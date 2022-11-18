Every football game Chatfield plays has Sam Backer's fingerprints all over it, and Friday's 27-12 victory over Eden Valley-Watkins in the Class 2A semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium was no different.
Backer, a senior quarterback, rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the defending Class 2A champion Gophers (12-0) back to the Prep Bowl.
Backer went into the game 458 yards short of the state record for career rushing yards and would need to run for more than 300 in the final to reach the state record of 7,503 yards, which has stood since 2001.
Eden Valley-Watkins ended the season 11-1.
