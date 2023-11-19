ADAPTED SOCCER
STATE TOURNAMENT
CI Division
Consolation semifinals
• South Suburban 9, Park Center 8
• St. Paul Johnson 6, So. Wash. Co. 1
Semifinals
• Burnsville/F/L 11, Stillwater/Maht. 4
• Dakota United 2, St. Cloud 1
Consolation final
• St. Paul Johnson 3, South Suburban 2
Third place
• St. Cloud 4, Stillwater/Mahtomedi 2
Championship
• Burnsville/F/L 8, Dakota United 1
PI Division
Consolation semifinals
• Park Center 9, Anoka-Hennepin 2
Semifinals
• Mpls. South 4, Dakota United 1
• Robbinsdale/H/MW 11, Rochester 1
Consolation final
• St. Paul Humboldt 8, Park Center 7
Third place
• Dakota United 5, Rochester 4
Championship
• Robbinsdale/H/MW 4, Mpls. South 1
FOOTBALL
STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 5A
• Chanhassen 54, Andover 46, OT
Class 3A
• Annandale 24, Dassel-Cokato 14
• Stewartville 28, Dilworth-G-F 7
Class 1A
• Minneota 63, Belgrade-B-E 6
• Springfield 36, Mahnomen/Waubun 12
HOCKEY • GIRLS
METRO WEST
• Orono 11, Waconia 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka 2, Osseo/Park Center 2, OT
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Farmington 6, Apple Valley 1
• Lakeville North 11, Metro-South 0
• Lakeville South 5, Eagan 0
• Rosemount 2, Eastview 1, OT
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
• Woodbury 4, White Bear Lake 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Armstrong/Cooper 5, Minn. River 1
• Buffalo 2, Northern Tier 1
• Centennial/SpLP 5, N. Wright County 1
• Champlin Park/CR 3, Gentry Acad. 2
• Cloquet/E/C 4, Bloom. Jefferson 1
• Delano/Rockford 3, Chisago Lakes 2, OT
• Dodge County 6, Blake 0
• Duluth 4, North St. Paul/Tartan 1
• Duluth Marshall 2, Roseville/Maht. 1
• Eden Prairie 2, Brainerd/Little Falls 0
• Edina 4, Proctor/Hermantown 2
• Elk River 2, Owatonna 0
• Hastings 6, Rochester Mayo 0
• Hill-Murray 7, Wayzata 0
• Holy Angels 3, Warroad 2
• Holy Family 2, Roseau 1, OT
• Hudson (Wis.) 4, Winona 2
• Hutchinson 9, Red Wing 1
• Minnetonka 5, Andover 4
• Prior Lake 10, Visitation 0
• Rogers 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
• South St. Paul 4, Rock Ridge 0
MINNESOTA
• Bemidji 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0
• Crookston 3, Fort Frances (Ont.) 1
• Fergus Falls 4, Marshall 0
• River Lakes 2, Albert Lea 1
• Roch. Century/JM 10, Princeton/BL/B 6
• Thief River Falls 14, Int. Falls 0
• Waseca 4, Worthington 0
• Windom 6, Austin 1
SWIMMING • GIRLS
STATE MEET
Class 2A
• Edina 331, Minnetonka 303.5, Stillwater 192.5, Wayzata 130, Maple Grove 126, East Ridge 110, Prior Lake and Shakopee 104, Lakeville North 92, Brainerd 89.
• Sartell-St. Stephen 78.5, Woodbury 73, Lakeville South 67.5, Rosemount 67, St. Michael-Albertville 56, Rochester Mayo 56, Chanhassen 51, Rochester Century 45, Rochester John Marshall 32, Mounds View 27.5.
• Blaine 25.5, Waconia 23, Mpls. Washburn 20, New Prague 17, Champlin Park 15, Anoka 14, Irondale 11, Forest Lake 9, Apple Valley 8, Mpls. Southwest 7.
• Armstrong and Centennial 6, Eden Prairie 5, Elk River, Roseville, Hastings and Two Rivers 4, Farmington 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1.
Individual event finals
• 200 medley relay: Edina (Simmons, Hughes, Nymo, McCarthy), 1:41.48; Minnetonka 1:43.59; Maple Grove 1:47.15; East Ridge 1:47.51; Brainerd 1:47.68; Stillwater 1:47.83; Lakeville North 1:47.90; Wayzata 1:47.93.
