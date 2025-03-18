Prep Athletes of the Week: St. Paul Harding’s Ai’Jhon Douglas helps Knights' basketball reach state tournament

This 6-foot-1 sophomore forward proved to be more than Maple Grove could handle inside and Hopkins won its ninth state title — a Minnesota record for most girls basketball titles — as a result. Walker had her way in the paint throughput the Class 4A girls basketball title game, scoring a game-high 28 points on 13-for-15 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds. “I just basically told my kids they didn’t have an answer for her,” Royals coach Tara Starks said. “Erma is strong, so you’ve to put a strong physical body on her.”