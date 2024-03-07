BASKETBALL • BOYS 

CLASS 4A 

Section 2 • quarterfinals 

• Prior Lake 99, Eden Prairie 89 

• Shakopee 79, Chaska 64 

• Waconia 82, Chanhassen 71 

Section 3 • quarterfinals 

• Apple Valley 65, Burnsville 62 

• Eagan 63, Bloomington Jefferson 60 

• Eastview 87, Park of Cottage Grove 67 

• Rosemount 74, Hastings 45 

Section 4 quarterfinals 

• East Ridge 77, White Bear Lake 52 

• St. Paul Central 64, Stillwater 46 

• Tartan 73, Woodbury 47 

Section 5 • quarterfinals 

• Maple Grove 96, Roseville 73 

• Mounds View 74, Spring Lake Park 64 

• Osseo 75, Champlin Park 50 

• Park Center 100, Irondale 44 

Section 6 • quarterfinals 

• Edina 56, Armstrong 52 

• Hopkins 95, St. Louis Park 61 

• Mpls. Washburn 68, Mpls. Southwest 53 

Section 7 • quarterfinals 

• Andover 92, Cambridge-Isanti 63 

• Anoka 89, Blaine 76 

• Coon Rapids 105, Centennial 88 

• Forest Lake 59, Duluth East 46 

Section 8 • quarterfinals 

• Buffalo 63, Brainerd 47 

• Moorhead 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 72 

• Rogers 60, Sartell 44 

• St. Michael-Albertville 69, Bemidji 60  

CLASS 3A 

Section 2 • quarterfinals 

• Hutchinson 57, Worthington 55 

• Mankato West 88, Marshall 54 

• New Ulm 86, St. Peter 78 

Section 3 • quarterfinals 

• Mpls. Roosevelt 73, St. Paul Harding 71 

• Mpls. South 96, St. Paul Como Park 76 

• South St. Paul 85, Two Rivers 70 

• St. Thomas Academy 62, St. Paul Highland Park 41 

Section 4 • quarterfinals 

• Columbia Heights 91, Hill-Murray 71 

• DeLaSalle 81, Mpls. Edison 55 

• Mahtomedi 71, North St. Paul 45 

• St. Paul Johnson 60, St. Anthony 54 

Section 6 • quarterfinals 

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 87, Bloomington Kennedy 38 

• Delano 91, Holy Angels 54 

• Orono 113, Cooper 92 

• Richfield 93, Mound Westonka 76 

Section 7 • quarterfinals 

• Chisago Lakes 82, Grand Rapids 57 

• Hermantown 92, Hibbing 73 

• North Branch 95, Cloquet 85 

• Rock Ridge 70, Duluth Denfeld 57  

CLASS 2A 

Section 1 • quarterfinals 

• Caledonia 63, Winona Cotter 59 

• Cannon Falls 71, Lewiston-Altura 69 

Section 5 • second round

• Maranatha Christian 70, Watertown-Mayer 59  

CLASS 1A 

Section 1 • quarterfinals 

• Fillmore Central 56, Spring Grove 55 

• Goodhue 75, Rushford-Peterson 64 

Section 4 • first round 

• Exploration 76, Chesterton Academy 69 

• Higher Ground 75, International School 34 

• Hope Academy 79, Comm. of Peace 37 

• Parnassus Prep 74, Minn. Transitions 50 

BASKETBALL • GIRLS 

CLASS 2A 

Section 4 • semifinals 

• Minnehaha Academy 75, St. Agnes 32 

• St. Croix Lutheran 61, Visitation 50 

Section 5 • semifinals 

• Jordan 72, SW Christian 66 

• Providence Academy 84, Holy Family 53 

Section 6 • semifinals 

• Albany 78, Annandale 34 

• Holdingford 47, Sauk Centre 44 

Section 7 • semifinals

• Crosby-Ironton 96, Duluth Marshall 66 

• Pequot Lakes 49, Proctor 44 

Section 8 • semifinals 

• Pelican Rapids 60, Hawley 53 

• Perham 65, Barnesville 53  

CLASS 1A 

Section 4 • semifinals

• Lester Prairie 91, United Christian 83 

• Mayer Lutheran 82, New Life Academy 20 

Section 5 • semifinals 

• Braham 89, Ogilvie 62 

• Walker-H-A 73, Nevis 65 

Section 6 • semifinals 

• Hancock 72, Breckenridge 70 

• Underwood 68, Park Christian 43 

Section 7 • semifinals 

• Cromwell-Wright 57, Ely 51 

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 81, South Ridge 36 

Section 8 • semifinals 

• Fosston 63, Northome/Kelliher 52 

• Kittson Co. Central 81, Sacred Heart 73 

HOCKEY • BOYS 

CLASS 1A 

Quarterfinals

• Hermantown 6, Alexandria 0 

• Mahtomedi 5, Orono 2 

• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Northfield 1 

• Warroad 8, New Ulm 1