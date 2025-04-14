Three of Minnesota’s top high school football players recently committed to South Dakota State and first-year coach Dan Jackson.
Maple Grove junior quarterback Kaden Harney, Jackson County Central offensive tackle Weston Rowe and Rogers junior tight end Sawyer Josewski recently announced their intentions.
A 6-3, 185-pound quarterback, Harney completed 78-of-133 passes for 1,578 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 228 yards and six more scores last season to lead the Crimson to a 13-0 record and the Class 6A championship.
Rowe, a 6-7, 270-pound tackle, helped Jackson County Central win the Class 2A title last season.
Josewski, a 6-4, 240-pound tight end known for ability as a blocker as well as a receiver, caught 10 passes for 111 yards for Rogers in 2024, a total limited because of a broken hand he suffered midway through the season.
Bush picks Razorbacks
Kade Bush, a 6-4, 220-pound junior tight end from Chanhassen, has committed to Arkansas. Bush is the seventh-ranked recruit in the state’s Class of 2026, according to rankings by Prep Redzone. He caught 38 passes for 412 yards and two touchdowns for the Storm in 2024.
Kinsey transfers
Stillwater junior quarterback Nick Kinsey, considered one of the top recruits in Minnesota in the Class of 2026 with nine scholarships offers, has transferred to Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, for his senior season.
Archbishop Hoban, a traditional power in Ohio, lost in the Ohio Division II state semifinals in 2024. Kinsey’s list of offers include Miami, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Southern Mississippi and North Dakota State.