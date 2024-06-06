WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • Championship

• Farmington 3, New Prague 2

Section 2 • Championship

• Minnetonka 9, Eden Prairie 0

Section 3 • Championship

• Eastview 2, Eagan 1

Section 4 • Championship

• East Ridge 5, Stillwater 2

Section 6 • Championship

• Wayzata 6, Edina 1

Section 7

• Anoka 4, Blaine 1

• Blaine 4, Centennial 3

Section 8

• Bemidji 3, Elk River 2

• Bemidji 8, St. Michael-Albertville 5

• Elk River 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• St. Cloud 6, Moorhead 0

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Stewartville 6, Northfield 0

Championship

• Northfield 3, Stewartville 2

Section 2

• Mankato East 6, Mankato West 1

• Marshall 2, Albert Lea 1

Section 3 • Championship

• St. Thomas Academy 4, Simley 3

Section 5 • Championship

• Totino-Grace 7, Monticello 1

Section 6

• Orono 10, Mound Westonka 0

• Delano 4, Orono 3

Section 7

• Grand Rapids 10, Duluth Denfeld 0

Championship

• Grand Rapids 2, Duluth Denfeld 0

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Championship

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6, Cannon Falls 5

Section 2

• Le Sueur-Henderson 8, Sibley East 0

• Sibley East 6, Maple River 1

Section 3

• Minnewaska 9, Fairmont 7

• Minnewaska 12, Windom 0

Section 5

• Rockford 8, SW Christian 0

Section 7

• Duluth Marshall 9, Esko 0

• Esko 3, Proctor 1

• Proctor 4, Mora 3

Section 8

• East Grand Forks 13, Thief River Falls 7

Championship

• Perham 9, East Grand Forks 1

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • Championship

• Lyle/Pacelli 3, Southland 2

Section 2

• New Ulm Cathedral 13, Mankato Loyola 5

• New Ulm Cathedral 5, Madelia 3

Section 3

• Lac qui Parle Valley 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 2

Section 4

• Legacy Christian 13, New Life Academy 1

Section 5

• Mille Lacs 5, Sebeka 3

Section 6

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 2, Breckenridge 1

• Parkers Prairie 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5

Section 8

• Red Lake County 8, Ada-Borup 5

• Red Lake County 6, Fosston 5

LACROSSE • BOYS

Section 2

Championship

• Minnetonka 13, Chanhassen 10

Section 4

Championship

• Stillwater 10, White Bear Lake 8

Section 5

Championship

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 11, Wayzata 6

Section 6

Championship

• Eden Prairie 9, Edina 8

LACROSSE • GIRLS

Section 2

Championship

• Minnetonka 16, Eden Prairie 13

Section 3

Semifinals

• Cretin-Derham Hall 9, East Ridge 6

• Woodbury 8, Park of C.G. 7

Section 4

Championship

• Stillwater 6, Gentry Academy 5

Section 5

Championship

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 9, Champlin Park 5

Section 6

Championship

• Prior Lake 18, Edina 1

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Forest Lake 5, Eden Prairie 1

• New Prague 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1

• Rogers 7, Edina 0

• Rosemount 8, Stillwater 7

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

• Mankato East 16, North Branch 2

• St. Francis 6, Rocori 2

• Winona 6, Simley 1

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome 7, Dassel-Cokato 1

• St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 1

• Randolph 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2

• St. Agnes 5, Proctor 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals

• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 9, Red Lake Falls 7

• New Ulm Cathedral 8, Northome/Kelliher 1

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

• West Lutheran 14, Blooming Prairie 7

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Rochester Mayo 4, Blake 3

• Wayzata 4, Mahtomedi 3

Consolation final

• Eden Prairie 4, Eagan 3

Third place

• Mahtomedi 4, Blake 3

Championship

• Wayzata 5, Rochester Mayo 2

• Singles: Bhagra, RM, def. A. Beduhn, W, 6-3, 6-2; Li, RM, def. Panguluri, W, 1-6, 6-3, 10-4; Ranjith, W, def. Kennel, RM, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; Iyer, W, def. Thackeray 6-0, 6-0.

• Doubles: N. Beduhn/Salisbury, W, def. Wisniewski/Pickering, RM, 6-2, 6-2. Turunen/Prondzinski, W, def. Teng/Rivera, RM, 6-2, 6-4; Akkina/Phoon, W, def. Meunier/Trygstad 6-0, 6-2.

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Breck 6, Mound Westonka 1

• St. Paul Academy 7, Rock Ridge 0

Consolation final

• Winona Cotter 4, Foley 3

Third place

• Mound Westonka 4, Rock Ridge 3

Championship

• St. Paul Academy 6, Breck 1

• Singles: Warn, B, def. Arvidson, SPA. 2-6, 1-2, ret.; Hassan, SPA, def. Greene, B, 6-4, 6-0; Mahmood, SPA, def. Enzo Petto, 6-1, 6-0; Schumacher, SPA, def. Zoia, B, 6-2, 7-5.

• Doubles: Nguyen/Wang, SPA, def. Enrico Petto/O'Brien, 6-1, 6-0; Benson/J. Colton, SPA, def. Parkhurst/Pleasants, B, 6-2, 6-1; Macedo/Senaratna, SPA, def. Walsh/Kozloff, 6-0, 6-1.