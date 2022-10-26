From modest and outdoor beginnings, the state playoffs have evolved into a month of games that end with the Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.
High school reporter Ron Haggstrom has done the research and, from now through the Prep Bowl, is offering up a daily look at the highlights from each year. He started with 2021 and is working back to the first tournament in 1982.
You can find the latest installment on our high school sports page.
For the reports from the years from 2010 to 2021, go here.
We'll be adding more decades as the stories are published.
Also tap on the links below for . . .
