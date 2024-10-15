The marquee matchup of the high school football season, Moorhead, the No. 2-ranked team Class 5A, at 5A’s No. 1-ranked Alexandria, was a battle for supremacy in the state’s second largest classification, and it lived up to its advanced billing.
Moorhead football moves up to No. 1 in Class 5A state polls following win over Alexandria
Also: Maple Grove takes top spot in Class 6A following previously No. 1 Lakeville North’s loss to East Ridge.
With less than two minutes remaining, Alexandria moved into position for a game-winning field goal. It was no good. Final score: Moorhead 36, Alexandria 34.
Now, there’s a new team atop 5A (here’s a look at last week’s poll).
The rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Jim Paulsen from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota, and distributed statewide by the Associated Press.
Minnesota high school football state rankings
First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points
Class 6A
1. Maple Grove (11), 7-0, 110
2. Shakopee, 6-1, 95
3. Minnetonka, 6-1, 88
4. Edina, 5-2, 72
5. Lakeville North, 6-1, 68
6. Anoka, 5-2, 53
7. Eden Prairie, 4-3, 40
8. Blaine, 5-2, 26
9. Forest Lake, 5-2, 17
10. Eagan, 4-3, 15
Also receiving votes: Mounds View 12, East Ridge 3, Lakeville South 2
Class 5A
1. Moorhead (10), 7-0, 108
2. Owatonna (1), 7-0, 92
3. Alexandria, 6-1, 79
4. Andover, 6-1, 77
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 7-0, 74
6. Elk River, 6-1, 63
7. Two Rivers, 7-0, 36
8. Mankato West, 4-3, 29
9. Robbinsdale Cooper, 6-1, 18
10. Bemidji, 5-2, 14
Also receiving votes: Mankato East 10, Chanhassen 3, Monticello 1, St. Thomas Academy 1
Class 4A
1. Becker (10), 7-0, 109
2. Totino-Grace (1), 7-0, 100
3. Princeton, 7-0, 82
4. Byron, 6-1, 73
5. Orono, 6-1, 72
6. Providence Academy, 5-2, 45
7. Marshall, 6-1, 41
8. (tie) Hill-Murray, 6-1, 29
8. (tie) Rocori, 5-2, 29
10. Hermantown, 6-1, 21
Also receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1, North Branch 1
Class 3A
1. Stewartville (11), 7-0, 110
2. Dassel-Cokato, 7-0, 99
3. Pequot Lakes, 7-0, 82
4. Albany, 7-0, 81
5. Waseca, 6-1, 58
6. Fergus Falls, 7-0, 51
7. Morris/Chokio-Alberta, 7-0, 45
8. Fairmont, 6-1, 41
9. Pine Island, 6-1, 20
10. Annandale, 6-1, 17
Also receiving votes: Two Harbors 1
Class 2A
1. Barnesville (9), 7-0, 107
2. Chatfield (2), 7-0, 99
3. Jackson County Central, 7-0, 86
4. Norwood Young America, 7-0, 72
5. Barnum, 7-0, 59
6. Kimball Area, 7-0, 58
7. Eden Valley-Watkins, 6-1, 34
8. Cannon Falls, 6-1, 30
9. Holdingford, 6-1, 22
10. Caledonia, 5-2, 16
Also receiving votes: Staples-Motley 9, Rush City 8, Triton 3, Moose Lake/Willow River 1.
Class 1A
1. Minneota (11), 7-0, 110
2. Springfield, 7-0, 95
3. Mahnomen/Waubun, 7-0, 87
4. Goodhue, 7-0, 81
5. Upsala/Swanville, 7-0, 65
6. BOLD, 6-1, 56
7. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 6-1, 31
8. Blooming Prairie, 6-1, 24
9. Fillmore Central, 6-1, 24
10. Red Lake County, 6-1, 11
Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 7, West Central Area 5, Ada-Borup West 2, Adrian/Ellsworth 2, Deer River 2.
Nine-Player
1. Nevis (6), 7-0, 105
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (4), 7-0, 99
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 7-0, 89
4. Hills-Beaver Creek, 7-0, 79
5. LeRoy-Ostrander/LP, 7-0, 57
6. Spring Grove, 7-0, 55
7. Fosston, 7-0, 47
8. Hancock, 7-0, 38
9. Cherry, 6-1, 16
10. Goodridge/Grygla, 6-1, 7
Also receiving votes: Cromwell-Wright 5, Kingsland 4, Renville County West 1.
Junior forward Carson Stenzel scores three minutes into overtime, giving Mankato East a 1-0 win over Marshall at New Prague in the Section 2 final.