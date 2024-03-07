BASKETBALL • BOYS
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Prior Lake 99, Eden Prairie 89
• Shakopee 79, Chaska 64
• Waconia 82, Chanhassen 71
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Apple Valley 65, Burnsville 62
• Eagan 63, Bloomington Jefferson 60
• Eastview 87, Park of Cottage Grove 67
• Rosemount 74, Hastings 45
Section 4 quarterfinals
• East Ridge 77, White Bear Lake 52
• St. Paul Central 64, Stillwater 46
• Tartan 73, Woodbury 47
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Maple Grove 96, Roseville 73
• Mounds View 74, Spring Lake Park 64
• Osseo 75, Champlin Park 50
• Park Center 100, Irondale 44
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Edina 56, Armstrong 52
• Hopkins 95, St. Louis Park 61
• Mpls. Washburn 68, Mpls. Southwest 53
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Andover 92, Cambridge-Isanti 63
• Anoka 89, Blaine 76
• Coon Rapids 105, Centennial 88
• Forest Lake 59, Duluth East 46
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Buffalo 63, Brainerd 47
• Moorhead 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 72
• Rogers 60, Sartell 44
• St. Michael-Albertville 69, Bemidji 60
CLASS 3A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Hutchinson 57, Worthington 55
• Mankato West 88, Marshall 54
• New Ulm 86, St. Peter 78
Section 3 • quarterfinals
• Mpls. Roosevelt 73, St. Paul Harding 71
• Mpls. South 96, St. Paul Como Park 76
• South St. Paul 85, Two Rivers 70
• St. Thomas Academy 62, St. Paul Highland Park 41
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Columbia Heights 91, Hill-Murray 71
• DeLaSalle 81, Mpls. Edison 55
• Mahtomedi 71, North St. Paul 45
• St. Paul Johnson 60, St. Anthony 54
Section 6 • quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 87, Bloomington Kennedy 38
• Delano 91, Holy Angels 54
• Orono 113, Cooper 92
• Richfield 93, Mound Westonka 76
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Chisago Lakes 82, Grand Rapids 57
• Hermantown 92, Hibbing 73
• North Branch 95, Cloquet 85
• Rock Ridge 70, Duluth Denfeld 57
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Caledonia 63, Winona Cotter 59
• Cannon Falls 71, Lewiston-Altura 69
Section 5 • second round
• Maranatha Christian 70, Watertown-Mayer 59
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Fillmore Central 56, Spring Grove 55
• Goodhue 75, Rushford-Peterson 64
Section 4 • first round
• Exploration 76, Chesterton Academy 69
• Higher Ground 75, International School 34
• Hope Academy 79, Comm. of Peace 37
• Parnassus Prep 74, Minn. Transitions 50
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Minnehaha Academy 75, St. Agnes 32
• St. Croix Lutheran 61, Visitation 50
Section 5 • semifinals
• Jordan 72, SW Christian 66
• Providence Academy 84, Holy Family 53
Section 6 • semifinals
• Albany 78, Annandale 34
• Holdingford 47, Sauk Centre 44
Section 7 • semifinals
• Crosby-Ironton 96, Duluth Marshall 66
• Pequot Lakes 49, Proctor 44
Section 8 • semifinals
• Pelican Rapids 60, Hawley 53
• Perham 65, Barnesville 53
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • semifinals
• Lester Prairie 91, United Christian 83
• Mayer Lutheran 82, New Life Academy 20
Section 5 • semifinals
• Braham 89, Ogilvie 62
• Walker-H-A 73, Nevis 65
Section 6 • semifinals
• Hancock 72, Breckenridge 70
• Underwood 68, Park Christian 43
Section 7 • semifinals
• Cromwell-Wright 57, Ely 51
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 81, South Ridge 36
Section 8 • semifinals
• Fosston 63, Northome/Kelliher 52
• Kittson Co. Central 81, Sacred Heart 73
HOCKEY • BOYS
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
• Hermantown 6, Alexandria 0
• Mahtomedi 5, Orono 2
• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Northfield 1
• Warroad 8, New Ulm 1