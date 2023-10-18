CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BIG NINE
At Brooktree G.C.
• Mankato East 29, Northfield 82, Winona 105, Mankato West 127, Owatonna 131, Rochester Mayo 137, Rochester John Marshall 170, Rochester Century 219, Red Wing 233, Albert Lea 256, Faribault 295, Austin 301. Medalist (5k): Isaiah Anderson, Mankato East, 15:48.8.
CENTRAL LAKES
At Forestview Middle School
• Fergus Falls 64, Willmar 68, Sartell 98, Alexandria 99, Rocori 103, Brainerd 107, St. Cloud Apollo 141, St. Cloud Tech 203. Medalist: Sully Anez, Willmar, 15:52.1.
CENTRAL MINNESOTA
At Kimball G.C.
• St. John's Prep 38, Holdingford 43, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball and Osakis 109, Royalton 120, Maple Lake 140, Paynesville 175. Medalist (5k): Zach Meyer, St. John's Prep, 16:16.2.
HEART OF LAKES
At Birchwood G.C.
• Perham 26, Hawley 65, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 80, Lake Park-Audubon 132, Breckenridge 144, Pelican Rapids 152, Frazee 174, Barnesville 197. Medalist (5k): Bjorn Anderson, Perham, 16:31.7.
HIAWATHA VALLEY
At Zumbrota G.C.
• Lake City 50, Rochester Lourdes 78, Kasson-Mantorville 93, Pine Island 98, Stewartville 102, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/K-W 113, Byron 154, Cannon Falls 179, Goodhue 277. Medalist (5k): David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville, 16:25.2.
METRO EAST
At St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park
• Two Rivers 28, St. Thomas Academy 74, Hastings 79, Mahtomedi 106, Simley 148, Hill-Murray 158, Tartan 161, South St. Paul 211. Medalist (5k): Patrick Donohoo, Two Rivers, 16:10.0.
METRO WEST
At Hyland Greens G.C.
• Bloomington Jefferson 30, Orono 65, Chanhassen 105, Chaska 113, St. Louis Park and Waconia 145, New Prague 153, Benilde-St. Margaret's 154. Medalist (5k): Nolan Sutter, Chaska, 15:36.8.
MINNESOTA RIVER
At Montgomery National G.C.
• Belle Plaine 15, Sibley East 68, LeSueur-Henderson 102, Norwood Young American 110, Tri-City United 117, Lester Prairie 118
ST. PAUL CITY
At Highland Park 9 G.C.
• Como Park 32, Highland Park 39, Central 68, Humboldt 106, Johnson 157, Washington 161, Harding 190. Medalist (5k): Mason Aarness, Como Park, 16:16.
THREE RIVERS
At Cedar River G.C.
• Winona Cotter 38, LA/RP/H 41, GMLOS 121, St. Charles 152, La Crescent-Hokah 159, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 162, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 175, Wabasha-Kellogg 184, Chatfield 187, Dover-Eyota 205. Medalist (5k): Erik Semling, Winona Cotter, 16:07.4.
WRIGHT COUNTY
At Whispering Pines G.C.
• Dassel-Cokato 34, Annandale 55, Rockford 77, Litchfield 87, New London-Spicer 130, Glencoe-Silver Lake 156, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 159. Medalist (5k): Sal Wirth, Annandale, 16:44.0.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BIG NINE
At Brooktree G.C.
• Northfield 44, Rochester Century 93, Owatonna 124, Mankato West 131, Mankato East 163, Faribault 176, Rochester John Marshall 188, Winona 194, Rochester Mayo 196, Austin 212, Red Wing 222, Albert Lea 283. Medalist (5k): Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall, 18:55.5.
CENTRAL LAKES
At Forestview Middle School
• Alexandria 36, Willmar 72, Brainerd 88, Rocori 98, Fergus Falls 117, Sartell 128, St. Cloud Apollo 171, Sauk Rapids-Rice 212. Medalist (5k): Lauren Eilers, Willmar, 18:53.8.
CENTRAL MINNESOTA
At Kimball G.C.
• St. John's Prep 34, Paynesville 71, Maple Lake 92, Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball and Holdingford 104, Royalton 126, Osakis 156. Medalist (5k): Olivia Pauly, St. John's Prep, 18:57.2.
HEART OF LAKES
At Birchwood G.C.
• Perham 17, Hawley 54, Breckendridge 71, Lake Park-Audubon 122, Pelican Rapids 137, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 162. Medalist (5k): Gracie Morris, Perham, 20:02.6.
HIAWATHA VALLEY
At Zumbrota G.C.
• Rochester Lourdes 39, Stewartville 67, Lake City 70, Pine Island 92, Byron 98, Goodhue 162, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/K-W 182, Kasson-Mantorville 216. Medalist (5k): Anna Peikert, Rochester Lourdes, 19:47.1.
