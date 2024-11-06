Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Minnesota heads to Chicago for non-conference matchup
By The Associated Press
Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -6.5; over/under is 225
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota face off in non-conference action.
Chicago went 39-43 overall with a 20-21 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulls shot 47.0% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.
Minnesota finished 56-26 overall, 37-15 in Western Conference play and 26-15 on the road last season. The Timberwolves shot 48.5% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Bulls: Jalen Smith: day to day (knee), Zach LaVine: day to day (hip), Josh Giddey: day to day (illness), Lonzo Ball: out (wrist), Patrick Williams: day to day (shoulder).
Timberwolves: None listed.
