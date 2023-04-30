A section of Hwy. 169 in Hopkins is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the Twin Cities metro area. Thanks to the city's Lions Club, it also may be one of the cleanest.

During Earth Day weekend, about 20 volunteers waded through the reeds, weeds and muck on the roadside to pick up fast food wrappers, pop cans and whiskey bottles hidden under this year's record-setting snow. They also grabbed discarded plastic bags stuck on trees and fences,

"I was shocked at how dirty it was," said David Williams, who cleaned up between Bren Road and Excelsior Boulevard. "I was amazed at how much stuff you pick up."

The group found car parts, a Rubik's Cube, action figures and even a money bag — no cash inside — to help fill 60 garbage bags, the most the club has collected in its eight years of highway cleanups, organizer Moneer Rifai said.

The Hopkins Lions Club is one of about 1,860 groups registered with the Minnesota Transportation Department's Adopt a Highway program. Last year, groups across the state collectively spent 88,000 hours removing roadside rubbish, enough to fill 38,500 garbage bags, said Ann McLellan, MnDOT's Adopt a Highway manager.

"Adopt a Highway volunteers provide such a valuable service to our state," McLellan said. "Not only do they help keep Minnesota roadsides clean and beautiful, but their work allows MnDOT crews to focus on other tasks to keep highways safe for all travelers."

MnDOT is seeking church groups, service clubs and school sports teams to pitch in. The agency has more than 900 sections of highways available for adoption. Volunteers are assigned a 2-mile section of road and asked to clean it twice a year.

In return, MnDOT posts signs to recognize the volunteer groups. The agency supplies yellow vests and trash bags, which volunteers leave by the side of the road for maintenance crews to pick up, McLellan said.

MnDOT also has opportunities for groups to sign up for a one-day cleanup event.

Rifai persuaded local businesses to donate coffee and doughnuts as an incentive for volunteers. The goal, he said, was to inspire people to do public service, be mindful about the environment and instill pride in the community.

"Sadly, we see service clubs dying out," said Rifai, who joined the Hopkins Lions Club about a year ago. "Service clubs are the bedrock of the communities. It's a chance to put aside political issues and enjoy your neighbors, friends and colleagues."

Rifai said he's looking for more volunteers for cleanups the club plans for May and October.

Littering is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, 90 days in jail, or both. But that doesn't stop drivers from treating ditches as their personal dumpsters, Williams said.

"Think about what you are doing," he said. "Take it to a garbage can. Everybody will feel better not having to drive through a mess on the highway."