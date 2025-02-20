Games are starting to intensify with conference titles and section seeding on the line.
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams
Four teams ranked in the top 10 played each other in the past week as schools near the end of the regular season.
The outcome of those important games have yet to impact movement in the top eight spots in the Minnesota Top 25, Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball rankings.
No. 4 Alexandria recently defeated No. 6 Orono 96-94, and in an intense Lake Conference and Class 4A, Section 6 matchup, No. 2 Hopkins recently defeated No. 8 Wayzata 77-76.
Albany enters the top 10 as the highest-ranking school from Class 2A. The Huskies’ average margin of victory is 31.3 points per game (72.9-41.6).
Meanwhile, No. 1-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall welcomed 6-10 senior center Tommy Ahneman back to the lineup. The Notre Dame recruit had been sidelined with a bone contusion on his knee.
Records through Wednesday. All schools are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (22-1). Last week: No. 1
2. Hopkins (23-1) Last week: No. 2
3. Mankato East (Class 3A, 21-1) Last week: No. 3
4. Alexandria (Class 3A, 19-3) Last week: No. 4
5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 21-2) Last week: No. 5
6. Orono (Class 3A, 17-6) Last week: No. 6
7. Tartan (23-0) Last week: No. 7
8. Wayzata (19-4) Last week: No. 8
9. Albany (Class 2A, 21-0) Last week: No. 11
10. Shakopee (17-5) Last week: No. 13
11. Waseca (Class 2A, 24-0) Last week: No. 12
12. Prior Lake (18-5) Last week: 20
13. Apple Valley (19-3) Last week: No. 9
14. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 17-5) Last week: No. 15
15. Byron (Class 3A, 21-2) Last week: No. 16
16. Champlin Park (19-4) Last week: No. 10
17. Moorhead (17-6) Last week: No. 21
18. Caledonia (Class 2A, 24-2) Last week: No. 18
19. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 19-4) Last week: No. 19
20. Minnetonka (17-6) Last week: No. 14
21. Sauk Rapids-Rice (18-5) Last week: No. 23
22. Anoka (18-5) Last week: No. 25
23. Richfield (Class 3A, 18-5) Last week: No. 17
24. East Ridge (17-6) Last week: No. 24
25. Cherry (Class 1A, 23-1) Last week: No. 22
