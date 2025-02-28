An unknown number of schools across Minnesota will face the same decisions this offseason and before next school year. Osseo’s boys team finished the season 7-19-1. Coach David Prokop said the idea of finding a co-op has come up because he has 18 seniors on a roster of 40, and their participation numbers are low for a Class 2A school. But for now, the program wants to try to “weather the storm” and remain on its own.