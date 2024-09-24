High Schools

Monday’s prep sports results

Scores and results from around the metro area, plus state rankings for football, cross-country, swimming, tennis and volleyball.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 24, 2024 at 4:51AM
An official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer ball lays on the grass during an open practice by the United States.
(Julio Cortez — DML - ASSOCIATED PRESS - AP/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

SOCCER • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 1, LILA 1, tie

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 3, Mounds Park Academy 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Princeton 2, Cambridge-Isanti 1

SKYLINE

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 10, Concordia Acad. 0

• Trinity 3, New Life Academy 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North 1, Eastview 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Woodbury 7, Irondale 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Bemidji 2, Buffalo 2, tie

• Breck 2, SW Christian 2, tie

• Mankato East 1, Jordan 0

• Melrose 4, Hutchinson/G-SL 1

• Mound Westonka 5, Zimmerman 0

• Northfield 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0

• Wayzata 2, St. Paul Central 0

MINNESOTA

• Tri-City United 11, East Central Prairie 2

SOCCER • GIRLS

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Cambridge-Isanti 3, Princeton 0

• Chisago Lakes 0, North Branch 0, tie

• St. Francis 3, Big Lake 0

SKYLINE

• Concordia Acad. 11, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1

• St. Croix Prep 2, St. Croix Lutheran 1

• Trinity 1, New Life Academy 0

TRI-METRO

• Armstrong/Cooper 1, Visitation 1, tie

WRIGHT COUNTY

• SW Christian 7, Norwood YA 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0

• Bloom. Jefferson 6, Bloom. Kennedy 0

• Holy Angels 6, St. Paul Highland Park 0

• Lakeville North 1, Minnetonka 0

• LILA 2, Two Harbors 1

• PACT 4, ISM/Chesterton Academy 1

• Simley 4, Rockford 1

• Spectrum 4, Twin Cities Academy 0

• St. Paul Harding 7, Hmong Academy 0

• Two Rivers 2, Roch. John Marshall 0

• Zimmerman 6, Little Falls 1

MINNESOTA

• Bemidji 11, Pelican Rapids 2

• Cannon Falls 7, Tri-City United 1

• Pine Island/Z-M 1, Roch. Lourdes 1, tie

TENNIS • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 7, Centennial 0

• Totino-Grace 7, Osseo 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mpls. Roosevelt 6, Bloom. Kennedy 1

• St. Croix Prep 7, St. Paul Humboldt 0

• Visitation 6, St. Paul Highland Park 1

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Hiawatha Collegiate at AFSA

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

• Providence Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 14-25, 25-13, 27-25, 25-15

MCAA

• Heritage Christian def. North Lakes, 25-23, 25-17, 25-10

• Legacy Christian def. PACT, 25-22, 25-12, 25-23

• Spectrum def. West Lutheran, 25-23, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Camden def. Edison, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19

• Roosevelt def. North, 25-8, 25-13, 25-10

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove def. Armstrong, 25-14, 25-12, 25-12

SKYLINE

• Maranatha Christian def. Trinity, 25-9, 25-13, 25-3

• St. Croix Prep def. St. Agnes, 27-25, 25-20, 25-19

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park def. Como Park, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13

• Washington def. Johnson, 23-25, 25-7, 25-18, 25-21

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge def. Park of C.G., 25-14, 25-12, 25-21

• Forest Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-13, 17-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-12

• Mounds View def. Irondale, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12

• Roseville def. Stillwater, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

• White Bear Lake def. Woodbury, 23-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 15-12

TRI-METRO

• Visitation def. DeLaSalle, 11-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Jordan def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Red Wing, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 33-31

• Mankato West def. Hutchinson, 25-22, 26-24, 24-26, 23-25, 15-9

• New London-Spicer def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17

• New Prague def. Edina, 18-25, 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9

• St. Cloud Apollo def. Columbia Heights, 25-19, 29-27, 18-25, 25-21

• St. Cloud Tech def. Becker, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17

• St. Paul Central def. Two Rivers, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

• Tartan def. St. Paul Harding, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

• Tri-City United def. Norwood Young America, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13, 11-25, 15-13

MINNESOTA

• Blooming Prairie def. Dover-Eyota, 23-25, 25-9, 25-21, 25-21

• Brandon-Evansville def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16

• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Pillager, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16

