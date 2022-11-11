Watertown-Mayer's offense knows how to close out games.

Senior quarterback Albert Rundell threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to classmate Wyatt McCabe with 2 minutes, 16 seconds remaining, rallying the No. 7-ranked Royals past No. 5 Cannon Falls 34-30 Thursday in the Class 3A football state tournament quarterfinals at Hastings High School.

Rundell scored on a 1-yard run with 5:59 left to pull the Royals (11-1) within 30-27. He also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

The Bombers (10-2) took a 30-20 lead on Dylan Banks' second scoring run with 11:15 to play. They turned the ball over on a fumble on their final possession.

In other quarterfinal games:

Class 4A

Rocori 22, North Branch 12: Jack Spanier threw two touchdown passes, lifting the No. 8 Spartans (9-2) over the Vikings (8-3). The two teams traded touchdowns throughout the game with Spanier putting on the finishing touches with a 55-yard scoring strike to Sebastian Novak.

Simley 46, Chisago Lakes 14: Senior running back Gavin Nelson continues to put on a show. Nelson scored three first-half touchdown on runs of 4, 8 and 33 yards as the No. 7 Spartans (10-1) overwhelmed the Wildcats (5-7). Simley built a 40-0 halftime lead with two touchdowns in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter. Senior linebacker David Gogins returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown and senior quarterback Caden Renslow scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 1-yard run. He added a 24-yard scamper in the third quarter. Chisago Lakes had five turnovers.

Zimmerman 51, Holy Angels 6: Caden Spence found plenty of room to roam against the Stars' defense. The senior running back scored three first-half touchdowns (two receiving and one rushing), leading the Thunder (9-3) past the Stars (7-4). Spence added a 47-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Zimmerman added two more long scoring runs (42 and 71 yards) in the stanza.

Class 3A

New London-Spicer 18, Milaca 14: The No. 9 Wildcats (9-2) scored 18 unanswered points to defeat the No. 8 Wolves (9-2) for the second time this season. New London-Spicer beat Milaca 44-36 a month ago. Sophomore quarterback Blake Schultz threw his third touchdown pass of the night, a 60-yarder to junior Grant Paffrath, with 7:37 remaining to cap the comeback. Milaca took a 14-0 lead on two scoring runs by senior Jack Schoenborn.

Class 2A

Chatfield 35, Blue Earth Area 6: Senior quarterback Sam Backer threw three touchdown passes and ran for two as the top-ranked Gophers (11-0) shut out the Buccaneers (9-3). His scoring strikes were 23, 28 and 40 yards, two of which went to senior tight end Drew O'Connor. Backer rushed for 205 yards and now has 7,035 for his career.

Nine-Man

Spring Grove 40, Hancock 22: Junior quarterback Elijah Solum threw three touchdown passes, two to Tysen Grinde, and ran for three more as the No. 3-ranked Lions (12-0) cruised past the No. 8-rated Owls (9-2).