High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday, Nov. 27

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 28, 2024 at 4:41AM
Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Wednesday (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASKETBALL • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Michael-Albertville 56, Rogers 41

MINNESOTA

• Proctor 78, Hermantown 66

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 72, Coon Rapids 35

• Blaine 71, Champlin Park 44

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 49, Humboldt 25

HOCKEY • BOYS

SUBURBAN EAST

• Stillwater 8, Roseville 4

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Owatonna 4, Tartan 2

• Winona 4, St. Paul Academy 0

• Northern Lakes 7, Northern Edge 1

HOCKEY • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

