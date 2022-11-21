Tyler Barsness, F, Coon Rapids, junior
Wes Berg, F, Benilde-St. Margaret's, senior
Peyton Blair, F, Centennial, senior
Nathan Bluhm, D, Chisago Lakes, senior
Cayden Casey, F, Andover, senior
Jack Erickson, G, Hill-Murray, senior
Jake Fisher, F, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior
Joel Hanson, D, Minneapolis, senior
Nikolas Jinks, F, Chisago Lakes, senior
Kamden Kaiser, F, Northfield, junior
Javon Moore, F, Minnetonka, junior
John Stout III, D, Minnetonka, junior
Jay Svaren, G, Eastview, senior
Teddy Townsend, F, Eden Prairie, junior
David Wolsfeld, F, Mahtomedi, senior
High Schools
Introducing 15 players to watch this season in high school boys hockey
These standouts come from a range of schools stretching from the far edges of the metro to its very core.