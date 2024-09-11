High Schools

Tuesday’s prep sports results

Scores and results from around the metro, plus state rankings for boys and girls cross country, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 11, 2024 at 3:46AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014 file photo, students compete in a high school soccer game in Burgaw, N.C.
(The Associated Press)

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

METRO EAST

At St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park

• Two Rivers 20, Hastings 65, Simley 100, St. Thomas Academy 109, Mahtomedi 114, Hill-Murray 157, South St. Paul 173, Tartan 203. Medalist (5k): Niklas Abrahamson, Simley 16:25.6.

DELASALLE INVITATIONAL

At Bassett Creek Park

• St. Paul Como Park 31, DeLaSalle 88, Mounds Park Academy 95, Totino-Grace 102, St. Anthony 152, Bloomington Kennedy 159, Park Center 176, St. Paul Humboldt 196, Breck 227, Hiawatha Collegiate 283, Richfield 289, Columbia Heights 310, Twin Cities Academy 346, St. Paul Washington 396, St. Paul Johnson 401, St. Paul Harding 494. Medalist (5k): Matthew Lindgren, Totino-Grace, 16:44.69.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

METRO EAST

At St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park

• Two Rivers 33, Hastings 62, Mahtomedi 69, Hill-Murray 78, Tartan 125, South St. Paul 142, Simley inc. Medalist (5k): Linnea Ronning, Hastings 19:41.4

DELASALLE INVITATIONAL

At Bassett Creek Park

• DeLaSalle 40, St. Anthony 48, Breck 89, St. Paul Como Park 107, Richfield 148, Mpls. Edison 154, United Christian 164, Mpls. Camden 209, Hiawatha Collegiate 217. Medalist (5k): Esme Gulbransen, Breck, 19:43.50.

SOCCER • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 1, St. Paul Academy 0

• Breck 1, Minnehaha Academy 1, tie

LAKE

• Buffalo 1, Hopkins 0

• Minnetonka 3, Wayzata 0

MCAA

• Heritage Christian 4, Spectrum 1

METRO WEST

• Chaska 3, Waconia 1

• New Prague 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0

• Orono 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Washburn 3, Southwest 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 4, Park Center 0

• Blaine 4, Elk River 0

• Coon Rapids 1, Osseo 1, tie

• Maple Grove 3, Totino-Grace 0

• Spring Lake Park 3, Anoka 1

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 3, Washington 1

• Humboldt 6, Johnson 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, Stillwater 0

• Forest Lake 4, Irondale 3

• Mounds View 0, White Bear Lake 0

• Roseville 4, Park of Cottage Grove 0

• Woodbury 3, East Ridge 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 1, Holy Family 0

• Jordan 6, Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mankato West 1, Northfield 1, tie

• PACT 3, St. Francis 1

• Rochester Mayo 11, Red Wing 0

• St. Paul Como Park 4, St. Anthony 1

MINNESOTA

• Butterfield-Odin 6, East Central Prairie 2

• Rocori 2, Alexandria 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Breck 6, Minnehaha Academy 0

LAKE

• Buffalo 8, Hopkins 1

• Minnetonka 2, Wayzata 2, tie

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1, Orono 0

• Chanhassen 2, St. Louis Park 0

• Chaska 0, Waconia 0, tie

• New Prague 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest 1, Washburn 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 1, Elk River 0

• Centennial 3, Rogers 1

• Maple Grove 2, Totino-Grace 1

• Osseo 6, Coon Rapids 0

• Spring Lake Park 3, Anoka 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 14, Harding 0

• Highland Park 2, Washington 0

• Humboldt 7, Johnson 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, Stillwater 0

• East Ridge 0, Woodbury 0, tie

• Forest Lake 3, Irondale 0

• Roseville 2, Park of Cottage Grove 0

• White Bear Lake 4, Mounds View 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 2, Holy Family 0

• Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Jordan 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Prairie 3, Champlin Park 0

• Hope Academy 1, Norwood Young America 0

• LILA 3, Spectrum 0

• Mankato West 5, Northfield 1

• Mpls. Roosevelt 3, St. Anthony 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Visitation 0

MINNESOTA

• Waseca 9, Tri-City United 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Shakopee 96, Apple Valley 79

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Waconia 114, Farmington 72

TENNIS • GIRLS

METRO WEST

• Bloomington Jefferson 7, Waconia 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Chisago Lakes 5, North Branch 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 6, Totino-Grace 1

