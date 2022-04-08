More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Goalie coach Poderzay went from Mavericks to Gophers
He trained Minnesota State Mankato's goalies for six years before he joined the Gophers for this season.
Gophers
Mavericks oust Gophers from Frozen Four, will play Denver for first title
After Minnesota State Mankato gave up an early goal, the Mavericks tightened up their defense and turned loose their offense on the Gophers.
Wolves
Edwards steals the show as Wolves squeak by San Antonio
Second-year standout Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 49 points, 27 of them after halftime. He shot 16-for-28 from the field, including 6-for-14 on three pointers.
Wolves
Well-traveled center Greg Monroe returns to Timberwolves
The 6-11 veteran has also played for the Capitals, Jazz and Bucks this season and gives the team some inside size and depth.