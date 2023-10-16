The last week of the high school football regular season has arrived, tagging along with the MEA school break, so don't wait until Friday for stadium lights to illuminate. There's a full Wednesday schedule and a small but mighty Thursday schedule this week.

The state rankings, compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen after voting by a panel of media representatives, arrive early as well.

Eden Prairie remains No. 1 in Class 6A. The Eagles will test their perfect record against Woodbury (4-3), and don't assume anything about the starting time. That one begins at 6 p.m., part of a Thursday schedule with starting times ranging from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday also features No. 3 Minnetonka at No. 6 Maple Grove at 1 p.m.

State rankings

First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (12), 7-0, 120

2. Lakeville North, 6-1, 102

3. Minnetonka, 6-1, 96

4. Lakeville South, 6-1, 88

5. Centennial, 6-1, 73

6. Maple Grove, 5-2, 56

7. Stillwater, 5-2, 26

8. Anoka, 5-2, 25

9. Edina, 4-3, 20

10. Shakopee, 4-3, 18

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 12, Rosemount 7, St. Michael-Albertville 5, Forest Lake 4, Buffalo 3, Prior Lake 3, Woodbury 2

CLASS 5A

1. Chanhassen (12), 7-0, 120

2. Rogers, 7-0, 107

3. Mankato West, 6-1, 91

4. Alexandria, 7-0, 89

5. Andover, 6-1, 66

6. St. Thomas Academy, 6-1, 65

7. Brainerd, 6-1, 45

8. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6-1, 33

9. Bloomington Jefferson, 6-1, 22

10. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6-1, 18

Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 4, Owatonna 1

CLASS 4A

1. Becker (11), 7-0, 119

2. Orono (1), 7-0, 109

3, Hutchinson, 5-2, 77

4. Bryon, 6-1, 74

5. Kasson-Mantorville, 6-1, 60

6. Mound-Westonka, 6-1, 52

7. Rocori, 5-2, 45

8. Detroit Lakes, 6-1, 35

9. North Branch, 6-1, 30

10. Princeton, 6-1, 27

Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 23, Hill-Murray 5, Minneapolis Henry 2, Chisago Lakes 1, Hermantown 1

CLASS 3A

1. Stewartville (8), 7-0, 116

2. Esko (4), 7-0, 112

3. Annandale, 7-0, 95

4. Litchfield, 6-1, 77

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 6-1, 66

6. Minneapolis North, 6-1, 45

7. Dassel-Cokato, 6-1, 42

8. Waseca, 6-1, 41

9. Fairmont, 6-1, 32

10. Pequot Lakes, 6-1, 14

Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 11, Rockford 9

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (9), 7-0, 116

2. Caledonia (2), 7-0, 107

3. Eden Valley-Watkins, 7-0, 94

4. Jackson County Central, 7-0, 79

5. St. Agnes (1), 7-0, 74

6. Barnum, 7-0, 51

7. Norwood Young America, 7-0, 49

8. Cannon Falls, 6-1, 36

9. Osakis, 6-1, 28

10. Moose Lake-Willow River, 6-1, 10

Others receiving votes: Maple River 7, Dover-Eyota 3, Staples-Motley 3, Chatfield 2, Redwood Valley 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (10), 7-0, 116

2. Fillmore Central (1), 7-0, 107

3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1), 7-0, 100

4. BOLD, 6-1, 77

5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 7-0, 68

6. Ada-Borup-West, 6-1, 46

7. Bethlehem Academy, 6-1, 34

8. Springfield, 6-1, 28

9. Upsala/Swanville, 6-1, 24

10. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 6-1, 16

Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 14, Sleepy Eye United 14, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

NINE-PLAYER

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (11), 7-0, 119

2. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 7-0, 109

3. Nevis, 7-0, 92

4. Ottertail Central, 7-0, 76

5. Kingsland, 7-0, 70

6. Cherry, 6-1, 66

7. Hills-Beaver Creek, 6-0, 44

8. Ogilvie, 6-1, 30

9. Leroy-Ostrander, 6-1, 28

10. Edgerton, 6-1, 11

Others receiving votes: New Ulm Cathedral 7, Spring Grove 5, Goodridge/Grygla 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 1

The rankings were determined by a group of voters representing media across the state. Each No. 1 vote is worth 10 points, No. 2 9 points, No. 3 8 points, down to No. 10 worth 1 point. The rankings are compiled by the Star Tribune's Jim Paulsen (612-437-9926 cell/text), james.paulsen@startribune.com).