• Maple Grove 7, Park Center 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 7, Johnson 0

• Como Park/Harding 7, Washington 0

• Highland Park 7, Humboldt 0

MINNESOTA

• New Ulm 4, River Valley 3

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

EMAC

• Avail Academy def. LILA, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15

LAKE

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Edina, 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 25-22

• Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21

MCAA

• Spectrum def. Heritage Christian, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello def. Chisago Lakes, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-9

• North Branch def. Big Lake, 25-21, 25-12, 25-19

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Osseo def. Blaine, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17

• Park Center def. Coon Rapids, 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16

• Rogers def. Maple Grove, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 13-25, 15-10

SKYLINE

• New Life Academy def. Trinity, 25-13, 25-8, 25-7

• Nova Classical def. Concordia Academy, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17

• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 25-13

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea def. DeLaSalle, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7

• Belle Plaine def. St. James Area, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13

• Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-7

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Two Rivers, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21

• Delano def. Orono, 25-23, 25-16, 25-11

• Farmington def. Owatonna, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19

• Forest Lake def. Andover, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20

• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Lester Prairie, 25-17, 25-6, 25-10

• Hudson (Wis.) def. Park of Cottage Grove, 25-23, 29-31, 25-16, 25-19

• Irondale def. North St. Paul, 23-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18, 15-7

• Lakeville North def. Chaska, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19

• Maple Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23

• Mayer Lutheran def. Cleveland, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16

• Mounds View def. Elk River, 25-17, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22

• Mpls. Roosevelt def. Simley, 25-21, 21-25, 25-12, 22-25, 15-7

• Roseville def. Centennial, 25-20, 25-16, 25-8

• Shakopee def. Waconia, 27-25, 26-24, 27-25

• South St. Paul def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

• St. Anthony def. St. Paul Como Park, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 15-13

• St. Louis Park def. Armstrong, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12

• Stillwater def. Eden Prairie, 25-23, 12-25, 25-12, 25-21

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup-West def. Hawley, 25-15, 24-26, 25-16, 22-25, 16-14

• Albany def. Foley, 25-18, 25-11, 18-25, 25-15

• Battle Lake def. Rothsay, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New London-Spicer, 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 15-7

• Breckenridge def. Henning, 25-8, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14

• Canby def. Ortonville, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18

• Carlton def. McGregor, 25-7, 25-17, 25-11

• Cedar Mountain def. New Ulm Cathedral, 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 15-12

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Perham, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

• Dover-Eyota def. St. Charles, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20

• Fillmore Central def. Winona Cotter, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 30-28

• Fosston def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

• Grand Rapids def. Pequot Lakes, 25-18, 28-26, 22-25, 27-25

• Hermantown def. Greenway, 25-16, 24-26, 25-14, 25-8

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 19-25, 26-28, 28-26, 25-21, 17-15

• Kittson Central def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-15, 25-10, 25-11

• Lake of the Woods def. Warroad, 26-24, 25-14, 25-13

• Lanesboro def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22

• MACCRAY def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-23, 25-7, 25-11

• Mabel-Canton def. Kingsland, 25-11, 25-4, 25-4

• Madelia def. Nicollet, 25-17, 8-25, 25-17, 25-19

• Marshall def. Worthington, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10

• Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-7, 25-14, 25-5

• Murray County Central def. Red Rock Central, 17-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20, 15-10

• New Ulm def. Fairmont, 25-10, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

• North Woods def. South Ridge, 25-15, 25-17, 32-30

• Northeast Range def. International Falls, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22

• Park Christian def. New York Mills, 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 19-25, 16-14

• Park Rapids def. Pelican Rapids, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

• Parkers Prairie def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-11, 25-15, 25-14

• Pine River-Backus def. Verndale, 25-20, 25-11, 25-18

• Renville County West def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Heron Lake-Okabena, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19

• Sacred Heart def. Fertile-Beltrami, 19-25, 11-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-6

• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Brainerd, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22

• Sauk Centre def. Benson, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Rocori, 25-11, 25-12, 25-22

• Schaeffer Academy def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13

• Sleepy Eye def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-17, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

• Southland def. Houston, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12

• Spring Grove def. Grand Meadow, 25-22, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19

• St. Clair def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Pierz, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23

