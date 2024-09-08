Saturday’s prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mpls. Camden 16, St. Paul Como Park 0
MINNESOTA
• Blooming Prairie 42, Fillmore Central 34
• LeRoy-Ostrander 55, Westbrook-WG 6
• Rushford-Peterson 47, Bethlehem Acad. 6
• Stewartville 48, Kasson-Mantorville 6
SOCCER • BOYS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 1, Centennial 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 1, Forest Lake 0
• Apple Valley 2, Hastings 1
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0, SW Christian 0, tie
• Blake 0, St. Thomas Academy 0, tie
• Bloomington Jefferson 4, Burnsville 0
• Breck 2, Rochester Lourdes 1
• Buffalo 2, Rogers 2, tie
• Chaska 3, Bloom. Kennedy 2
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Hill-Murray 1
• Delano 5, Zimmerman 1
• DeLaSalle 0, Edina 0, tie
• Eagan 0, Minnetonka 0, tie
• East Ridge 4, Tartan 0
• Farmington 1, Rochester John Marshall 1, tie
• Hope Academy 3, Maranatha Christian 2
• Hopkins 3, Minneapolis South 0
• Lakeville North 3, Rochester Century 2
• Liberty Classical 3, North Lakes 1
• Mahtomedi 1, Northfield 0
• Mankato East 3, New Prague 1
• Maple Grove 2, Roseville 0
• Monticello 3, Alexandria 0
• Mpls. Southwest 2, Minnehaha Acad. 1
• New Ulm 8, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• Nova Classical 4, United Christian 1
• Oregon (Wis.) 4, Totino-Grace 0
• Osseo 7, Moorhead 1
• Park Center 1, Mounds View 0
• Prior Lake 1, Eden Prairie 0
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Camb,-Isanti 1
• Shakopee 3, Chanhassen 0
• Simley 7, St. Croix Lutheran 0
• Spring Lake Park 5, Irondale 2
• St. Croix Prep 3, Big Lake 0
• St. Louis Park 2, Richfield 1
• St. Paul Academy 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
• St. Paul Highland Park 5, South St. Paul 0
• Two Rivers 3, Eastview 2
• White Bear Lake 2, North St. Paul 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 1, Totino-Grace 1, tie
• Maple Grove 10, Coon Rapids 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Alexandria 2, Monticello 0
• Anoka 2, Forest Lake 0
• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, St. Paul Academy 1, tie
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Zimmerman 0
• Blake 6, Holy Family 1
• Bloomington Jefferson 7, Burnsville 0
• Breck 1, Rochester Lourdes 1, tie
• Buffalo 0, Rogers 0, tie
• Chanhassen 6, Shakopee 3
• Chisago Lakes 4, St. Paul Highland Park 1
• Delano 7, Norwood Young America 0
• Eagan 2, Minnetonka 1
• Edina 2, White Bear Lake 2, tie
• Esko 5, Spectrum 0
• Hastings 4, Apple Valley 0
• Irondale 1, Fridley 0
• Lakeville North 6, Rochester Century 0
• Mounds View 3, St. Louis Park 1
• Mpls. Southwest 2, Armstrong/Cooper 0
• Mpls. Washburn 3, Chaska 1
• New Prague 6, New Ulm 0
• Prior Lake 2, Eden Prairie 1
• Richfield 4, North St. Paul 0
• Spring Lake Park 5, Owatonna 2
• St. Anthony 3, Mound Westonka 1
• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Brainerd 0
• St. Paul Central 5, Mpls. Roosevelt 2
• St. Paul Washington 5, Nova Classical 1
• Stillwater 2, Duluth East 0
• Trinity 9, Hope Academy 2
• Two Rivers 7, Bloomington Kennedy 0
• United Christian 2, Hiawatha Collegiate 1
• Waconia 1, Watertown-Mayer 1, tie
• Wayzata 3, Holy Angels 2
TENNIS • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 5, Forest Lake 2
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
ADA-BORUP WEST TOURNAMENT
• Ada-Borup-West def. Roseau, 25-22, 25-20
• Ada-Borup-West def. Win-E-Mac, 25-6, 25-15
• BGMR def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-19
• BGMR def. Underwood, 25-21, 25-15
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Red Lake Falls, 25-17, 25-17
• East Grand Forks def. BGMR, 25-16, 25-18
• East Grand Forks def. Bagley, 25-12, 25-16
• East Grand Forks def. Underwood, 25-12, 25-19
• Kittson Central def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13
• Kittson Central def. Fosston, 25-18, 25-21
• Kittson Central def. Red Lake Falls, 25-22, 25-14
• Nevis def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-20, 25-23
• Red Lake County Central def. Win-E-Mac, 23-25, 25-23, 15-4
• Red Lake Falls def. Fosston, 25-20, 25-21
• Roseau def. Red Lake County Central, 25-17, 25-12
• Roseau def. Win-E-Mac, 25-18, 25-16
• Stephen-Argyle def. Climax-Fisher, 25-22, 25-22
