Tuesday’s prep sports results

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 4, 2024 at 4:03AM
(Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

SOCCER • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Academy 8, Providence Academy 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Big Lake 0, Zimmerman 0, tie

• Princeton 2, Chisago Lakes 0

• St. Francis 3, Cambridge-Isanti 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 2, Coon Rapids 2

• Armstrong 6, Andover 2

• Maple Grove 7, Spring Lake Park 2

• Osseo 3, Elk River 1

• Rogers 4, Blaine 2

• Totino-Grace 1, Park Center 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 3, Park of Cottage Grove 0

• Benilde-St. Marg. 3, Mpls. Roosevelt 2

• Blake 3, SW Christian 2

• Bloom. Jefferson 3, Eastview 3, tie

• Buffalo 3, Chaska 2

• Concordia Academy 6, Hmong Academy 0

• Eagan 4, Waconia 1

• Edina 2, Lakeville North 1

• Hastings 6, Burnsville 2

• Legacy Christian 3, St. Agnes 0

• Mpls. Edison 2, Higher Ground 1

• Mpls. Southwest 4, Hopkins 3

• Mpls. Washburn 4, Eden Prairie 0

• New Life Academy 4, LILA 0

• New Prague 4, Farmington 2

• Nova Classical 3, ISM/Chesterton 2

• Rochester Mayo 5, Northfield 0

• South St. Paul 1, St. Paul Humboldt 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 1, Twin Cities Academy 0

• St. Croix Prep 5, Metro College Prep 0

• St. Louis Park 3, Orono 1

• Trinity 10, Eagle Ridge Acad. 0

• Watertown-Mayer 3, Heritage Christian 1

• Wayzata 5, Rosemount 0

MINNESOTA

• Crookston 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 1

• Tri-City United 2, St. Peter 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Providence Academy 8, Minnehaha Academy 0

METRO WEST

• Orono 0, St. Louis Park 0, tie

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Chisago Lakes 5, Princeton 0

• Monticello 1, North Branch 0

• Zimmerman 6, Big Lake 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 5, Coon Rapids 1

• Centennial 2, Champlin Park 0

• Elk River 2, Osseo 0

• Maple Grove 1, Spring Lake Park 1, tie

• Rogers 2, Blaine 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Becker 4, Rockford 0

• Benilde-St. Marg. 2, Two Rivers 1

• Blake 7, DeLaSalle 0

• Buffalo 4, Shakopee 0

• Chaska 2, Holy Family 0

• Eagan 7, Waconia 0

• Eastview 5, Bloomington Jefferson 0

• Eden Prairie 1, Mpls. Washburn 1, tie

• Farmington 1, New Prague 1, OT

• Hastings 11, Burnsville 0

• Holy Angels 2, Hill-Murray 0

• Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake 2, Maranatha/West Lutheran 2

• Irondale 4, Columbia Heights 2

• Jordan 3, Norwood Young America 1

• Lakeville North 1, Edina 0

• Mahtomedi 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

• PACT 4, St. Agnes 2

• Park Center 3, St. Paul Washington 0

• Park of Cottage Grove 2, Apple Valley 0

• Simley 1, St. Paul Highland Park 0

• South St. Paul 15, St. Paul Johnson 0

• Spectrum 2, Mounds Park Academy 0

• St. Anthony 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1, tie

• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Delano 1

• St. Paul Central 1, Tartan 1, tie

• United Christian 8, Trinity 3

• Visitation 2, St. Croix Prep 1

• Wayzata 6, Rosemount 2

• White Bear Lake 8, Andover 0

• Woodbury 2, Lakeville South 0

MINNESOTA

• St. Peter 6, Tri-City United 1

TENNIS • GIRLS

MISSISSIPPI 8

• St. Francis 4, Becker 3

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 7, Osseo 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park/Harding 7, Central 0

• Humboldt 5, Johnson 2

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 7, Columbia Heights 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Minnehaha Academy 7, Richfield 0

• Mound Westonka 4, Waconia 3

MINNESOTA

• Blue Earth Area 5, New Ulm 2

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family def. Norwood Young America, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-17, 25-10

• Bloomington Jefferson def. Farmington, 24-26, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9

• Chaska def. Shakopee, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

• Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-4, 25-11, 25-16

• Delano def. Monticello, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21

• Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18

• Edina def. Burnsville, 24-26, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

• Fridley def. Mpls. Edison, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18

• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-12, 25-17, 25-14

• Lakeville South def. Eden Prairie, 25-16, 25-9, 25-23

• Legacy Christian def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 25-18, 21-19

• Mahtomedi def. White Bear Lake, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 15-6

• Maple Lake def. Litchfield, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19

• Mayer Lutheran def. Jackson County Central, 25-11, 24-26, 25-7, 25-7

• Moorhead def. Elk River, 25-13, 25-14, 26-24

• New London-Spicer def. Paynesville, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17

• North Branch def. Forest Lake, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13

• Ogilvie def. West Lutheran, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 29-27

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Eastview, 25-17, 26-24, 14-25, 25-21

• Princeton def. Cloquet, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

• Prior Lake def. Minnetonka, 25-20, 13-25, 25-18, 31-29

• Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-13, 25-10, 25-19

• Rush City def. Chisago Lakes, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10

MINNESOTA

• Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 25-21, 25-22, 25-11

• Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Roseau, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, 13-25, 15-9

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-17, 25-14, 25-18

• Blackduck def. Mahnomen-Waubun, 25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 25-19

• Breckenridge def. Wahpeton (N.D.), 25-10, 25-12, 25-14

• Carlton-Wrenshall def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-18, 25-10, 25-23

• Detroit Lakes def. Fergus Falls, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17

• Floodwood def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-7, 25-16, 25-13

• Grand Forks Central (N.D.) def. East Grand Forks, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

• Greenway def. Deer River, 25-8, 25-6, 25-16

• Hawley def. Perham, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14

• Hills-Beaver Creek def. Viborg-Hurley (S.D.), 25-23, 25-19, 28-26

• Le Roy-Ostrander def. Lyle-Pacelli, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22

• Mankato Loyola def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 29-27

• Marshall def. Watertown (S.D.), 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 18-25, 17-15

• Martin County West def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18

• Melrose def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22

• Milaca def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-23, 25-23, 25-13

• North Woods def. Bigfork, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22

• Red Lake Falls def. Crookston, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-8, 25-20, 25-10

• Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 19-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 15-10

• Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-1, 25-4, 25-7

• Tri-City United def. New Ulm, 25-15, 25-20, 25-9

• Two Harbors def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14

• Underwood def. Battle Lake, 22-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-11

• Waseca def. New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

• West Central def. Morris/Chokio-Alberta, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17

