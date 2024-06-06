WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • Championship
• Farmington 3, New Prague 2
Section 2 • Championship
• Minnetonka 9, Eden Prairie 0
Section 3 • Championship
• Eastview 2, Eagan 1
Section 4 • Championship
• East Ridge 5, Stillwater 2
Section 6 • Championship
• Wayzata 6, Edina 1
Section 7
• Anoka 4, Blaine 1
• Blaine 4, Centennial 3
Section 8
• Bemidji 3, Elk River 2
• Bemidji 8, St. Michael-Albertville 5
• Elk River 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• St. Cloud 6, Moorhead 0
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Stewartville 6, Northfield 0
Championship
• Northfield 3, Stewartville 2
Section 2
• Mankato East 6, Mankato West 1
• Marshall 2, Albert Lea 1
Section 3 • Championship
• St. Thomas Academy 4, Simley 3
Section 5 • Championship
• Totino-Grace 7, Monticello 1
Section 6
• Orono 10, Mound Westonka 0
• Delano 4, Orono 3
Section 7
• Grand Rapids 10, Duluth Denfeld 0
Championship
• Grand Rapids 2, Duluth Denfeld 0
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Championship
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6, Cannon Falls 5
Section 2
• Le Sueur-Henderson 8, Sibley East 0
• Sibley East 6, Maple River 1
Section 3
• Minnewaska 9, Fairmont 7
• Minnewaska 12, Windom 0
Section 5
• Rockford 8, SW Christian 0
Section 7
• Duluth Marshall 9, Esko 0
• Esko 3, Proctor 1
• Proctor 4, Mora 3
Section 8
• East Grand Forks 13, Thief River Falls 7
Championship
• Perham 9, East Grand Forks 1
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • Championship
• Lyle/Pacelli 3, Southland 2
Section 2
• New Ulm Cathedral 13, Mankato Loyola 5
• New Ulm Cathedral 5, Madelia 3
Section 3
• Lac qui Parle Valley 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 2
Section 4
• Legacy Christian 13, New Life Academy 1
Section 5
• Mille Lacs 5, Sebeka 3
Section 6
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 2, Breckenridge 1
• Parkers Prairie 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5
Section 8
• Red Lake County 8, Ada-Borup 5
• Red Lake County 6, Fosston 5
LACROSSE • BOYS
Section 2
Championship
• Minnetonka 13, Chanhassen 10
Section 4
Championship
• Stillwater 10, White Bear Lake 8
Section 5
Championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 11, Wayzata 6
Section 6
Championship
• Eden Prairie 9, Edina 8
LACROSSE • GIRLS
Section 2
Championship
• Minnetonka 16, Eden Prairie 13
Section 3
Semifinals
• Cretin-Derham Hall 9, East Ridge 6
• Woodbury 8, Park of C.G. 7
Section 4
Championship
• Stillwater 6, Gentry Academy 5
Section 5
Championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 9, Champlin Park 5
Section 6
Championship
• Prior Lake 18, Edina 1
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Forest Lake 5, Eden Prairie 1
• New Prague 5, St. Michael-Albertville 1
• Rogers 7, Edina 0
• Rosemount 8, Stillwater 7
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Cretin-Derham Hall 8, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0
• Mankato East 16, North Branch 2
• St. Francis 6, Rocori 2
• Winona 6, Simley 1
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Lake Crystal-Wellcome 7, Dassel-Cokato 1
• St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 1
• Randolph 3, Glencoe-Silver Lake 2
• St. Agnes 5, Proctor 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals
• Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 9, Red Lake Falls 7
• New Ulm Cathedral 8, Northome/Kelliher 1
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 0
• West Lutheran 14, Blooming Prairie 7
TENNIS • BOYS
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Rochester Mayo 4, Blake 3
• Wayzata 4, Mahtomedi 3
Consolation final
• Eden Prairie 4, Eagan 3
Third place
• Mahtomedi 4, Blake 3
Championship
• Wayzata 5, Rochester Mayo 2
• Singles: Bhagra, RM, def. A. Beduhn, W, 6-3, 6-2; Li, RM, def. Panguluri, W, 1-6, 6-3, 10-4; Ranjith, W, def. Kennel, RM, 6-2, 2-6, 10-8; Iyer, W, def. Thackeray 6-0, 6-0.
• Doubles: N. Beduhn/Salisbury, W, def. Wisniewski/Pickering, RM, 6-2, 6-2. Turunen/Prondzinski, W, def. Teng/Rivera, RM, 6-2, 6-4; Akkina/Phoon, W, def. Meunier/Trygstad 6-0, 6-2.
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Breck 6, Mound Westonka 1
• St. Paul Academy 7, Rock Ridge 0
Consolation final
• Winona Cotter 4, Foley 3
Third place
• Mound Westonka 4, Rock Ridge 3
Championship
• St. Paul Academy 6, Breck 1
• Singles: Warn, B, def. Arvidson, SPA. 2-6, 1-2, ret.; Hassan, SPA, def. Greene, B, 6-4, 6-0; Mahmood, SPA, def. Enzo Petto, 6-1, 6-0; Schumacher, SPA, def. Zoia, B, 6-2, 7-5.
• Doubles: Nguyen/Wang, SPA, def. Enrico Petto/O'Brien, 6-1, 6-0; Benson/J. Colton, SPA, def. Parkhurst/Pleasants, B, 6-2, 6-1; Macedo/Senaratna, SPA, def. Walsh/Kozloff, 6-0, 6-1.