• 200 freestyle: Dillon, Minnetonka, 1:49.33; Solt, Prior Lake, 1:49.78; Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, 1:51.12; Malinski, Edina, 1:51.60; Cameron, Minnetonka, 1:52.78; Troyak, Wayzata, 1:52.88; Bina, Mounds View, 1:53.11; Peterson, Edina, 1:54.74.
• 200 IM: Van Heel, St. Michael-Albertville, 2:01.43; Nymo, Edina, 2:02.65; McGillis, Woodbury, 2:03.51; Bakker, Maple Grove, 2:03.60; Reed, Stillwater, 2:04.38; Hughes, Edina, 2:05.93; Muir, Edina, 2:07.68; Lenarz, 2:08.17.
• 50 freestyle: McCarthy, Edina, 23.01; Schindler, Minnetonka, 23.48; Paczosa, Stillwater, 23.54; Clemon, Lakeville South, 23.54; Naatjes, Stillwater, 23.61; Stark, Blaine, 23.69; Francois, Sartell, 23.78; Paine, East Ridge, 23.89.
• Diving: Kohel, Mpls. Washburn, 529.20; Mauder, Woodbury, 490.10; Karimi, Edina, 442.05; Mouyenga, Wayzata, 431.60; Fox, Lakeville South, 427.35; Landry, Maple Grove, 415.80; Cundiff, Prior Lake, 410.25; Semakula, 406.55.
• 100 butterfly: Wentzel, Minnetonka, 54.15; Nymo, Edina, 54.71; Clemon, Lakeville South, 56.41; Gau, Rochester Mayo, 56.54; Flaherty, Maple Grove, 56.83; Voelker, Waconia, 57.13; Schieffer, New Prague, 57.33; Giuliani, Brainerd, 57.57.
• 100 freestyle: Zelen, Shakopee, 49.86; McCarthy, Edina, 50.61; Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, 50.62; Paczosa, Stillwater, 51.14; Dillon, Minnetonka, 51.51; Malinski, Edina, 51.59; Naatjes, Stillwater, 51.69; Satterlee, Lakeville North, 52.57.
• 500 freestyle: Solt, Prior Lake, 4:51.09; Muir, Edina, 4:57.62; Lenarz, Sartell, 4:58.10; Bina, Mounds View, 4:58.10; Cameron, Minnetonka, 5:00.22; Troyak, Wayzata, 5:01.44; Suchy, Minnetonka, 5:04.05; Oeltjen, Rochester Mayo, 5:04.10.
• 200 freestyle relay: Edina (Nymo, Malinski, Peterson, McCarthy), 1:34.72; Minnetonka 1:35.15; Stillwater 1:36.28; Shakopee 1:36.81; Maple Grove 1:36.88; Lakeville North 1:37.05; Brainerd 1:37.30; Sartell 1:38.05.
• 100 backstroke: Van Heel, St. Michael-Albertville, 53.85; Wentzel, Minnetonka, 54.96; Bakker, Maple Grove, 55.05; Simmons, Edina, 55.66; Labno, Rosemount, 56.67; McGillis, Woodbury, 56.86; Gau, Rochester Mayo, 57.52; Kallebo, Wayzata, 57.59.
• 100 breaststroke: Reed, Stillwater, 1:02.73; Hughes, Edina, 1:03.27; Blixt, Rochester Century, 1:03.99; Zelen, Shakopee, 1:04.44; Schindler, Minnetonka, 1:04.46; Dolan, Rosemount, 1:04.48; Satterlee, Lakeville North, 1:04.90; Duerr, Brainerd, 1:05.73.
• 400 freestyle relay: Stillwater (Paczosa, Reed, Petersen, Naatjes), 3:27.23; Minnetonka 3:28.53; East Ridge 3:29.76; Prior Lake 3:32.26; Edina 3:32.79; Shakopee 3:33.55; Wayzata 3:34.10; Chanhassen 3:35.33.
Class 1A
• Visitation 253, Orono 186, Monticello 176, Breck 157, Delano 154, Mound Westonka/Holy Family 138, St. Cloud Tech 95, Blake 86, Mankato West 84, Cretin-Derham Hall 70.
• Northfield 67, Mahtomedi 66, Mounds Park Academy 64, Sauk Centre 63, Hutchinson 58, Melrose 48, Austin 46, St. Peter and Benilde-St. Margaret's 45, Foley 37.
• Alexandria 35, Becker 34, Winona 33, St. Paul Como Park 30, St. Cloud Cathedral 30, Chisago Lakes 26, Tri-City United 24, Perham 21, Rocori 19, Mankato East 16.