METRO EAST
At St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park
• Two Rivers 37, Hastings 78, Hill-Murray 86, Mahtomedi 87, Simley 95, South St. Paul 154, Tartan 177. Medalist (5k): Olivia Braunshausen, Hill-Murray, 19:21.9.
METRO WEST
At Hyland Greens G.C.
• Waconia 42, Chaska 48, Bloomington Jefferson and St. Louis Park 101, New Prague 120, Orono 141, Chanhassen 144, Benilde-St. Margaret's 223. Medalist (5k): Marissa Long, Chanhassen, 18:52.8.
MINNESOTA RIVER
At Montgomery National G.C.
• Belle Plaine 33, Sibley East 56, Tri-City United 80, Lester Prairie 104, LeSueur-Henderson 120, Norwood Young America 138.
ST. PAUL CITY
At Highland Park 9 G.C.
• Highland Park 15, Central 53, Como Park 90, Humboldt 100, Washington 149, Johnson 166. Medalist (5k): Luna Scorzelli, Highland Park, 18:10.
THREE RIVERS
At Cedar River G.C.
• Winona Cotter 44, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 85, Chatfield 95, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 132, St. Charles 138, La Crescent-Hokah 143, LA/RP/H 170, GMLOS 202, Dover-Eyota 247, Wabasha-Kellogg 250, Kingsland 266. Medalist (5k): Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter, 19:05.2.
WRIGHT COUNTY
At Whispering Pines G.C.
• Annandale 41, New London-Spicer 62, Dassel-Cokato 72, Litchfield 76, Rockford 93. Medalist (5k): Madison LeSage, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19:39.0.
FOOTBALL
MINNESOTA
• Goodrige/G-G 47, Northern Freeze 6
• Lac qui Parle Valley 34, Lakeview 22
• Murray Co. Central 21, Wabasso 12
• Warren-A-O 48, Badger/G-MR 26
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• New Prague 2, Lakeville North 1
Section 2 • championship
• Minnetonka 1, Edina 0
Section 3 • championship
• Park of C.G. 1, Rosemount 0
Section 4 • championship
• Woodbury 2, Stillwater 1
Section 5 • championship
• Maple Grove 2, Champlin Park 1
Section 6 • championship
• Wayzata 2, Mpls. Washburn 1
Section 7 • championship
• Andover 5, Centennial 2
Section 8 • semifinals
• Sartell 2, Bemidji 1
• St. Michael-Albert. 2, Moorhead 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Northfield 2, Faribault 0
Section 2 • championship
• Worthington 2, Mankato East 1, SO
Section 3 • championship
• Hill-Murray 2, Holy Angels 0
Section 4 • championship
• Mahtomedi 4, St. Anthony 3, OT
Section 5 • championship
• DeLaSalle 2, Blake 0
Section 6 • championship
• Orono 4, Monticello 1
Section 7 • championship
• Cloquet-E-C 2, Grand Rapids 1, OT
Section 8 • championship
• St. Cloud Tech 2, St. Cloud Apollo 1, OT
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• St. Charles/L-A 2, Winona Cotter 0
Section 4 • championship
• St. Paul Wash. 2, Mounds Park Acad. 1
Section 5 • championship
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 2, Maranatha Chr. 0
Section 6 • championship
• Holy Family 1, Breck 0
Section 8 • championship
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Hillcrest Luth. 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Lakeville North 3, Lakeville South 0
Section 2 • championship
• Edina 3, Minnetonka 2, OT
Section 3 • championship
• Eagan 2, Rosemount 0
Section 4 • championship
• White Bear Lake 3, Woodbury 0
Section 5 • championship
• Maple Grove 1, Spring Lake Park 0, OT
Section 6 • championship
• Wayzata 6, Rogers 0
Section 7 • championship
• Andover 1, Centennial 0
Section 8 • championship
• St. Michael-Albertville 2, Buffalo 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Winona 2, Byron 1
Section 2 • championship
• Mankato East 2, Mankato West 0
Section 3 • championship
• Holy Angels 2, Hill-Murray 1, OT
Section 4 • championship
• Totino-Grace 1, Mahtomedi 0
Section 5 • championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 2, Blake 1
Section 6 • championship
• Zimmerman 3, Delano 2
Section 7 • championship
• Cloquet/Carlton 3, North Branch 0
Section 8 • semifinals
• Alexandria 2, Little Falls 0
• St. Cloud Tech 1, Willmar 0
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• St. Charles 1, Roch. Lourdes 0, OT
Section 4 • championship
• St. Croix Prep 4, Concordia Acad. 2
Section 5 • championship
• Providence Academy 2, Breck 0
Section 6 • championship
• SW Christian 4, Holy Family 1
Section 7 • championship
• Esko 4, Duluth Marshall 0
Section 8 • championship
• East Grand Forks 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Shakopee 99, Lakeville South 82
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Monticello 103, Buffalo 75
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
LAKE
• Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi def. South St. Paul, 26-24, 25-17, 25-21
• Simley def. North St. Paul, 25-13, 19-25, 25-13, 25-11
• Tartan def. Hill-Murray, 25-11, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17
• Two Rivers def. Hastings, 25-16, 25-23, 25-18
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen def. Orono, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19
• Chaska def. St. Louis Park, 25-23, 25-13, 25-21
• New Prague def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
• Waconia def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-16, 25-17, 28-26
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt def. Edison, 25-17, 25-12, 25-13
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Belle Plaine def. Lester Prairie, 25-8, 25-14, 25-12
• Mayer Lutheran def. Tri-City United, 25-20, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19
• Norwood YA def. Sibley East, 24-26, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial def. Totino-Grace, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13
• Coon Rapids def. Park Center, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-14
• Maple Grove def. Elk River, 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
• Spring Lake Park def. Blaine, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18