• Thief River Falls def. Climax-Fisher, 25-17, 25-16
• Thief River Falls def. Nevis, 25-16, 22-25, 15-7
• Thief River Falls def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-17, 25-17
APPLE VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Park (Cottage Grove) def. Eden Prairie, 25-18, 18-25, 15-11
Third Place
• Apple Valley def. Edina, 25-23, 25-18
Fifth Place
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Mounds View, 16-25, 25-18, 15-13
Seventh Place
• Chatfield def. Faribault, 25-17, 25-15
Ninth Place
• Stewartville def. Caledonia, 25-20, 25-22
Eleventh Place
• Stewartville def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-18, 25-15
13th Place
• Concordia Academy def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 25-20
15th Place
• Hastings def. Avail Academy, 25-21, 25-19
Semifinals
• Eden Prairie def. Apple Valley, 14-25, 25-19, 15-8
• Park (Cottage Grove) def. Edina, 25-23, 22-25, 15-3
Play off round
• Caledonia def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Chatfield, 25-21, 11-25, 15-12
• Concordia Academy def. Avail Academy, 25-14, 25-11
• Fillmore Central def. Hastings, 25-14, 25-20
• Mounds View def. Faribault, 25-11, 19-25, 15-11
BECKER TOURNAMENT
• Holy Family def. Cloquet, 25-19, 25-20
• Holy Family def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-19, 26-24
• PACT def. Becker, 25-18, 25-23
• St. Louis Park def. Becker, 25-16, 25-14
• St. Louis Park def. HLWW, 18-25, 25-20, 15-12
GREENWAY TOURNAMENT
• Cherry def. International Falls, 25-22, 25-16
• Cherry def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-21, 23-25, 20-18
• Ely def. Cherry, 25-13, 25-7
• Ely def. Greenway, 25-15, 25-17
• Ely def. Mesabi East, 25-10, 25-14
• Greenway def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-16, 25-15
• Greenway def. Mora, 25-15, 17-25, 15-11
• Greenway def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-19, 25-11
• International Falls def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 18-25, 25-23, 15-10
• Mesabi East def. Cherry, 25-21, 25-22
• Mesabi East def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-19, 25-17
• Moose Lake/Willow River def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-17, 25-10
• Moose Lake/Willow River def. Northeast Range, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13
• Mora def. International Falls, 25-12, 25-21
• Mora def. Northeast Range, 25-23, 25-15
• Northeast Range def. International Falls, 25-15, 25-16
• Northeast Range def. Mesabi East, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13
HAYFIELD TOURNAMENT
• Alden-Conger def. Pine Island, 25-19, 25-19
• Alden-Conger def. Blooming Prairie, 25-13, 25-9
• Alden-Conger def. Goodhue, 25-21, 25-11
• Alden-Conger def. Lyle-Pacelli, 25-9, 25-8
• Blooming Prairie def. Goodhue, 28-26, 25-23
• Blooming Prairie def. Lyle-Pacelli, 23-25, 25-18, 17-15
• Dover-Eyota def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-19, 25-17
• Le Roy-Ostrander def. Hayfield, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10
• Pine Island def. Dover-Eyota, 25-17, 25-16
• Pine Island def. Hayfield, 25-14, 25-15
IRONDALE INVITE
Pool play
• Duluth Denfeld def. Park Center, 25-19, 25-12
• Duluth Denfeld def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-8
• Hudson (Wis.) def. Fridley, 25-6, 25-9
• Hudson (Wis.) def. St. Croix Prep, 25-21, 25-21
• Hudson (Wis.) def. St. Paul Central, 25-13, 25-19
• Irondale def. Columbia Heights, 25-12, 25-8
• Irondale def. Duluth Denfeld, 24-26, 27-25, 15-13
• Irondale def. Park Center, 25-7, 25-17
• Park Center def. Columbia Heights, 20-25, 25-12, 15-9
• St. Paul Central def. Fridley, 25-18, 21-25, 15-9
• St. Paul Central def. St. Croix Prep, 25-13, 25-22
• St. Croix Prep def. Fridley, 25-4, 25-11
Seventh place
• Fridley def. Columbia Heights 25-9, 25- 15
Fifth place
• St. Croix Prep def. Park Center 25-14, 25-15
Third place
• Duluth Denfeld def. St. Paul Central 18-25, 26-24, 15-11
Championship
• Hudson (Wis.) def. Irondale 25-17, 25-11
MARSHALL TOURNAMENT
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Minneota, 25-22, 25-16
• Canby def. Chaska, 25-18, 20-25, 15-9
• Champlin Park def. Lakeville South, 25-20, 25-20
• Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 25-21, 27-25
• Chanhassen def. Burnsville, 25-16, 25-19
• Chaska def. Alexandria, 23-25, 25-21, 15-6
• Lakeville North def. Alexandria, 25-19, 25-7
