• Lester Prairie 62, Sibley East 58
• Nova Classical 64, North Lakes 50
• Prairie Seeds 48, Recording Arts 46
• St. Paul Central 94, Mpls. Edison 44
• St. Paul Harding 88, CHOF 62
• Ubah Academy 93, Exploration 63
• United Christian 75, St. John’s Prep 39
MINNESOTA
• Blooming Prairie 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 47
• Browerville/Eagle Valley 88, Pine River-Backus 58
• Caledonia 61, La Crosse Central (Wis.) 42
• Central Minnesota Christian 63, Lakeview 47
• Cleveland 67, GHEC 59
• Cloquet 85, Duluth Marshall 60
• Dawson-Boyd 88, Canby 28
• Fertile-Beltrami 77, Crookston 54
• Fillmore Central 62, Grand Meadow 37
• Hayfield 63, Bethlehem Academy 51
• Hills-Beaver Creek 74, George-Little Rock, Iowa 26
• Jackson County Central 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, United South Central 34
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 92, Yellow Medicine East 54
• Kingsland 56, Houston 49
• Lac qui Parle Valley 64, Minneota 59
• Lewiston-Altura 66, Rushford-Peterson 63
• Luverne 56, Fairmont 55
• Madelia 86, Nicollet 66
• Martin County West 59, Alden-Conger 54
• Mesabi East 65, Bigfork 64
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 65
• Mora 68, Royalton 33
• Pelican Rapids 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 53
• Red Lake 90, Cass Lake-Bena 87
• Red Lake County Central 74, Sacred Heart 58
• Redwood Valley 78, Eden Valley-Watkins 70
• Renville County West 80, MACCRAY 49
• Schaeffer Academy 72, Spring Grove 47
• Southland 72, Le Roy-Ostrander 51
• St. Clair 75, Tri-City United 44
• Stewartville 63, Lake City 54
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 90, Ortonville 59
• Triton 69, Randolph 68
• Underwood 72, Sebeka 39
• Upsala 51, Kimball 48
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
• Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 79, Roseau 52
• Warroad 64, Kittson Central 61
• Waseca 64, Blue Earth Area 44
• Win-E-Mac 72, Climax-Fisher 64
• Windom 108, Mountain Lake Area 66
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 46, Math & Science 10
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 72, St. Louis Park 32
• New Prague 71, Bloom. Jefferson 31
• Orono 69, Waconia 59
TRI-METRO
• Bloom. Kennedy 52, Columbia Heights 47
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Glencoe-SL 64, Annandale 49
• New London-Spicer 66, Norwood YA 39
METROPOLITAN AREA
• CHOF 79, St. Paul Harding 27
• Ellsworth (Wis.) 65, St. Paul Central 36
• LILA 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 18
• Sartell 65, Osseo 40
MINNESOTA
• Aitkin 55, Two Harbors 45
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 59, Maple Lake 26
• Austin 63, Rochester Lourdes 54
• Bethlehem Academy 58, Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 50
• Cedar Mountain 58, Springfield 51
• Chisholm 72, Duluth Denfeld 32
• Cromwell 64, Esko 51
• Dawson-Boyd 55, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 54
• Dover-Eyota 71, Fillmore Central 53
• East Central 50, Carlton-Wrenshall 32
• East Grand Forks 61, Stephen-Argyle 29
• Fairmont 76, Luverne 33
• Fosston 53, Crookston 39
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 60, Lake of the Woods 23
• Hancock 74, Lakeview 57
• Hill City 70, Laporte 32
• Hills-Beaver Creek 48, George-Little Rock (Iowa) 45 (OT)
• Houston 72, Kingsland 57
• International Falls 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 47
• Jackson County Central 95, Maple River 78
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 68, United South Central 37
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 57, Blooming Prairie 48
• Kittson Central 64, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56
• Mankato Loyola 55, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 52
• Milaca 59, Kimball 56
• Moose Lake/Willow River 68, North Woods 55
• Murray County Central 61, Wabasso 34
• Northern Freeze 54, Climax-Fisher 42
• NRHEG 71, Medford 21
• Osakis 73, Staples-Motley 40
• Pequot Lakes 76, Foley 62
• Pillager 51, Henning 42
• Roseau 65, Warroad 57
• Sacred Heart 70, Red Lake County Central 39
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 81, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 45
• Southland 73, Le Roy-Ostrander 40
• St. James Area 70, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 56
• Stewartville 70, Lake City 60
• Triton 68, Randolph 51
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 82, Red Lake 13
• Waseca 52, Blue Earth Area 20
• West Central 66, Brandon-Evansville 61
• Windom 92, Mountain Lake Area 30
GYMNASTICS • GIRLS
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Rockford 127.45, Glencoe-Silver Lake 126.725. All-around: Autumn Kaczmarek, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 33.675.
HOCKEY • BOYS
METRO WEST
• Waconia 4, Bloomington Jefferson 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Somerset (Wis.) 11, Bloomington Kennedy 0
MINNESOTA
• Crookston 10, Park Rapids 0
• Marshall 5, Fairmont 1
• Mora/Milaca 5, WSFLG (Wis.) 3
• North Shore 3, International Falls 1
HOCKEY • GIRLS
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 11, Hutchinson 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Lakeville North 5, Mankato East 2
MINNESOTA
• Cloquet/E/C 1, North Shore 0
• Minnesota River 3, New Ulm 2, OT
• Proctor/Herm. 7, Superior (Wis.) 0
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.