SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • first round
• La Crescent-Hokah 3, Caledonia 0
• Plainview-E-M 1, Dover-Eyota 0
• Red Wing 4, Schaeffer Academy 0
Section 5 • first round
• Metro College Prep 1, Prairie Seeds 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • first round
• Fridley 4, North St. Paul 0
Section 6 • first round
• Hutchinson 2, Princeton 1
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • first round
• Triton/K-W/H 1, Windom/St. James 0
Section 4 • first round
• Hmong Academy 4, Higher Ground 1
Section 7 • first round
• Duluth Marshall 4, Proctor 0
• Esko 14, Two Harbors 0
• Legacy Christian 2, LILA 1
• Spectrum 2, PACT 0
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-14, 25-21, 25-22
• Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 25-18
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Tri-City United def. Norwood YA, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park def. Washington, 25-8, 25-14, 25-6
• Harding def. Johnson, 25-15, 25-17, 25-7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Annandale def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-8, 25-15, 25-11
• Bloomington Jefferson def. Eden Prairie, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22
• Bloomington Kennedy def. United Christian, 25-13, 25-20, 25-10
• Chesterton Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-23, 25-21, 25-27, 27-25
• Cleveland def. Le Sueur-Henderson, 25-20, 25-15, 25-12
• DeLaSalle def. Totino-Grace, 25-20, 25-12, 25-23
• Holy Angels def. Orono, 25-11, 25-15, 25-8
• Hutchinson def. Anoka, 25-17, 26-21, 25-17
• Maple Grove def. St. Michael-Albertville, 27-25, 25-23, 25-19
• Maranatha Christian def. Heritage Christian, 25-7, 25-12, 25-9
• Mound Westonka def. Richfield, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19
• Mpls. Washburn def. St. Louis Park, 28-26, 18-25, 14-25, 25-15, 15-9
• New Life Academy def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 25-18
• New Prague def. Shakopee, 25-19, 25-13, 25-20
• Sibley East def. Mpls. Henry, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12
• St. Agnes def. PACT, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22
• Waconia def. Edina, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
• Wayzata def. Chaska, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18
• Zimmerman def. Mille Lacs, 25-21, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20
MINNESOTA
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-16, 21-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-4
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Royalton, 26-24, 25-21, 25-16
• Byron def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22
• Caledonia def. Decorah, Iowa, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16
• Chatfield def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14
• Crosby-Ironton def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
• East Grand Forks def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-18, 25-18, 20-25, 25-23
• Edgerton def. Red Rock Central, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15
• Foley def. Pillager, 27-25, 25-20, 25-12
• Greenway def. Rock Ridge, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 15-13
• Holdingford def. Little Falls, 25-21, 25-9, 25-18
• Jackson County Central def. Martin County West, 25-19, 25-19, 25-13
• North Woods def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14
• Renville County West def. Wabasso, 26-24, 16-25, 25-15, 25-19
• Rocori def. Detroit Lakes, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20
• Sleepy Eye def. St. Clair, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 15-13
• Spring Grove def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-17, 25-10, 25-13
• Triton def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22
• Warroad def. Bagley, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12
• Winona Cotter def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Edina; 4. Stillwater; 5. Mounds View; 6. Bloomington Jefferson; 7. Minneapolis Southwest; 8. Rosemount; 9. Minneapolis Washburn; 10. Blaine.
• Individual: 1. Sam Scott, Minneapolis Southwest; 2. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 3. Nolan Sutter, Chaska; 4. Will Weber, Wayzata; 5. River Santiago, Blaine; 6. Landon Hering, Hopkins; 7. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 8. Cade Sanvik, Osseo; 9. Daniel McCollor, Wayzata; 10. Austin Liebl, Moorhead.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Mankato East; 2. Belle Plaine; 3. Marshall; 4. Perham; 5, Orono; 6. Blake; 7. Northfield; 8. Delano; 9. Mankato West; 10. Dassel-Cokato.
• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Eli Hall, Pequot Lakes; 4. Sully Anez, Willmar; 5. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 6. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 7. Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East; 8. Owen Layton, Big Lake; 9. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 10. Gabe Hallen, Orono.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. Heritage Christian; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Bertha-Hewitt; 4. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 5. Winona Cotter; 6. Luverne; 7. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 8. Windom; 9. Holdingford; 10. Park Rapids Area.
• Individual: 1. Ryan Pierson, Martin County West; 2. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 3. Cole Arens, Wabasha-Kellogg; 4. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 5. Henry Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins; 6. Eddie Snyder, Mound Park Academy; 7. Noah Huot, Park Rapids Area; 8. Charlie Larson, Pelican Rapids; 9. Zach Meyer, St. John's Prep; 10. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Duluth East; 4. Centennial; 5. Prior Lake; 6. Edina; 7. Forest Lake; 8. Chaska; 9. Eagan; 10. Farmington.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushhagen, Forest Lake; 2. Evie Malec, Minnetonka; 3. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 4. Mia Hoffmann, Bemidji; 5. Jazleen Malherek-Osorio, Wayzata; 6. Marissa Long, Chanhassen; 7. Rowan Bixler, Duluth East; 8. Avery Marasco Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Carley Lamotte, Burnsville; 10. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South.
