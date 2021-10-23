Minnesota health officials are warning people about a salmonella outbreak linked to salami sticks produced by Citterio and sold at Trader Joe's.

There are three confirmed cases, but officials believe more people were infected and did not seek health care, according to a Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) news release. The three people became ill between Sept. 20-29 and one was hospitalized for two days.

All have recovered from their symptoms, according to the news release issued Friday.

The health department advises the public to avoid eating "Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks," sold at Trader Joe's and other food retailers. All three people who were sickened reported purchasing salami sticks at different Trader Joe's locations.

Health officials do not know if other brands of salami sticks or other Citterio products are also contaminated and are investigating.

People who are ill and suspect salmonella should tell their health care provider about the outbreak, state health officials said.

Approximately 700-975 salmonella infections are reported each year in the state, according to the release. Salmonella infection symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and a fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12-96 hours after exposure, but can also begin up to two weeks after consumption.

Infections usually clear up in five to seven days. According to MDH, about 28% of laboratory confirmed cases require hospitalization.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759