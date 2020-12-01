Minnesota health officials soon will allow the use of medical marijuana for those with sickle cell disease or a chronic vocal or motor tic disorder.

Those ailments will be added to the list of qualifying medical conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program, effective August 2021.

Health officials rejected for a third time a petition to include anxiety as a qualifying condition, but said they will take a “deeper look” at it early next year.

“Anxiety is a broad term for a group of specific disorders,” state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “We want to dig into specific anxiety disorders more and move forward carefully. The large number of patient testimonials submitted during the petition process tells us there is something there.”

However, Malcolm added, state officials “want to avoid unintended consequences — there is evidence that cannabis use can actually contribute to and make anxiety worse for some people.”

Minnesota has gradually expanded the number of qualifying conditions for the medical marijuana program since the Legislature approved it in 2014.

Patients certified with sickle cell disease or a chronic motor or vocal tic disorder will become eligible to enroll in the medical cannabis program on July 1, 2021, and become able to receive medical cannabis from either of the state’s two medical cannabis manufacturers starting Aug. 1.

Sickle cell disease, an inherited red blood cell disorder, primarily affects people who are Black or African American. Those with the disease may suffer severe pain caused when sickle cells get stuck in small blood vessels and block the flow of blood and oxygen to organs in the body.

“Giving sickle cell patients a more direct pathway into the medical cannabis program will permit them a non-opioid option to manage their pain,” Malcolm said.

Vocal or motor tic disorder was added after evidence showed medical marijuana can treat tics for those with Tourette syndrome, which was previously added to Minnesota’s medical cannabis program.

State health officials added the conditions to the list after a formal petitioning process to solicit public input on adding qualifying conditions and delivery methods for medicine.