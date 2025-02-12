The section tournaments are complete, the costumes are ready and the stage is set.
How to watch Minnesota’s best high school jazz and high kick dance teams at Target Center
The two-day dance team state championships in jazz and high kick take place Friday and Saturday.
The Minnesota high school dance tournament returns to Target Center on Friday and Saturday, bringing the state’s best young dancers to downtown Minneapolis to crown new jazz and high kick state champions.
The jazz competition is Friday, and the high kick competition is Saturday.
Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:
How to attend
On both days, doors will open at 10:50 a.m. The qualifying competition for Class 1A will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by the qualifying competition for Class 2A and Class 3A at 2 p.m. Final competition will occur later on both days — Class 1A will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by its award presentation, and finals for Classes 2A and 3A are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m., with each followed by its award presentation.
A detailed schedule can be found here.
Tickets can be purchased online on the MSHSL website or at the gate. An adult day ticket costs $17.50, and a student day ticket costs $11.50. Physical programs will not be provided, but spectators in person and online can access a complimentary virtual program from the MSHSL here during the competition.
How to watch
Both days of the tournament will be streamed on the Neighborhood Sports Network. A monthly subscription to the service is $10, and an annual subscription is $30.
How to watch Minnesota’s best high school jazz and high kick dance teams at Target Center
The high school state championships at Target Center this weekend will crown new jazz and high kick champions.