• Lakeville North def. Canby, 25-16, 25-22
• Lakeville South def. Northfield, 25-22, 25-23
• Maple Grove def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-19, 25-15
• Marshall def. Burnsville, 25-19, 25-15
• Mayer Lutheran def. Maple Grove, 16-25, 26-24, 15-13
• Mayer Lutheran def. Minneota, 25-17, 25-23
• Northfield def. Prior Lake, 25-14, 25-17
• Wayzata def. Chanhassen, 25-22, 25-19
• Wayzata def. Marshall, 25-20, 17-25, 15-11
MONTEVIDEO TOURNAMENT
• Paynesville def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-19, 25-13
• Paynesville def. Montevideo, 25-13, 25-8
• Wabasso def. Dawson-Boyd, 26-24, 25-12
• Wabasso def. Paynesville, 29-27, 25-13
MOUND WESTONKA TOURNAMENT
• Bloomington Kennedy def. Central, 25-21, 27-25
• Cooper def. Central, 25-11, 25-15
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-12, 25-18
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Orono, 25-22, 25-23
• Maranatha def. Central, 26-24, 25-22
• Maranatha def. Rockford, 25-15, 25-10
• Mound Westonka def. Central, 25-13, 25-20
• Mound Westonka def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-18, 25-19
• Mound Westonka def. Maranatha, 25-22, 25-16
• Mound Westonka def. St. Peter, 25-23, 25-17
• Orono def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-10, 25-14
• Orono def. Maranatha, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13
• Rockford def. Cooper, 25-16, 25-8
• St. Peter def. Cooper, 25-7, 25-22
• St. Peter def. Rockford, 21-25, 25-7, 15-7
PELICAN RAPIDS TOURNAMENT
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Pelican Rapids, 27-25, 25-14
• Pelican Rapids def. Battle Lake, 25-11, 25-18
• Pelican Rapids def. NCEUH, 25-9, 25-10
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE TOURNAMENT
• Albany def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 26-24, 25-21
• Albany def. Annandale, 28-26, 23-25, 15-12
• Albany def. Holdingford, 25-7, 25-9
• Albany def. Sauk Centre, 25-20, 25-23
• Annandale def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-18
• Annandale def. Monticello, 25-21, 26-24
• Brainerd def. Kimball, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9
• Foley def. Brainerd, 28-26, 25-20
• Foley def. Holdingford, 27-25, 25-21
• Holdingford def. Kimball, 22-25, 25-13, 15-3
• Monticello def. Brainerd, 25-14, 25-16
• Monticello def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-23, 25-21
• Osakis def. Pipestone, 25-19, 26-24
• Pequot Lakes def. Osakis, 25-22, 25-17
• Pequot Lakes def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-10, 25-13
• Royalton def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-27, 25-20, 15-7
• Royalton def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-22, 25-22
• Sauk Centre def. Foley, 25-18, 25-11
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Osakis, 25-12, 25-21
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-11, 25-18
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Pipestone, 25-13, 25-22
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pequot Lakes, 25-16, 26-24
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Royalton, 25-18, 25-19
• Watertown-Mayer def. Pipestone, 25-20, 25-14
SHAKOPEE TOURNAMENT
• Eagan def. Elk River, 25-11, 25-10
• Eagan def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-9, 25-16
• Eagan def. Roseville, 25-15, 25-16
• East Ridge def. Rochester Mayo, 25-11, 25-10
• East Ridge def. Shakopee, 25-16, 25-20
• East Ridge def. Willmar, 25-20, 25-21
• Elk River def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Forest Lake, 25-22, 25-21
• Mankato West def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-23, 25-19
• Mankato West def. Rochester Mayo, 13-25, 25-18, 15-12
• New Prague def. Forest Lake, 25-17, 25-20
• Rochester Mayo def. Forest Lake, 25-15, 16-25, 15-13
• Roseville def. Mankato West, 25-18, 25-14
• Roseville def. Southwest Christian, 25-15, 25-19
• Shakopee def. New Prague, 25-23, 15-25, 15-11
• Shakopee def. Rochester Mayo, 25-18, 25-21
• Southwest Christian def. Elk River, 25-21, 18-25, 15-10
• Southwest Christian def. Mankato West, 25-17, 25-20
• Willmar def. Forest Lake, 25-11, 25-20
• Willmar def. New Prague, 25-19, 25-18
SLEEPY EYE TOURNAMENT
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Mankato Loyola, 25-10, 25-13
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Martin Luther, 25-20, 25-9
• Madelia def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-17, 25-9