• Red Wing 15, Willmar 14, Hibbing and Park Rapids 9, Two Harbors 7, Marshall and Big Lake 5, Simley 4, Detroit Lakes 3, Montevideo and Fosston/Bagley/Crookston 1.
Individual event finals
• 200 medley relay: Breck (Crosby, Allingham, Allen, Wilson), 1:46.63; Monticello 1:47.06; Visitation 1:48.62; Mankato West 1:49.39; Delano 1:50.39; Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1:50.49; Sauk Centre 1:51.97; Blake DQ.
• 200 freestyle: Andreen, Orono, 1:50.77; K. Miller, Visitation, 1:52.06; Denzer, St. Peter, 1:52.68; Wright, Mahtomedi, 1:53.18; Espinosa, Mounds Park Academy, 1:55.08; Kilgard, 1:56.99; Strobl, Delano, 1:58.29; Lindstrom, Visitation, 1:58.94.
• 200 IM: Dueck, Mound Westonka, 2:03.22; Allingham, Breck, 2:06.92; Drossel, Melrose, 2:09.48; Leonard, Mankato West, 2:09.60; M. Miller, Visitation, 2:12.61; Knutson, Orono, 2:12.86; Williams, Winona, 2:12.97; Haskamp, Alexandria, 2:14.32.
• 50 freestyle: Biegler, Monticello, 22.80; Crosby, Breck, 23.66; Farley, Visitation, 23.70; Lueck, St. Paul Como Park, 23.85; Westling, St. Cloud Cathedral, 23.89; Willenbring, Rocori, 24.07; Schmiesing, Tri-City United, 24.12; Undem, Chisago Lakes, 24.20.
• Diving: Kennedy, Austin, 432.45; Monette, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 430.40; Johnson, Alexandria, 378.15; Klatt, St. Peter, 361.35; Lorentz, Perham/New York Mills, 354.70; Norton, Austin, 350.00; Schwietering, Monticello, 347.60; Woelfel, Becker, 339.75.
• 100 butterfly: Bixby, Blake, 54.90; Farley, Visitation, 55.77; Andreen, Orono, 56.11; Kortuem, Northfield, 56.96; Strobl, Delano, 58.19; Huerta, Visitation, 58.48; Nelson, St. Cloud Tech, 58.56; Lee, Mankato West, 58.94.
• 100 freestyle: Biegler, Monticello, 50.25; Gehrke, Hutchinson, 50.88; Wright, Mahtomedi, 51.85; Undem, Chisago Lakes, 52.83; Westling, St. Cloud Cathedral, 53.05; Macheel, Cretin-Derham Hall, 53.18; Schmiesing, Tri-City United, 53.33; Davis, Orono, 54.17.
• 500 freestyle: K. Miller, Visitation, 5:03.22; Espinosa, Mounds Park Academy, 5:06.07; Lindstrom, Visitation, 5:06.64; Rudowsky, Benilde-St. Margaret's, 5:06.87; Denzer, St. Peter, 5:07.58; Johnson, Mound Westonka/Holy Family, 5:16.01; Kilgard, Foley, 5:17.52; Mork, Becker, 5:18.47.
• 200 freestyle relay: Orono (Davis, James, Knutson, Andreen), 1:36.93; Monticello 1:37.15; Delano 1:37.37; Visitation 1:37.88; Breck 1:38.68; Cretin-Derham Hall 1:40.09; Mahtomedi 1:40.23; Northfield 1:40.76.
• 100 backstroke: Crosby, Breck, 54.78; Bixby, Blake, 55.10; Kortuem, Northfield, 57.83; Lueck, St. Paul Como Park, 59.02; Anderson, Orono, 59.11; Greenman, Austin, 59.28; Seguin, Delano, 59:39; Schirmers, Sauk Centre, 59.50.
• 100 breaststroke: Dueck, Mound Westonka/Holy Family, 1:02.99; Drossel, Melrose, 1:04.13; Gehrke, Hutchinson, 1:04.60; Allingham, 1:04.84; Leonard, Mankato West, 1:05.98; Williams, Winona, 1:06.33; Schwartz, Hutchinson, 1:06.52; M. Miller, Visitation, 1:07.26.
• 400 freestyle relay: Orono (Davis, Schottler, Knutson, Andreen), 3:34.16; Blake 3:34.55; Delano 3:35.07; Visitation 3:35.56; St. Cloud Tech 3:37.74; Mound Westonka/Holy Family 3:39.67; Monticello 3:40.89; Mahtomedi DQ.