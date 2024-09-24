Monday’s prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro area, plus state rankings for football, cross-country, swimming, tennis and volleyball.
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 1, LILA 1, tie
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 3, Mounds Park Academy 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Princeton 2, Cambridge-Isanti 1
SKYLINE
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 10, Concordia Acad. 0
• Trinity 3, New Life Academy 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 1, Eastview 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Woodbury 7, Irondale 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bemidji 2, Buffalo 2, tie
• Breck 2, SW Christian 2, tie
• Mankato East 1, Jordan 0
• Melrose 4, Hutchinson/G-SL 1
• Mound Westonka 5, Zimmerman 0
• Northfield 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0
• Wayzata 2, St. Paul Central 0
MINNESOTA
• Tri-City United 11, East Central Prairie 2
SOCCER • GIRLS
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti 3, Princeton 0
• Chisago Lakes 0, North Branch 0, tie
• St. Francis 3, Big Lake 0
SKYLINE
• Concordia Acad. 11, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1
• St. Croix Prep 2, St. Croix Lutheran 1
• Trinity 1, New Life Academy 0
TRI-METRO
• Armstrong/Cooper 1, Visitation 1, tie
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 7, Norwood YA 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0
• Bloom. Jefferson 6, Bloom. Kennedy 0
• Holy Angels 6, St. Paul Highland Park 0
• Lakeville North 1, Minnetonka 0
• LILA 2, Two Harbors 1
• PACT 4, ISM/Chesterton Academy 1
• Simley 4, Rockford 1
• Spectrum 4, Twin Cities Academy 0
• St. Paul Harding 7, Hmong Academy 0
• Two Rivers 2, Roch. John Marshall 0
• Zimmerman 6, Little Falls 1
MINNESOTA
• Bemidji 11, Pelican Rapids 2
• Cannon Falls 7, Tri-City United 1
• Pine Island/Z-M 1, Roch. Lourdes 1, tie
TENNIS • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0
• Totino-Grace 7, Osseo 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mpls. Roosevelt 6, Bloom. Kennedy 1
• St. Croix Prep 7, St. Paul Humboldt 0
• Visitation 6, St. Paul Highland Park 1
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Hiawatha Collegiate at AFSA
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
• Providence Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 14-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-15
MCAA
• Heritage Christian def. North Lakes, 25-23, 25-17, 25-10
• Legacy Christian def. PACT, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23
• Spectrum def. West Lutheran, 25-23, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Camden def. Edison, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19
• Roosevelt def. North, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove def. Armstrong, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12
SKYLINE
• Maranatha Christian def. Trinity, 25-9, 25-13, 25-3
• St. Croix Prep def. St. Agnes, 27-25, 25-20, 25-19
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park def. Como Park, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13
• Washington def. Johnson, 23-25, 25-7, 25-18, 25-21
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Park of C.G., 25-14, 25-12, 25-21
• Forest Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-13, 17-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-12
• Mounds View def. Irondale, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12
• Roseville def. Stillwater, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
• White Bear Lake def. Woodbury, 23-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 15-12
TRI-METRO
• Visitation def. DeLaSalle, 11-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Jordan def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Red Wing, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 33-31
• Mankato West def. Hutchinson, 25-22, 26-24, 24-26, 23-25, 15-9
• New London-Spicer def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
• New Prague def. Edina, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9
• St. Cloud Apollo def. Columbia Heights, 25-19, 29-27, 18-25, 25-21
• St. Cloud Tech def. Becker, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17
• St. Paul Central def. Two Rivers, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22
• Tartan def. St. Paul Harding, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
• Tri-City United def. Norwood Young America, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 11-25, 15-13
MINNESOTA
• Blooming Prairie def. Dover-Eyota, 23-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-21
• Brandon-Evansville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Pillager, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
• Byron def. Rochester Marshall, 26-24, 25-16, 25-15
• Foley def. Royalton, 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 15-12
• Frazee def. Mahnomen-Waubun, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Goodhue, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Blue Earth Area, 16-25, 25-18, 26-24, 16-25, 15-10
• Mora def. Aitkin, 24-26, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24
• Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Hill City, 25-22, 25-19, 12-25, 25-19
• New York Mills def. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21
• North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14
• Rochester Lourdes def. St. Charles, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Sleepy Eye, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17
• St. James Area def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20
• Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23
RANKINGS
FOOTBALL
STATE RANKINGS
• Note: Compiled by Jim Paulsen of the Star Tribune from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota.
• Class 6A: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Maple Grove; 3. Minnetonka; 4. (tie) Shakopee and Edina; 6. Eagan; 7. Stillwater; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. Blaine; 10. Anoka.
• Class 5A: 1. Alexadnria; 2. Moorhead; 3. Owatonna; 4. Andover; 5. Armstrong; 6. Elk River; 7. Mankato West; 8. Mankato East; 9. St. Thomas Academy; 10. Two Rivers.
• Class 4A: 1. Becker; 2. Totino-Grace; 3. Orono; 4. Duluth Denfeld; 5. Providence Academy; 6. Princeton; 7. Byron; 8. Hutchinson; 9. Mound Westonka; 10. Rocori.
• Class 3A: 1. Stewartville; 2. Dassel-Cokato; 3. Fairmont; 4. Albany; 5. Pequot Lakes; 6. Holy Family; 7. Waseca; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. (tie) Morris/Chokio-Alberta and Pine Island.
• Class 2A: 1. Barnesville; 2. Eden Valley-Watkins; 3. Chatfield; 4. Jackson County Central; 5. Caledonia; 6. Triton; 7. Holdingford; 8. Norwood Young America; 9. Barnum; 10. Cannon Falls.
