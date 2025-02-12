High Schools

How to watch Minnesota’s best high school jazz and high kick dance teams at Target Center

The two-day dance team state championships in jazz and high kick take place Friday and Saturday.

By Alyce Brown

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2025 at 3:00PM
Wayzata performs to the song 'What's Up' at the 2023 MSHSL Class 3A Jazz Dance Tournament.
Wayzata performs to the song "What's Up" at the 2023 MSHSL Class 3A jazz dance tournament. (Matt Blewett/My Story Minnesota)

The section tournaments are complete, the costumes are ready and the stage is set.

The Minnesota high school dance tournament returns to Target Center on Friday and Saturday, bringing the state’s best young dancers to downtown Minneapolis to crown new jazz and high kick state champions.

The jazz competition is Friday, and the high kick competition is Saturday.

Holdingford, Totino-Grace and Brainerd will be defending high kick titles, while St. Cloud Cathedral, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Wayzata will be defending jazz titles.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the tournament, either from up close or afar:

How to attend

On both days, doors will open at 10:50 a.m. The qualifying competition for Class 1A will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by the qualifying competition for Class 2A and Class 3A at 2 p.m. Final competition will occur later on both days — Class 1A will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by its award presentation, and finals for Classes 2A and 3A are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m., with each followed by its award presentation.

A detailed schedule can be found here.

Tickets can be purchased online on the MSHSL website or at the gate. An adult day ticket costs $17.50, and a student day ticket costs $11.50. Physical programs will not be provided, but spectators in person and online can access a complimentary virtual program from the MSHSL here during the competition.

How to watch

Both days of the tournament will be streamed on the Neighborhood Sports Network. A monthly subscription to the service is $10, and an annual subscription is $30.

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

