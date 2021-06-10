Minnesota's high school graduation rate remained steady in 2020, even as that year's graduates saw their last months of school upended by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 84% of last year's high school seniors graduated in four years. That was a record high, though the rate ticked up by just one-tenth of a percentage point over the class of 2019, continuing a slow but steady trend of rising graduation rates over the last several years. Dropout rates also continued a steady decline, dipping from 4.4% to 3.7% over a year.

State Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a statement that last year's high school seniors faced significant challenges as they finished out their school careers.

"The class of 2020 graduated while we were all just learning how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," she said. "This was a time of great uncertainty, and the perseverance of our students, educators and families demonstrates their commitment to rise to this moment and reach the end of their pre-K through grade 12 journey."

But Mueller also noted that significant gaps remain between student groups. About 89% of white and Asian students graduated in four years, compared to 70% of Hispanic students and 69% of Black students. Among American Indian students, the graduation rate was just under 56%, but that group saw the biggest gains in 2020, with the rate rising nearly 5% over a year earlier.

The commissioner said the state plans to tackle those gaps with strategies outlined in Gov. Tim Walz' "Due North Education Plan," which outlines goals that include diversifying the teacher workforce and shifting the way the state funds K-12 schools.

"While we have so much to be proud of in Minnesota, we know that we still have work to do to close gaps and increase access, participation and representation to ensure every single student graduates from high school," Mueller said.

Graduation rates are typically released the following spring, so data for the class of 2021 won't be available until sometime in 2022.

