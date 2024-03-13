BASKETBALL ? BOYS
CLASS 4A
Section 6 ? championship
? Wayzata 105, Hopkins 79
CLASS 2A
Section 4 ? semifinals
? Minnehaha Academy 62, St. Croix Lutheran 54
? St. Paul Academy 59, St. Agnes
CLASS 1A
Section 4 ? semifinals
? Heritage Christian 78, Avail Academy 61
? West Lutheran 70, CHOF 65, OT
Sports
De'Aaron Fox scores 29 points and the Kings snap a 15-game skid against the Bucks with a 129-94 win
De'Aaron Fox scored 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat Milwaukee 129-94 on Tuesday night for their first win over the Bucks in more than eight years.
Sports
Louisville coach Kenny Payne to be fired after going 12-52 in two seasons, AP source says
Louisville plans to fire coach Kenny Payne after he went 12-52 in two seasons, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press late Tuesday night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Seavey now has the most Iditarod wins, but Alaska's historic race is marred by 3 sled dog deaths
Alaska's annual Iditarod dog sled race ended with a victory for the ages: One of the biggest names in the sport came from behind after a moose attack to win the grueling, dayslong contest for an unprecedented sixth time.
Sports
Marchessault scores twice, Eichel nets winner in OT as Golden Knights top Kraken 5-4
Jonathan Marchessault scored his second goal of the game with 16 seconds left to force overtime, Jack Eichel scored 3:01 into the extra session and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Tuesday night.