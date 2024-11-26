High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Nov. 25

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2024 at 5:09AM
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state. (Cheryl Myers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bloom. Kennedy 67, Mpls. Roosevelt 33

• Breck 53, St. Paul Humboldt 17

• Little Falls 66, Big Lake 41

• North St. Paul 59, Mpls. Camden 45

• Red Wing 51, River Falls (Wis.) 21

• Trinity 51, Mounds Park Academy 13

• White Bear Lake 66, Champlin Park 62

MINNESOTA

• Dover-Eyota 62, Chatfield 50

• Duluth Denfeld 46, Carlton/Wrenshall 28

• Edgerton 56, Luverne 52

• Floodwood 70, Cherry 64

• Houston 73, LeRoy-Ostrander 42

• Jackson Co. Cent. 76, Lake Crystal-WM 51

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 61, Cleveland 42

• Kerkhoven-M-S 71, EV-Watkins 55

• Lakeview 60, HL-O/Fulda 22

• Marshall 77, Willmar 50

• Martin Co. West 53, Gibbon-F-W 39

• Red Lake Co. 64, Goodridge/G-G 59

• Two Harbors 60, Silver Bay 19

HOCKEY • BOYS

MINNESOTA

• Northern Lakes 11, Prairie Centre 0

• Sartell 10, Willmar 1

HOCKEY • GIRLS

MINNESOTA

• Roseau 6, Thief River Falls 1

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More

Colleges

Football Across Minnesota: On comebacks, jump-cuts and a can't-lose coach

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

Read about Minnesota State Mankato’s mini-miracle, Charles Langama’s nifty moves and Chris Meidt’s magical weekend.

High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday

card image

High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Senior becomes Minneota’s career-leading rusher and scorer

card image