• Martin Luther def. Mankato Loyola, 25-20, 25-19
• Martin Luther def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 28-26, 20-25
• Mountain Lake Area def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 20-25, 25-20
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Mankato Loyola, 25-17, 25-15
• Sleepy Eye def. Madelia, 20-25, 25-16
• Sleepy Eye def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 26-24, 25-27
• Sleepy Eye def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-12, 25-18
SW MINNESOTA STATE TOURNAMENT
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Fergus Falls, 25-17, 25-14
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Hutchinson, 25-18, 25-14
• Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Medford, 25-13, 25-23
• Eastview def. Owatonna, 25-23, 25-23
• Fergus Falls def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-22, 25-19
• Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda def. Andover, 25-13, 25-17
• Hutchinson def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-12, 25-22
• Perham def. Andover, 25-14, 26-28, 15-11
• Perham def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 16-25, 26-24, 15-11
• River Falls (Wis.) def. Medford, 25-12, 25-10
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Owatonna, 25-20, 25-19
• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. Benilde-St Margaret’s, 25-16, 25-15
• Sioux Falls Roosevelt (S.D.) def. St Michael-Albertville, 23-25, 25-17, 15-7
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Eastview, 25-23, 25-12
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-18, 25-20
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda, 25-22, 25-17
TARTAN TOURNAMENT
• Cannon Falls def. Hill-Murray, 25-7, 25-13
• Cannon Falls def. Minneapolis Southwest, 13-25, 25-9
• Cannon Falls def. Tartan, 25-13, 25-17
• Farmington def. Cannon Falls, 25-19, 25-17
• Farmington def. New Life, 23-25, 25-13
• Grand Rapids def. New Life, 25-17, 19-25
• New Life def. North St Paul, 25-12, 25-15
WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN TOURNEY
• Cleveland def. Fairmont, 25-10, 25-13
• Cleveland def. Grand Meadow, 15-25, 25-14, 15-6
• Cleveland def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-16, 25-12
• Fairmont def. Grand Meadow, 25-23, 25-21
• Grand Meadow def. LCWM, 25-16, 25-21
• LCWM def. Fairmont, 25-16, 25-19
• LCWM def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-15, 25-23
• LCWM def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-20, 27-25
• New Ulm Cathedral def. Fairmont, 25-4, 25-16
• Nova Classical def. Cleveland, 22-25, 25-18, 15-12
• Nova Classical def. Grand Meadow, 25-11, 25-12
• Nova Classical def. LCWM, 26-24, 25-21
• Nova Classical def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-16, 25-20
• Nova Classical def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-22, 28-26
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Cleveland, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Fairmont, 27-29, 25-20, 15-9
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Grand Meadow, 18-25, 25-19, 17-15
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-23, 25-21
WINONA TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Winona Cotter def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-14, 25-12
Second Round
• Lewiston-Altura def. Houston, 25-12, 26-24
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Triton, 25-21, 25-22
• Rochester Lourdes def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-12, 25-19
• Winona Cotter def. La Crescent, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11
Pool A
• Houston def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-7, 25-9
• La Crescent def. Houston, 25-14, 27-25
• La Crescent def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-13, 25-10
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Houston, 14-25, 25-19, 15-5
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. La Crescent, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-14, 25-8
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-14, 25-8, 15-5
Pool B
• Rochester Lourdes def. Winona Cotter, 25-17, 10-25, 15-9
• Triton def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-19, 7-25, 15-11
• Winona Cotter def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-14, 25-17
• Winona Cotter def. Triton, 25-18, 25-22
