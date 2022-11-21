Tyler Barsness, F, Coon Rapids, junior

Wes Berg, F, Benilde-St. Margaret's, senior

Peyton Blair, F, Centennial, senior

Nathan Bluhm, D, Chisago Lakes, senior

Cayden Casey, F, Andover, senior

Jack Erickson, G, Hill-Murray, senior

Jake Fisher, F, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior

Joel Hanson, D, Minneapolis, senior

Nikolas Jinks, F, Chisago Lakes, senior

Kamden Kaiser, F, Northfield, junior

Javon Moore, F, Minnetonka, junior

John Stout III, D, Minnetonka, junior

Jay Svaren, G, Eastview, senior

Teddy Townsend, F, Eden Prairie, junior

David Wolsfeld, F, Mahtomedi, senior