• Byron def. Rochester Marshall, 26-24, 25-16, 25-15

• Foley def. Royalton, 25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 15-12

• Frazee def. Mahnomen-Waubun, 25-15, 25-10, 25-16

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-15, 25-21, 25-13

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Goodhue, 25-16, 25-19, 25-15

• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Blue Earth Area, 16-25, 25-18, 26-24, 16-25, 15-10

• Mora def. Aitkin, 24-26, 25-10, 25-20, 26-24

• Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Hill City, 25-22, 25-19, 12-25, 25-19

• New York Mills def. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21

• North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14

• Rochester Lourdes def. St. Charles, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Sleepy Eye, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17

• St. James Area def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

• Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-19, 25-13, 25-23

RANKINGS

FOOTBALL

STATE RANKINGS

• Note: Compiled by Jim Paulsen of the Star Tribune from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota.

• Class 6A: 1. Lakeville North; 2. Maple Grove; 3. Minnetonka; 4. (tie) Shakopee and Edina; 6. Eagan; 7. Stillwater; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. Blaine; 10. Anoka.

• Class 5A: 1. Alexadnria; 2. Moorhead; 3. Owatonna; 4. Andover; 5. Armstrong; 6. Elk River; 7. Mankato West; 8. Mankato East; 9. St. Thomas Academy; 10. Two Rivers.

• Class 4A: 1. Becker; 2. Totino-Grace; 3. Orono; 4. Duluth Denfeld; 5. Providence Academy; 6. Princeton; 7. Byron; 8. Hutchinson; 9. Mound Westonka; 10. Rocori.

• Class 3A: 1. Stewartville; 2. Dassel-Cokato; 3. Fairmont; 4. Albany; 5. Pequot Lakes; 6. Holy Family; 7. Waseca; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. (tie) Morris/Chokio-Alberta and Pine Island.

• Class 2A: 1. Barnesville; 2. Eden Valley-Watkins; 3. Chatfield; 4. Jackson County Central; 5. Caledonia; 6. Triton; 7. Holdingford; 8. Norwood Young America; 9. Barnum; 10. Cannon Falls.

• Class 1A: 1. Minneota; 2. Springfield; 3. Mahnomen/Waubun; 4. Goodhue; 5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 6. Dawson-Boyd; 7. Parkers Prairie; 8. Upsala/Swanville; 9. BOLD; 10. Lester Prairie.

• 9-man: 1. Nevis; 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl; 3. Fertile-Beltrami; 4. Hills-Beaver Creek; 5. Cherry; 6. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle-Pacelli; 7. Spring Grove; 8. Goodridge/Grygla; 9. Fosston; 10. Hancock.

CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• Team: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Wayzata; 4. Rosemount; 5. Stillwater; 6. Mounds View; 7. Two Rivers; 8. Blaine; 9. Buffalo; 10. Minneapolis Southwest.

• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 3. Jace Haerter, Edina; 4. Elijah Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 5. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater; 6. Caleb Dickel, Minneapolis Washburn; 7. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee; 8. Will Weber, Wayzata; 9. Nate Meyer, Minneapolis Southwest; 10. Tyler Flippen, Andover.

Class 2A

• Team: 1. Perham; 2. Marshall; 3. Winona; 4. Mankato West; 5. Mankato East; 6. Rockford; 7. St. Paul Como Park; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. Orono; 10. Blake.

• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Owen Chapman, Orono; 5. Audi Thom, Mankato East; 6. Ephraim Staley, Mankato West; 7. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 8. Samuel Deutz, Marshall; 9. Charlie Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato; 10. Jack Leuer, Big Lake.

Class 1A

• Team: 1. Redwood Valley; 2. Heritage Christian; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 5. Luverne; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Northwest Nighthawks; 8. Sauk Centre; 9. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. Holdingford.

• Individual: 1. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 2. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 3. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 4. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 5. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 6. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 7. Soren Kelly, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 8. Jacob Drevlow, Sauk Centre; 9. Owen Winter, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 10. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks.

CROSS-COUNTRY • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. St. Michael-Albertville; 4. Hopkins; 5. Forest Lake; 6. Mounds View; 7. Edina; 8. Minnetonka; 9. Duluth East; 10. Minneapolis Southwest.

• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata; 3. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 4. Lila Golomb, Wayzata; 5. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 6. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 7. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall; 8. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 9. Abigail Hibbs, Champlin Park; 10. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake.

Class 2A

• Team: 1. St. Paul Highland Park; 2. Perham; 3. Northfield; 4. Alexandria; 5. Willmar; 6. Mankato East; 7. Hibbing; 8. Marshall; 9. Belle Plaine; 10. Faribault.

• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Claire Vukovics, St. Paul Highland Park; 3. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 4. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 5. Hanna Boese, Spectrum; 6. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 7. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls; 8. Tara Hertling, Hibbing; 9. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 10. Keira Friedrich, St. Peter.

Class 1A

• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Winona Cotter; 3. Redwood Valley; 4. United North Central; 5. Minnewaska Area; 6. Wadena-Deer Creek; 7. Heritage Christian; 8. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central; 9. Canby; 10. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland.

• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Charolette Meyer, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 3. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 4. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 5. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical; 6. Louise Ruzanic, St. John’s Prep; 7. Autumn Rakosnik, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central; 8. Sophia Stencil, Maple River; 9. Addie Thomes, Redwood Valley; 10. Olivia Yotter, Lake City.

SWIMMING • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Stillwater; 4. Wayzata; 5. Shakopee; 6. East Ridge; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Maple Grove; 9. Rochester Century; 10. Brainerd.

Class 1A

• 1. Visitation; 2. Monticello; 3. Orono; 4. Delano; 5. Mound Westonka/Holy Family; 6. Breck; 7. Melrose Area; 8. Mahtomedi; 9. Northfield; 10. Rocori.

TENNIS • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• Team: 1. Rochester Mayo; 2. Edina; 3. Mounds View; 4. (tie) Elk River and Maple Grove; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Eden Prairie; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Wayzata; 10. East Ridge.

• Individual: 1. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 2. Aoife Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 3. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 4. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 5. Rashi Singh, Edina; 6. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 7. Malea Diehn, Rochester Mayo; 8. Rory Wahlstrand, Mounds View; 9. Astrid Kerman, Edina; 10. (tie) Maddie Larson, Maple Grove, and Molly Miller, Bloomington Kennedy.

Class 1A

• Team: 1. Blake; 2. Perham; 3. Minnewaska Area; 4. Crookston; 5. St. James; 6. Litchfield; 7. Pine City; 8. Thief River Falls; 9. Maple River; 10. Osakis.

• Individual: 1. Chloe Alley, Minnehaha Academy; 2. Fatema Yang, Blake; 3. Nellie Larson, St. Paul Academy; 4. Abbey Perry, Breck; 5. Leah Maddock, Osakis; 6. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 7. Ronnie Noska, Staples-Motley; 8. Isla Dille, Litchfield; 9. Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton; 10. Brooke Boland, Pine City.

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

• Class 4A: 1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Lakeville South; 4. Rogers; 5. Eagan; 6. Prior Lake; 7. East Ridge; 8. Chaska; 9. Roseville; 10. Chanhassen.

• Class 3A: 1. Delano; 2. Marshall; 3. Northfield; 4. Byron; 5. Willmar; 6. Alexandria; 7. Mahtomedi; 8. Rocori; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 10. St. Peter.

• Class 2A: 1. Belle Plaine; 2. Chatfield; 3. Albany; 4. Caledonia; 5. Hawley; 6. Sauk Centre; 7. Concordia Academy; 8. Annandale; 9. Legacy Christian; 10. Southwest Christian.

• Class 1A: 1. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 2. Mayer Lutheran; 3. New Life Academy; 4. Mabel-Canton; 5. Minneota; 6. Canby; 7. MACCRAY; 8. Kittson County Central; 9. West Central Area; 10. Alden-Conger.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Monday’s prep sports results

An official 2014 FIFA World Cup soccer ball lays on the grass during an open practice by the United States.

Scores and results from around the metro area, plus state rankings for football, cross-country, swimming, tennis and volleyball.

High Schools

Minnesota Top 20: At Week 5, football rankings confirm there's plenty good teams, but few exceptional ones

card image
High Schools

Reusse: DeLaSalle got a football field, and the neighborhood survived

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image