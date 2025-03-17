The champion: At the beginning of the season, everybody expected heavyweights CDH and Wayzata to meet for all the marbles. The health of Cretin-Derham Hall could play a factor in this outcome. Both 6-10 senior center Tommy Ahneman, who is headed to Notre Dame, and 6-7 sophomore forward Ty Schlagel have both been sidelined this season with injuries. Wayzata is playing its best basketball of the season behind 6-5 junior guard Christian Wiggins. A healthy Raiders squad prevails in a tight one. Cretin-Derham Hall 78, Wayzata 75