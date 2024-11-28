Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Nov. 27
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 28, 2024 at 4:41AM
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Michael-Albertville 56, Rogers 41
MINNESOTA
• Proctor 78, Hermantown 66
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 72, Coon Rapids 35
• Blaine 71, Champlin Park 44
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 49, Humboldt 25
HOCKEY • BOYS
SUBURBAN EAST
• Stillwater 8, Roseville 4
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Owatonna 4, Tartan 2
• Winona 4, St. Paul Academy 0
• Northern Lakes 7, Northern Edge 1
HOCKEY • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
