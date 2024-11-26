Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Monday, Nov. 25
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloom. Kennedy 67, Mpls. Roosevelt 33
• Breck 53, St. Paul Humboldt 17
• Little Falls 66, Big Lake 41
• North St. Paul 59, Mpls. Camden 45
• Red Wing 51, River Falls (Wis.) 21
• Trinity 51, Mounds Park Academy 13
• White Bear Lake 66, Champlin Park 62
MINNESOTA
• Dover-Eyota 62, Chatfield 50
• Duluth Denfeld 46, Carlton/Wrenshall 28
• Edgerton 56, Luverne 52
• Floodwood 70, Cherry 64
• Houston 73, LeRoy-Ostrander 42
• Jackson Co. Cent. 76, Lake Crystal-WM 51
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 61, Cleveland 42
• Kerkhoven-M-S 71, EV-Watkins 55
• Lakeview 60, HL-O/Fulda 22
• Marshall 77, Willmar 50
• Martin Co. West 53, Gibbon-F-W 39
• Red Lake Co. 64, Goodridge/G-G 59
• Two Harbors 60, Silver Bay 19
HOCKEY • BOYS
MINNESOTA
• Northern Lakes 11, Prairie Centre 0
• Sartell 10, Willmar 1
HOCKEY • GIRLS
MINNESOTA
• Roseau 6, Thief River Falls 1
