Forest Lake scored four second half touchdowns to rally past host East Ridge 35-29. Reid Olson returned a fumble 35 yards with 1:38 left in the third quarter to put the Rangers ahead for good.

Leyton Patzer ran for two of his three touchdowns in the second half as the Rangers wore the Raptors down. The senior running back scored on runs of 18, 4 and 1 yard. He sealed the victory with a first-down run on second-and-19 with 2:26 left in the game.

Cole Gerrell started the Rangers rally with a 26-yard touchdown run 5:04 into the third quarter.

The Raptors took a 21-7 lead into half on big plays from the offense and defense. The Raptors defense forced three fumbles and stopped a fourth-down attempt to hold the Rangers offense.

Tanner Zolnosky threw three touchdown passes, including two to Kyle Frendt. Charlie Bern had a touchdown catch and touchdown run for the Raptors.