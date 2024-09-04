Tuesday’s prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro.
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Academy 8, Providence Academy 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Big Lake 0, Zimmerman 0, tie
• Princeton 2, Chisago Lakes 0
• St. Francis 3, Cambridge-Isanti 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 2, Coon Rapids 2
• Armstrong 6, Andover 2
• Maple Grove 7, Spring Lake Park 2
• Osseo 3, Elk River 1
• Rogers 4, Blaine 2
• Totino-Grace 1, Park Center 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 3, Park of Cottage Grove 0
• Benilde-St. Marg. 3, Mpls. Roosevelt 2
• Blake 3, SW Christian 2
• Bloom. Jefferson 3, Eastview 3, tie
• Buffalo 3, Chaska 2
• Concordia Academy 6, Hmong Academy 0
• Eagan 4, Waconia 1
• Edina 2, Lakeville North 1
• Hastings 6, Burnsville 2
• Legacy Christian 3, St. Agnes 0
• Mpls. Edison 2, Higher Ground 1
• Mpls. Southwest 4, Hopkins 3
• Mpls. Washburn 4, Eden Prairie 0
• New Life Academy 4, LILA 0
• New Prague 4, Farmington 2
• Nova Classical 3, ISM/Chesterton 2
• Rochester Mayo 5, Northfield 0
• South St. Paul 1, St. Paul Humboldt 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 1, Twin Cities Academy 0
• St. Croix Prep 5, Metro College Prep 0
• St. Louis Park 3, Orono 1
• Trinity 10, Eagle Ridge Acad. 0
• Watertown-Mayer 3, Heritage Christian 1
• Wayzata 5, Rosemount 0
MINNESOTA
• Crookston 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 1
• Tri-City United 2, St. Peter 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Providence Academy 8, Minnehaha Academy 0
METRO WEST
• Orono 0, St. Louis Park 0, tie
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Chisago Lakes 5, Princeton 0
• Monticello 1, North Branch 0
• Zimmerman 6, Big Lake 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 5, Coon Rapids 1
• Centennial 2, Champlin Park 0
• Elk River 2, Osseo 0
• Maple Grove 1, Spring Lake Park 1, tie
• Rogers 2, Blaine 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Becker 4, Rockford 0
• Benilde-St. Marg. 2, Two Rivers 1
• Blake 7, DeLaSalle 0
• Buffalo 4, Shakopee 0
• Chaska 2, Holy Family 0
• Eagan 7, Waconia 0
• Eastview 5, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• Eden Prairie 1, Mpls. Washburn 1, tie
• Farmington 1, New Prague 1, OT
• Hastings 11, Burnsville 0
• Holy Angels 2, Hill-Murray 0
• Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake 2, Maranatha/West Lutheran 2
• Irondale 4, Columbia Heights 2
• Jordan 3, Norwood Young America 1
• Lakeville North 1, Edina 0
• Mahtomedi 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
• PACT 4, St. Agnes 2
• Park Center 3, St. Paul Washington 0
• Park of Cottage Grove 2, Apple Valley 0
• Simley 1, St. Paul Highland Park 0
• South St. Paul 15, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Spectrum 2, Mounds Park Academy 0
• St. Anthony 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1, tie
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Delano 1
• St. Paul Central 1, Tartan 1, tie
• United Christian 8, Trinity 3
• Visitation 2, St. Croix Prep 1
• Wayzata 6, Rosemount 2
• White Bear Lake 8, Andover 0
• Woodbury 2, Lakeville South 0
MINNESOTA
• St. Peter 6, Tri-City United 1
TENNIS • GIRLS
MISSISSIPPI 8
• St. Francis 4, Becker 3
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 7, Osseo 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park/Harding 7, Central 0
• Humboldt 5, Johnson 2
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 7, Columbia Heights 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Minnehaha Academy 7, Richfield 0
• Mound Westonka 4, Waconia 3
MINNESOTA
• Blue Earth Area 5, New Ulm 2
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family def. Norwood Young America, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Farmington, 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9
• Chaska def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23
• Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-4, 25-11, 25-16
• Delano def. Monticello, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21
• Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18
• Edina def. Burnsville, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16
• Fridley def. Mpls. Edison, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14
• Lakeville South def. Eden Prairie, 25-16, 25-9, 25-23
• Legacy Christian def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 21-19
• Mahtomedi def. White Bear Lake, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 15-6
• Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
• Mayer Lutheran def. Jackson County Central, 25-11, 24-26, 25-7, 25-7
• Moorhead def. Elk River, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24
• New London-Spicer def. Paynesville, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17
• North Branch def. Forest Lake, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13
• Ogilvie def. West Lutheran, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 29-27
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Eastview, 25-17, 26-24, 14-25, 25-21
• Princeton def. Cloquet, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
• Prior Lake def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 13-25, 25-18, 31-29
• Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19
• Rush City def. Chisago Lakes, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10
MINNESOTA
• Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 25-21, 25-22, 25-11
• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Roseau, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, 13-25, 15-9
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
• Blackduck def. Mahnomen-Waubun, 25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19
• Breckenridge def. Wahpeton (N.D.), 25-10, 25-12, 25-14
• Carlton-Wrenshall def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-18, 25-10, 25-23
• Detroit Lakes def. Fergus Falls, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17
• Floodwood def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-7, 25-16, 25-13
• Grand Forks Central (N.D.) def. East Grand Forks, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
• Greenway def. Deer River, 25-8, 25-6, 25-16
• Hawley def. Perham, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14
• Hills-Beaver Creek def. Viborg-Hurley (S.D.), 25-23, 25-19, 28-26
• Le Roy-Ostrander def. Lyle-Pacelli, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22
• Mankato Loyola def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 29-27
• Marshall def. Watertown (S.D.), 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 18-25, 17-15
• Martin County West def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
• Melrose def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22
• Milaca def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-23, 25-23, 25-13
• North Woods def. Bigfork, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22
• Red Lake Falls def. Crookston, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-8, 25-20, 25-10
• Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 19-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10
• Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-1, 25-4, 25-7
• Tri-City United def. New Ulm, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9
• Two Harbors def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14
• Underwood def. Battle Lake, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11
• Waseca def. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24
• West Central def. Morris/Chokio-Alberta, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17
