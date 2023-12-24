BASKETBALL • BOYS
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• North 110, Henry 72
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloom. Jefferson 68, Two Harbors 36
• Eden Prairie 81, Cretin-D.H. 80 (OT)
HOCKEY • BOYS
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eastview 5, Lakeville South 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 6, Tartan 0
• Delano 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
• Duluth East 4, Mounds View 3
• East Ridge 5, Hudson (Wis.) 3
• Hill-Murray 3, White Bear Lake 2
• Minnetonka 4, Shakopee 3
• Roseville 6, Anoka 2
• Simley 7, Bloomington Kennedy 0
• Totino-Grace 3, St. Louis Park 2, OT
HOCKEY • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 2, Forest Lake 2, OT
• Hastings 3, Park of C.G. 0
• Minnetonka 3, Champlin Park/CR 0
