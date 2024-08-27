Monday’s prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro, plus Minnesota state rankings for several high school sports.
MINNESOTA
• Minnewaska 2, Hillcrest Lutheran 0
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chesterton Academy def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-19, 28-26, 25-7
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. South St. Paul, 25-22, 25-19, 25-12
• Lakeville North def. Stillwater, 25-22, 25-15, 25-8
• Mound Westonka def. Big Lake, 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 25-11
• Mpls. Roosevelt def. Fridley, 29-27, 25-15, 25-13
• Providence Academy def. Rockford, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
• St. Francis def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16
MINNESOTA
• East Grand Forks def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19
• Ely def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-14, 25-12
• La Crescent def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23
• Mabel-Canton def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-11, 25-22, 25-18
• Mesabi East def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-21, 25-13, 25-18
• North Woods def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-14, 25-14, 25-15
• Parkers Prairie def. Verndale, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 25-20
• Red Lake Falls def. Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-11
• Rocori def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-5, 25-14, 25-10
• Roseau def. International Falls, 25-16, 25-9, 25-14
• Stewartville def. Faribault, 25-12, 25-13, 25-22
STATE RANKINGS
SOCCER • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 3A: 1. Wayzata; 2. Minneapolis Washburn; 3. Woodbury; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Maple Grove; 6. Edina; 7. Stillwater; 8. East Ridge; 9. Champlin Park; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall.
• Class 2A: 1. Hill-Murray; 2. Orono; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Delano; 5. DeLaSalle; 6. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 7. (tie) Blake and Worthington; 9. (tie) St. Cloud Tech and Willmar.
• Class 1A: 1. St. Paul Academy; 2. Breck; 3. Minnehaha Academy; 4. Southwest Christian; 5. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 6. St. Cloud Cathedral; 7. Holy Family; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. Winona Cotter/Hope Lutheran; 10. Providence Academy.
SOCCER • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 3A: 1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Stillwater; 4. Woodbury; 5. Lakeville North; 6. Centennial; 7. White Bear Lake; 8. Eagan; 9. East Ridge; 10. Andover.
• Class 2A: 1. (tie) Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Holy Angels; 3. Mahtomedi; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Totino-Grace; 6. Mankato East; 7. Winona; 8. Alexandria; 9. Blake; 10. Delano.
• Class 1A: 1. Providence Academy; 2. St. Paul Academy; 3. Southwest Christian; 4. St. Charles; 5. Esko; 6. St. Croix Prep; 7. Minnehaha Academy; 8. Watertown-Mayer; 9. Holy Family; 10. St. Cloud Cathedral.
SWIMMING • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 2A: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Wayzata; 4. Stillwater; 5. Prior Lake; 6. Maple Grove; 7. East Ridge; 8. Rochester Century; 9. Lakeville North; 10. Rosemount.
• Class 1A: 1. Visitation; 2. Orono; 3. Monticello; 4. Delano; 5. Breck; 6. Northfield; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall; 8. Melrose; 9. Mahtomedi; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 4A: 1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Lakeville South; 4. Eagan; 5. Rogers; 6. East Ridge; 7. New Prague; 8. Wayzata; 9. Maple Grove; 10. Burnsville.
• Class 3A: 1. Northfield; 2. Willmar; 3. Rocori; 4. Marshall; 5. Byron; 6. Alexandria; 7. Delano; 8. Monticello; 9. Grand Rapids; 10. DeLaSalle.
• Class 2A: 1. Albany; 2. Chatfield; 3. Hawley; 4. Belle Plaine; 5. Southwest Christian; 6. Annandale; 7. Nova Classical; 8. Wadena-Deer Creek; 9. Redwood Valley; 10. Concordia Academy.
• Class 1A: 1. Mabel-Canton; 2. Mayer Lutheran; 3. Minneota; 4. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 5. Canby; 6. New Life Academy; 7. West Central Area; 8. Kittson County Central; 9. Wabasso; 10. Alden-Conger.
Meet the Minnesota Dream Team, the best high school football players in the state at every position
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Jim Paulsen produced his annual list, complete with college plans and this time including players from outside the Twin Cities.