• St. Peter def. Waseca, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23

• SW Minn. Christian def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 26-24, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19

• Swanville def. Bertha-Hewitt, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 26-24

• Thief River Falls def. Crookston, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17

• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23

• Tri-City United def. Blue Earth Area, 25-23, 25-18, 25-13

• Underwood def. Ashby, 25-11, 25-12, 25-21

• West Central def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-11, 25-14

• Windom def. Pipestone, 25-23, 6-25, 25-16, 25-16

RANKINGS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

Team: 1. Minnetonka; 2. Edina; 3. Wayzata; 4. Rosemount; 5. Stillwater; 6. Two Rivers; 7. Champlin Park; 8. Mounds View; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Buffalo.

Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 3. Will Weber, Wayzata; 4. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee; 5. Jace Haerter, Edina; 6. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater; 7. Elijah Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 8. Tyler Flippen, Andover; 9. Owen Kalmes, Mounds View; 10. Aidan Jakubic, Lakeville South.

Class 2A

Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Perham; 3. Mankato East; 4. Mankato West; 5. Winona; 6. Rockford; 7. Orono; 8. Becker; 9. Fergus Falls; 10. Blake.

Individual: 1. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 2. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 3. Sully Anez, Willmar; 4. Owen Chapman, Orono; 5. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 6. Audi Thom, Mankato East; 7. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 8. Josh Leibfried, Marshall; 9. Charlie Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato; 10. Jack Kendall, Rock Ridge.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Forest Lake; 3. Prior Lake; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Hopkins; 6. Duluth East; 7. St. Michael-Albertville; 8. Mounds View; 9. Brainerd; 10. Edina.

Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Maddie Gullickson, Wayzata; 3. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 4. Lila Golomb, Wayzata; 5. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 6. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 7. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 8. Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall; 9. Abigail Hibbs, Champlin Park; 10. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake.

Class 2A

Team: 1. Perham; 2. Alexandria; 3. Northfield; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Mankato East; 6. Willmar; 7. Marshall; 8. Hibbing; 9. Chisago Lakes; 10. Faribault.

Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 3. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 4. Hanna Boese, Spectrum; 5. Cassie Wellman, Fergus Falls; 6. Tara Hertling, Hibbing; 7. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 8. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 9. Nora Hanson, Red Wing; 10. Makaya Patricka, Northfield.

SOCCER • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

1. Minneapolis Washburn; 2. Maple Grove; 3. Eagan; 4. Wayzata; 5. Edina; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Rochester Mayo; 8. Stillwater; 9. Buffalo; 10. (tie) Armstrong and Rosemount.

Class 2A

1. Blake; 2. Holy Angels; 3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Minneapolis Edison; 6. St. Thomas Academy; 7. Worthington; 8. Mankato East; 9. (tie) Orono and St. Paul Como Park.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Breck; 3. St. Cloud Cathedral; 4. St. Paul Academy; 5. Holy Family; 6. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 7. Southwest Christian; 8. Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran; 9. Rochester Lourdes; 10. Legacy Christian.

SOCCER • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

1. White Bear Lake; 2. Wayzata; 3. East Ridge; 4. Edina; 5. Stillwater; 6. Woodbury; 7. Lakeville North; 8. Rosemount; 9. Minnetonka; 10. Maple Grove.

Class 2A

1. Holy Angels; 2. Blake; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 6. Orono; 7. Totino-Grace; 8. Cloquet-Carlton; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall; 10. Mankato East.

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 4A

1. Lakeville North; 2. Champlin Park; 3. (tie) Eagan and Lakeville South; 5. Rogers; 6. Wayzata; 7. East Ridge; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Chanhassen; 10. New Prague;

Class 3A

1. Northfield; 2. Marshall; 3. Delano; 4. Willmar; 5. Byron; 6. Alexandria; 7. Grand Rapids; 8. Rocori; 9. Monticello; 10. DeLaSalle.

Class 2A

1. Albany; 2. Belle Plaine; 3. Chatfield; 4. Nova Classical; 5. Annandale; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Sauk Centre; 8. Hawley; 9. Wadena-Deer Creek; 10. Redwood Valley.

Class 1A

1. Mayer Lutheran; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Minneota; 4. Canby; 5. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 6. (tie) New Life Academy and West Central Area; 8. Wabasso; 9. Kittson County Central; 10. Alden-Conger.

