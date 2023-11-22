BASKETBALL • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 88, White Bear Lake 61

• New Life Acad. 88, Hope Acad. 58

• So. St. Paul 77, Park of C.G. 76, OT

• St. Cloud Tech 96, Hiawatha Collegiate 61

• United Chr. 60, Mounds Park Acad. 51

MINNESOTA

• Blooming Prairie 93, Lyle/Pacelli 69

• Brandon-Evansville 67, Upsala 55

• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 78, Renville Co. West 69

• Carlton/Wrenshall 95, Cook County 41

• Cherry 94, Mountain Iron-Buhl 47

• Ely 85, Floodwood 13

• Jackson Co. Central 81, Martin Co. West 48

• Lac qui Parle Valley 67, Ortonville 53

• Lake Crystal-WM 47, Janesville-W-P 44

• Norman County East/U-H 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 48

• Park Rapids 81, Wadena-Deer Creek 58

• Parkers Prairie 69, Verndale 58

• Pelican Rapids 79, Crookston 37

• Pine Island 69, Dover-Eyota 36

• Pipestone 77, Murray Co. Central 62

• Red Lake 112, Nashwauk-Keewatin 68

• Rochester Lourdes 68, St. Charles 53

• Rushford-Peterson 69, Schaeffer Academy 30

• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 72, New Ulm Cathedral 63

• Triton 95, Rochester STEM 48

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chanhassen 69, Farmington 53

• Concordia Acad. 71, Columbia Heights 46

• Hopkins 69, Princeton 29

• Trinity 29, Avail Academy 11

• Two Rivers 66, North Branch 55

MINNESOTA

• Braham 72, Foley 64

• Byron 56, Stewartville 53

• Canby 67, Yellow Medicine East 51

• Central Minn. Christian 58, MACCRAY 47

• Esko 65, Pierz 44

• Floodwood 74, Cherry 55

• Hill City/Northland 60, McGregor 46

• Kasson-Mantorville 64, Lake City 62

• Kerkhoven-Murdoch-Sunburg 78, Dawson-Boyd 32

• Kingsland 73, LeRoy-Ostrander 56

• Kittson Co. Central 64, Badger/G-MR 63

• Lac qui Parle Valley 46, Ortonville 32

• Lake Crystal-WM 63, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 41

• Luverne 69, Edgerton 35

• Martin Co. West 46, Mankato Loyola 26

• Mesabi East 61, Ely 51

• Mora 60, Mille Lacs 20

• North Woods 65, Bigfork 54

• Northern Freeze 49, Climax/Fisher 36

• Pine Island 49, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 43

• Redwood Valley 62, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 37

• Rushford 86, Schaeffer Academy 40

• St. Clair 76, Cleveland 38

• St. Peter 69, St. James 49

• Two Harbors 62, Silver Bay 43

• Underwood 62, Ashby 24

HOCKEY • GIRLS

MINNESOTA

• Duluth Marshall 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

RANKINGS

WRESTLING • BOYS

BY THE GUILLOTINE

• Class 3A: 1. St. Michael-Albertville; 2. Hastings; 3. Mounds View; 4. Stillwater; 5. Shakopee; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. Park of Cottage Grove; 8. Apple Valley; 9. Rochester Mayo; 10. Wayzata.

• Class 2A: 1. Simley; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Becker; 4. Totino-Grace; 5. Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle Valley/Montevideo; 6. Watertown-Mayer; 7. Scott West; 8. Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 9. Marshall; 10. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus.

• Class 1A: 1. Jackson County Central; 2. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa; 3. Chatfield; 4. West Central/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville; 5. Royalton/Upsala; 6. Holdingford; 7. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 8. Dover-Eyota; 9. Frazee; 10. Paynesville.

WRESTLING • GIRLS

BY THE GUILLOTINE

• 1. Apple Valey; 2. Bemidji; 3. St. Michael-Albertville; 4. Hastings; 5. Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland; 6. Mora; 7. Forest Lake; 8. Stillwater; 9. Centennial; 10. South St. Paul.