• Class 1A: 1. Minneota; 2. Springfield; 3. Mahnomen/Waubun; 4. Goodhue; 5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 6. Dawson-Boyd; 7. Parkers Prairie; 8. Upsala/Swanville; 9. BOLD; 10. Lester Prairie.
• 9-man: 1. Nevis; 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl; 3. Fertile-Beltrami; 4. Hills-Beaver Creek; 5. Cherry; 6. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli; 7. Spring Grove; 8. Goodridge/Grygla; 9. Fosston; 10. Hancock.
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Wayzata; 4. Rosemount; 5. Stillwater; 6. Mounds View; 7. Two Rivers; 8. Blaine; 9. Buffalo; 10. Minneapolis Southwest.
• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 3. Jace Haerter, Edina; 4. Elijah Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 5. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater; 6. Caleb Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn; 7. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee; 8. Will Weber, Wayzata; 9. Nate Meyer, Minneapolis Southwest; 10. Tyler Flippen, Andover.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Perham; 2. Marshall; 3. Winona; 4. Mankato West; 5. Mankato East; 6. Rockford; 7. St. Paul Como Park; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. Orono; 10. Blake.
• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Owen Chapman, Orono; 5. Audi Thom, Mankato East; 6. Ephraim Staley, Mankato West; 7. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 8. Samuel Deutz, Marshall; 9. Charlie Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato; 10. Jack Leuer, Big Lake.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Redwood Valley; 2. Heritage Christian; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 5. Luverne; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Northwest Nighthawks; 8. Sauk Centre; 9. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. Holdingford.
• Individual: 1. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 2. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 3. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 4. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 5. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 6. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 7. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 8. Jacob Drevlow, Sauk Centre; 9. Owen Winter, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 10. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks.
CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. St. Michael-Albertville; 4. Hopkins; 5. Forest Lake; 6. Mounds View; 7. Edina; 8. Minnetonka; 9. Duluth East; 10. Minneapolis Southwest.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata; 3. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 4. Lila Golomb, Wayzata; 5. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 6. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 7. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall; 8. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 9. Abigail Hibbs, Champlin Park; 10. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Perham; 3. Northfield; 4. Alexandria; 5. Willmar; 6. Mankato East; 7. Hibbing; 8. Marshall; 9. Belle Plaine; 10. Faribault.
• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Claire Vukovics, St. Paul Highland Park; 3. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 4. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 5. Hanna Boese, Spectrum; 6. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 7. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls; 8. Tara Hertling, Hibbing; 9. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 10. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Winona Cotter; 3. Redwood Valley; 4. United North Central; 5. Minnewaska Area; 6. Wadena-Deer Creek; 7. Heritage Christian; 8. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central; 9. Canby; 10. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland.
• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Charolette Meyer, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 3. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 4. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 5. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical; 6. Louise Ruzanic, St. John’s Prep; 7. Autumn Rakosnik, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central; 8. Sophia Stencil, Maple River; 9. Addie Thomes, Redwood Valley; 10. Olivia Yotter, Lake City.
SWIMMING • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Stillwater; 4. Wayzata; 5. Shakopee; 6. East Ridge; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Maple Grove; 9. Rochester Century; 10. Brainerd.
Class 1A
• 1. Visitation; 2. Monticello; 3. Orono; 4. Delano; 5. Mound Westonka/Holy Family; 6. Breck; 7. Melrose Area; 8. Mahtomedi; 9. Northfield; 10. Rocori.
TENNIS • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Rochester Mayo; 2. Edina; 3. Mounds View; 4. (tie) Elk River and Maple Grove; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Eden Prairie; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Wayzata; 10. East Ridge.
• Individual: 1. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 2. Aoife Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 3. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 4. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 5. Rashi Singh, Edina; 6. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 7. Malea Diehn, Rochester Mayo; 8. Rory Wahlstrand, Mounds View; 9. Astrid Kerman, Edina; 10. (tie) Maddie Larson, Maple Grove, and Molly Miller, Bloomington Kennedy.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Blake; 2. Perham; 3. Minnewaska Area; 4. Crookston; 5. St. James; 6. Litchfield; 7. Pine City; 8. Thief River Falls; 9. Maple River; 10. Osakis.
• Individual: 1. Chloe Alley, Minnehaha Academy; 2. Fatema Yang, Blake; 3. Nellie Larson, St. Paul Academy; 4. Abbey Perry, Breck; 5. Leah Maddock, Osakis; 6. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 7. Ronnie Noska, Staples-Motley; 8. Isla Dille, Litchfield; 9. Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton; 10. Brooke Boland, Pine City.
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 4A: 1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Lakeville South; 4. Rogers; 5. Eagan; 6. Prior Lake; 7. East Ridge; 8. Chaska; 9. Roseville; 10. Chanhassen.
• Class 3A: 1. Delano; 2. Marshall; 3. Northfield; 4. Byron; 5. Willmar; 6. Alexandria; 7. Mahtomedi; 8. Rocori; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 10. St. Peter.
• Class 2A: 1. Belle Plaine; 2. Chatfield; 3. Albany; 4. Caledonia; 5. Hawley; 6. Sauk Centre; 7. Concordia Academy; 8. Annandale; 9. Legacy Christian; 10. Southwest Christian.
• Class 1A: 1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 2. Mayer Lutheran; 3. New Life Academy; 4. Mabel-Canton; 5. Minneota; 6. Canby; 7. MACCRAY; 8. Kittson County Central; 9. West Central Area; 10. Alden-Conger.
