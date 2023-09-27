CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

DASSEL-COKATO INVITE

At Collinwood Park

• Dassel-Cokato 58, Delano 65, Orono 80, Southwest Christian 116, Annandale 122, Benilde-St. Margaret's 143, Breck 172, Litchfield 202, Mound Westonka 216, Glencoe-Silver Lake 254, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 300. Medalist (5k): Sal Wirth, Annandale, 15:55.2.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

DASSEL-COKATO INVITE

At Collinwood Park

• Delano 42, Annandale 73, Mound Westonka 97, Orono 109, Breck 123, Dassel-Cokato 137, Benilde-St. Margaret's 163, Litchfield 177, Watertown-Mayer 255, Glencoe-Silver Lake 260. Medalist (5k): Madison LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19:16.1.

SOCCER • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 1, Breck 1, tie

LAKE

• Buffalo 3, Hopkins 3

• Minnetonka 2, Edina 1

• Wayzata 2, Eden Prairie 1

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 10, Hastings 0

• Mahtomedi 3, Simley 0

• Tartan 7, South St. Paul 2

• Two Rivers 1, St. Thomas Academy 0

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Roosevelt 11, Henry 1

• Washburn 9, Edison 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 2, Osseo 0

• Blaine 3, Centennial 1

• Champlin Park 2, Anoka 1

• Maple Grove 4, Rogers 1

• Park Center 9, Elk River 1

• Spring Lake Park 3, Andover 2

• Totino-Grace 4, Coon Rapids 0

SKYLINE

• St. Croix Lutheran 2, Nova Classical 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 2, Apple Valley 1

• Eastview 0, Prior Lake 0, tie

• Lakeville North 4, Burnsville 0

• Lakeville South 0, Farmington 0, tie

• Rosemount 2, Shakopee 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 12, Johnson 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 2, Roseville 0

• East Ridge 1, Stillwater 0

• Mounds View 3, Irondale 1

• Park of C.G. 4, Forest Lake 0

• Woodbury 1, White Bear Lake 0

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 2, DeLaSalle 1

• Richfield 4, Cooper 0

• St. Anthony 8, Fridley 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Austin 4, Northfield 0

• Benilde-St. Marg. 1, Mpls. Southwest 0

• Delano 3, Chaska 2

• Holy Family 5, Mankato West 3

• New Prague 2, Jordan 1

• Prairie Seeds 1, Venture Acad. 1, tie

• St. Paul Washington 1, North St. Paul 0

• United Christian 1, Chesterton Acad. 0

• Watertown-Mayer 1, Spectrum 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 2, Breck 1

LAKE

• Edina 3, Minnetonka 1

• Hopkins 2, Buffalo 1

• Wayzata 1, Eden Prairie 0

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 1, Hastings 1

• Mahtomedi 6, Simley 0

• South St. Paul 6, Tartan 3

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Roosevelt 9, Henry/Edison/North 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka 1, Champlin Park 0

• Centennial 2, Blaine 0

• Rogers 1, Maple Grove 0

• Spring Lake Park 2, Andover 2

• Totino-Grace 4, Coon Rapids 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 5, Apple Valley 0

• Farmington 2, Lakeville South 0

• Lakeville North 5, Burnsville 0

• Prior Lake 3, Eastview 0

• Shakopee 2, Rosemount 1

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 4, Johnson 1

• Highland Park 7, Harding 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Mounds View 6, Irondale 0

• Park of C.G. 2, Forest Lake 1

• Roseville 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

• Stillwater 2, East Ridge 1

• Woodbury 2, White Bear Lake 1

TRI-METRO

• Armstrong/Cooper 4, Richfield 0

• Holy Angels 9, DeLaSalle 0

• St. Anthony 8, Fridley 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Becker 2, Hutchinson/G-SL 2, tie

• Benilde-St. Marg. 2, Two Rivers 0

• Delano 2, Waconia 2, tie

• Duluth Denfeld 8, Princeton 0

• Legacy Christian 8, North St. Paul 0

• Minnehaha Academy 8, Holy Family 6

• Mpls. Southwest 2, Chanhassen 1

• Mpls. Washburn 2, Chaska 0

• New Prague 3, Jordan 0

• Northfield 5, Austin 2

• St. Croix Prep 6, LILA 0

• St. Louis Park 2, Visitation 1

• St. Michael-Albertville 3, Sartell 0

• St. Paul Academy 7, Mpls. South 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

ST. PAUL CITY

• Humboldt/Washington 80, Harding 40

TENNIS • GIRLS

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Maple River 6, Sibley East 1

MISSISSIPPI 8

• St. Francis 7, North Branch 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Elk River 6, Blaine 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Prior Lake 5, Eastview 2

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 7, DeLaSalle 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Minnehaha Academy 7, Richfield 0

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical def. Avail Academy, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

LAKE

• Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

• Edina def. Eden Prairie, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

MCAA

• Heritage Christian def. North Lakes Academy, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Sibley East def. Norwood Young America, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Big Lake def. St. Francis, 25-17, 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10

• North Branch def. Cambridge-Isanti, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

• Zimmerman def. Becker, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24

• Spring Lake Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

• Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20

• Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-16, 25-6, 25-23

• Prior Lake def. Eastview, 28-26, 25-21, 25-22

• Rosemount def. Shakopee, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

SUBURBAN EAST

• Mounds View def. Park of C.G., 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

• Stillwater def. Roseville, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20

TRI-METRO

• Richfield def. Cooper, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 27-25

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale def. Litchfield, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19

• Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

• Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 15-11

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Concordia Acad. def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20

