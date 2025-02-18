High school section tournament quarterfinals begin Tuesday for boys hockey, with section champions decided next week.
Here are the boys hockey teams likely to win section and advance to the state tournament
As postseason plays gets underway, here’s a look at which teams are likely to advance to St. Paul, the site of the boys hockey state tournament at Xcel Energy Center:
Class 2A
Section 1
Rochester Century/John Marshall ended the Lakeville North and Lakeville South monopoly in this section by winning last season. But Rochester Century/John Marshall comes in as the third seed this time behind South and North. Pick: Lakeville South
Section 2
Winners of this section a year ago, Chanhassen showed what is possible. Shakopee, the No. 2 seed, is poised to make a jump of its own. Top-seed Eden Prairie is an obstacle. Pick: Shakopee
Section 3
First-year coach Mark Strobel has had St. Thomas Academy among the top teams in Class 2A all season. But this has been Cretin-Derham Hall’s section to lose for two consecutive seasons. Pick: Cretin-Derham Hall
Section 4
Hill-Murray or White Bear Lake? That is always the question this time of year. Second seed Stillwater wants to crash the party this season and judging by a regular-season split with the Bears, the Ponies are indeed good enough. Pick: White Bear Lake
Section 5
All signs point to Rogers winning its first section title this season. The top-seed Royals went 7-0-0 in section play. Pick: Rogers
Section 6
Can Holy Angels top Edina in this section for the first time since 2021? The Stars better watch out for Wayzata and Benilde-St. Margret’s on the other side of the bracket. Pick: Edina
Section 7
Hold the “Blazing Saddles” references — Rock Ridge is no laughing matter. The top-seeded program seeks to empower predecessors Eveleth and Virginia with a run to state. Pick: Rock Ridge
Section 8
Moorhead, No. 1 in Class 2A much of the season, is the lead dog but Bemidji makes this far northern section one to watch. Pick: Moorhead
Class 1A
Section 1
Northfield, the defending section champs, holds the No. 1 seed and I do not foresee any upsets, especially considering the team’s 4-0-1 record against section opponents this season. Pick: Northfield
Section 2
Minneapolis is the No. 1 seed but the big-city cooperative holds a more precarious perch when you consider the team’s overall record of 15-7-3. Delano and Orono are poised to snag the upset. Pick: Orono
Section 3
No. 1 seed Luverne holds a 14-0-1 section record but No. 2 seed Mankato West and No. 3 New Ulm can spring an upset. Pick: New Ulm
Section 4
Chisago Lakes sports a 4-0-1 against section foes but second seed Mahtomedi has won six of the past seven section crowns. Pick: Mahtomedi
Section 5
No. 2 seed St. Cloud Cathedral won the 1A state title last season but expect No. 1 Monticello or No. 3 Little Falls to offer resistance. Pick: St. Cloud Cathedral
Section 6
Northern Lakes, under new coach Mike Randolph, earned the top seed with a perfect 6-0-0 record in the section. But don’t count out Alexandria for the upset. Pick: Northern Lakes
Section 7
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton is the fashionable choice to reach St. Paul but Hermantown has won seven of the past eight section titles and will look to avenge that Jan. 30 loss to the ‘Jacks. Pick: Cloquet/Esko/Carlton
Section 8
No. 1 seed Warroad has ruled the section for the past three seasons. But East Grand Forks looms at No. 2. Pick: Warroad