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Alexandria; 2. Marshall; 3. St. Paul Highland Park; 4. Perham; 5. Northfield; 6. Willmar; 7. Delano; 8. Hibbing; 9. Blake; 10. Proctor.
• Individual: 1. Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson; 2. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 3. Citori Halbe, Alexandria; 4. Grace Lewis-Moser, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Allyson Sample, Marshall; 6. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 7. Luna Scorzelli, St. Paul Highland Park; 8. Jaelyn Miller, Alexandria; 9. Calia Chaney, Pequot Lakes; 10. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Hawley; 4. Northwest Nighthawks; 5. Winona Cotter; 6. Nova Classical; 7. Canby; 8. South Ridge; 9. Lake City; 10. United North Central.
• Individual: 1. Jenna Debates, Luverne; 2. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 3. Ella Voit, St. Cloud Cathedral; 4. Maddie LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 5. Kyanna Burton, Staples-Motley; 6. Olivia Pauly, St. John's Prep; 7. Anjelien Aho, United North Central; 8. Kaylee Walklin, Windom Area; 9. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 10. Olivia Yotter, Lake City.
SOCCER • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• 1. Minneapolis Washburn; 2. Wayzata; 3. Maple Grove; 5. Minnetonka; 5. (tie) Cretin-Derham Hall, Edina and Rochester Mayo; 8. East Ridge; 9. Stillwater; 10. Woodbury.
Class 2A
• 1. Holy Angels; 2. Orono; 3. Hill-Murray; 4. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 5. Willmar; 6. Delano; 7. DeLaSalle; 8. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 9. Worthington; 10. St. Thomas Academy.
Class 1A
• 1. Breck; 2. St. Cloud Cathedral; 3. Holy Family; 4. St. Paul Academy; 5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. St. Croix Prep; 8. Minnehaha Academy; 9. Rochester Lourdes; 10. Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran.
SOCCER • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• 1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Woodbury; 4. Centennial; 5. Blaine; 6. Minnetonka; 7. White Bear Lake; 8. Stillwater; 9. Eagan; 10. East Ridge.
Class 2A
• 1. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 2. Holy Angels; 3. Mahtomedi; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Winona; 6. (tie) Byron and Delano; 8. Mankato East; 9. Zimmerman; 10. Cloquet-Carlton.
Class 1A
• 1. (tie) Providence Academy and Southwest Christian; 3. Minnehaha Academy; 4. St. Charles; 5. Rochester Lourdes; 6. Watertown-Mayer; 7. St. Croix Prep; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Esko; 10. St. Paul Academy.
SWIMMING • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Stillwater; 4. Wayzata; 5. Shakopee; 6. Prior Lake; 7. East Ridge; 8. Lakeville North; 9. Chanhassen; 10. Sartell-St. Stephen.
Class 1A
• 1. Visitation; 2. Delano; 3. Orono; 4. Mound Westonka/Holy Family; 5. (tie) Breck and Monticello; 7. Blake; 8. Northfield; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall; 10. Melrose.
TENNIS • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Rochester Mayo; 2. Edina; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Wayzata; 5. (tie) Elk River and Maple Grove; 7. Mounds View; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Roseville; 10. (tie) Eagan, Lakeville North and Lakeville South.
• Individual: 1. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 2. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 3. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 4. Karina Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 5. Lucy Nabedrick, Wayzata; 6. Aoife Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 7. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 8. Rashi Singh, Edina; 9. Malea Diehn, Rochester Mayo; 10. (tie) Olivia McDonald, Minneapolis Washburn, and Molly Miller, Bloomington Kennedy.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. (tie) Blake and Rochester Lourdes; 3. Pine City; 4. Staples-Motley; 5. Pequot Lakes; 6. St. James; 7. (tie) Osakis and Thief River Falls; 9. Crookston; 10. East Grand Forks.
• Individual: 1. Isabelle Einess, Breck; 2. Nana Vang, Blake; 3. Greta Johnson, Minnehaha Academy; 4. Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley; 5. Annika Harbetts Ott, Providence Academy; 6. (tie) Leah Maddock, Osakis, and Nellie Larson, St. Paul Academy; 8. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 9. (tie) Isla Dille, Litchfield, and Avery Skaar, Thief River Falls.
VOLLEYBALL
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 4A
• 1. Wayzata; 2. Champlin Park; 3. Lakeville South; 4. Eagan; 5. Lakeville North; 6. East Ridge; 7. New Prague; 8. Rogers; 9. Anoka; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.
Class 3A
• 1. Marshall; 2. Delano; 3. Rocori; 4. Northfield; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Byron; 7. Kasson-Mantorville; 8. Detroit Lakes; 9. Grand Rapids; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's.
Class 2A
• 1. Pequot Lakes; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Chatfield; 4. Caledonia; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Albany; 7. Rush City; 8. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 9. Nova Classical; 10. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Class 1A
• 1. Minneota; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 4. Mayer Lutheran; 5. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 6. Canby; 7. Fillmore Central; 8. (tie) BOLD and Wabasso; 10. Renville County West.