• Hmong Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

• Mayer Lutheran def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15

• New Prague def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8

• Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-16, 25-9, 25-10

• South St. Paul def. Mpls. Roosevelt, 25-20, 27-25, 17-25, 25-22

• St. Louis Park def. Mpls. South, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13

• St. Paul Central def. Two Rivers, 26-24, 26-28, 25-14, 25-17

• SW Christian def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26

• Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23

• Tartan def. St. Paul Harding, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup West def. Win-E-Mac, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12

• Albany def. Foley, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20

• BOLD def. Benson, 25-5, 25-21, 25-10

• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Menahga, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Wabasso, 25-16, 27-25, 25-15

• Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

• Cedar Mountain def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20

• Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

• Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18

• Cloquet def. Esko, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18

• Detroit Lakes def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18

• Duluth East def. Greenway, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19

• Ely def. Duluth Marshall, 30-28, 25-9, 25-12

• Fergus Falls def. Brainerd, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23

• Fertile-Beltrami def. NCEUH, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15

• Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 25-22, 25-10, 20-25, 25-11

• Hawley def. Crookston, 25-7, 25-2, 25-9

• Henning def. Barnesville, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22

• Hermantown def. Rock Ridge, 25-10, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16

• Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

• Holdingford def. Pierz, 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13

• Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17

• Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-4, 25-9

• Maple Lake def. Swanville, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11

• Maple River def. St. Clair, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18

• Marshall def. Mankato West, 25-15, 25-7, 25-18

• Mesabi East def. Chisholm, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18

• Mille Lacs def. Braham, 26-28, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19

• Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

• Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-6, 25-9, 25-12

• Moose Lake/Willow River def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12

• Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

• Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

• New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

• North Woods def. Cook County, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14

• Park Christian def. Fosston, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25

• Parkers Prairie def. Hancock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

• Redwood Valley def. Pipestone, 25-9, 25-21, 25-9

• Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-22, 25-7, 26-24

• Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

• Rochester Mayo def. Austin, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

• Royalton def. Upsala, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-10, 25-14

• Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-4, 25-15, 25-19

• Springfield def. Sleepy Eye, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19

• St. Peter def. St. James Area, 25-20, 25-18, 25-7

• Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-17, 25-19, 25-8

• Verndale def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

• Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

• West Central def. Melrose, 17-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-15

• Willmar def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

RANKINGS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Edina; 4. Bloomington Jefferson; 5. Mounds View; 6. Minneapolis Southwest; 7. Rosemount; 8. Stillwater; 9. Eden Prairie; 10. Blaine.

• Individual: 1. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 2. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 3. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 4. Cade Sanvik, Osseo; 5. Will Weber, Wayzata; 6. Landon Hering, Hopkins; 7. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 8. Daniel McCollor, Wayzata; 9. River Santiago, Blaine; 10. Austin Liebl, Moorhead.

Class 2A

• Team: 1. Mankato East; 2. Belle Plaine; 3. Marshall; 4. Perham; 5, Orono; 6. Delano; 7. Monticello; 8. Northfield; 9. Mankato West; 10. Blake.

• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sully Anez, Willmar; 3. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 4. Eli Hall, Pequot Lakes; 5. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 6. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 7. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 8. Owen Layton, Big Lake; 9. Ephraim Stanley, Mankato West; 10. Soren Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato;.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Duluth East; 3. Prior Lake; 4. Centennial; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Edina; 7. Forest Lake; 8. Woodbury; 9. Chaska; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.

• Individual: 1. Norah Hushhagen, Forest Lake; 2. Evie Malec, Minnetonka; 3. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 4. Mia Hoffmann, Bemidji; 5. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 6. Jazleen Malherek-Osorio, Wayzata; 7. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 8. Rowan Bixler, Duluth East; 9. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South; 10. Caitlyn Osanai, Armstrong.

Class 2A

• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Marshall; 3. Alexandria; 4. Perham; 5. Northfield; 6. Willmar; 7. Hibbing; 8. Blake; 9. Proctor; 10. Delano.

• Individual: 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 2. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 3. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 4. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 5. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 6. Allyson Sample, Marshall; 7. Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 8. Grace Lewis-Moser, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Citori Halbe, Alexandria; 10. Emily Baker, Zimmerman.

SOCCER • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCATION

Class 3A

• 1. Maple Grove; 2. Minneapolis Washburn; 3. Wayzata; 4. Edina; 5. East Ridge; 6. Rochester Mayo; 7. Minnetonka; 8. Stillwater; 9. Woodbury; 10. Osseo.

Class 2A

• 1. Holy Angels; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Orono; 4. DeLaSalle; 5. Willmar; 6. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 7. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 8. St. Thomas Academy; 9. Worthington; 10. Marshall.

Class 1A

• 1. Holy Family; 2. Minnehaha Academy; 3. Breck; 4. St. Cloud Cathedral; 5. St. Paul Academy; 6. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 7. Southwest Christian; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. St. Croix Prep; 10. St. Charles.

SOCCER • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCATION

Class 3A

• 1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Woodbury; 4. Blaine; 5. Stillwater; 6. Centennial; 7. Minnetonka; 8. White Bear Lake; 9. Eagan; 10. (tie) East Ridge and Lakeville North.

Class 2A

• 1. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Winona; 6. Alexandria; 7. Byron; 8. Delano; 9. Zimmerman; 10. Cloquet-Carlton.

Class 1A

• 1. Providence Academy; 2. Minnehaha Academy; 3. Southwest Christian; 4. Watertown-Mayer; 5. St. Croix Prep; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Esko; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. St. Paul Academy; 10. St. Charles.