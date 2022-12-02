Minneota took the best Springfield's high-octane passing game had to offer and answered with power football, scoring 28 points in the second half, all on long drives, for a 38-21 victory Friday in the Class 1A championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minneota (12-2) ran for 243 yards and dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for 34 minutes, 29 seconds. Springfield (11-3) managed just 27 yards on the ground. Minneota won the state title for the eighth time.