• Rogers def. Champlin Park, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Prior Lake, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
• Eastview def. Farmington, 27-25, 13-25, 25-12, 25-19
• Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18
• Rosemount def. Burnsville, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano def. Annandale, 25-12, 32-30, 25-16
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chesterton Academy def. Heritage Christian, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
• Chisago Lakes def. St. Anthony, 25-16, 26-24, 25-10
• Glencoe-SL def. Lake Crystal-WM, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22
• Holy Angels def. St. Paul Como Park, 26-24, 25-15, 25-8
• Moorhead def. Buffalo, 24-26, 27-25, 25-22, 25-19
• Northfield def. Faribault, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11
• PACT def. Avail Academy, 25-20, 25-6, 25-18
• Princeton def. Litchfield, 13-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-13
• St. Paul Central def. Cooper, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
• United Christian def. Liberty Classical, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup West def. Climax-Fisher, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18
• Albany def. Pierz, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
• Alexandria def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-19, 25-1, 25-19
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City def. Royalton, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-14
• Bagley def. Park Christian, 25-20, 27-25, 29-27
• Barnesville def. Frazee, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-13
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 25-23, 19-25, 25-15, 15-25, 15-10
• Bemidji def. Duluth East, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23
• Bethlehem Academy def. Maple River, 25-13, 25-14, 25-18
• Braham def. East Central, 19-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10
• Caledonia def. Fillmore Central, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19
• Canby def. Renville County West, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 14-25, 15-10
• Cedar Mountain def. Martin County West, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
• Central Minnesota Christian def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-15, 25-13
• Chatfield def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-7, 25-9, 25-8
• Cleveland def. Wabasso, 25-23, 30-28, 25-18
• Cloquet def. Hermantown, 25-19, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Breckenridge, 25-11, 20-25, 25-14, 25-13
• Esko def. Greenway, 28-26, 25-21, 25-21
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Fosston, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
• Hawley def. Pelican Rapids, 25-16, 25-12, 25-12
• Henning def. New York Mills, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18
• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Underwood, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22
• Hinckley-Finlayson def. Aitkin, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22
• Holdingford def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 23-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-17
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. United South Central, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 18-25, 20-18
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Pine Island, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Triton, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
• Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Ortonville, 25-17, 25-20, 25-7
• Lakeview Christian def. McGregor, 25-8, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17
• Little Falls def. Pequot Lakes, 25-11, 25-8, 25-16
• MACCRAY def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-13, 25-8, 25-8
• Mabel-Canton def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-7, 25-15, 25-12
• Maple Lake def. Kimball, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 28-30, 15-8
• Mesabi East def. Cherry, 25-12, 25-15, 25-20
• Minneota def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-11, 25-10, 25-12
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Nicollet, 25-11, 25-18, 26-28, 25-4
• Minnewaska def. MACA, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17
• ML/GHEC/Truman def. Fairmont, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20
• Pine City def. Ogilvie, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15
• Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. Rushford-Peterson, 26-24, 25-9, 18-25, 25-17
• Red Lake County def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 9-25, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11
• Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
• Rochester Mayo def. Owatonna, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20
• Rocori def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
• Roseau def. Crookston, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
• Sartell-St. Stephen def. Brainerd, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Milaca, 25-20, 25-12, 25-20
• Stewartville def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
• Thief River Falls def. Warroad, 25-16, 17-25, 25-14, 25-14
• Verndale def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pillager, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Hayfield, 25-21, 25-17, 25-27, 25-21
• Win-E-Mac def. Lake Park-Audubon, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20
• Worthington def. Mankato East, 25-20, 23-25, 23-25, 27-25, 16-14
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Goodhue, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17