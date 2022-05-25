Cretin-Derham Hall High School Mandarin teacher Nan Wang inspired student Wyatte Nissen. Nan Wang and Wyatte Nissen Mandarin teacher • Cretin-Derham Hall I met Nan Wang four years ago when I started studying Mandarin. I had always been interested in studying this language but she made me happy that I chose it. She has been a great teacher and educator on China. During my freshman year, she took her students on little field trips, introducing us to Chinese festivals, great restaurants and stores. She has inspired me to take a trip to China one day and maybe keep studying the language. I will always remember her positive way of teaching us about her language and culture. She is amazing and will remain in my memory forever!

Senior Isadora Li, 18, (at right) with her English teacher Daniel Amborn at Edina High School on Monday, May 23, 2022 in Edina, Minn. Li is the managing editor at the school newspaper Zephyrus run bu Amborn. Daniel Amborn and Isa Li Newspaper adviser • Edina High School Mr. Amborn was my sophomore English teacher, but he has also been the staff adviser for the Edina High School newspaper, Zephyrus, for the past three years. As I've gotten to know Mr. Amborn, I've seen how he has redefined what it means to be a teacher. He sees each of his students as people and acknowledges the complexities of their lives. He takes time to teach us about journalism, even though he's still figuring it all out, too. He's never afraid to be candid about life. I'm in awe of the care he puts into lessons and activities. If I am going through something or have to get something off my chest, he will listen without judgment. To that end, he's been an awesome ally to the Asian American community. I truly would not be the person I am today without Mr. Amborn's example of how to be a genuine and compassionate teacher and human being.

St. Paul Harding High School senior Erin Tetter, right, has looked to choir teacher Natalia Romero Arbelaez for guidance and inspiration and the student and teacher were seen in choir class at Harding High Thursday, May 26, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. Natalia Romero Arbeláez and Erin Tetter Choir director • Harding High School I've been in choir with Ms. Romero since my freshman year. She has been like an at-school mom to me! She's never given up on me, is always supportive, and she motivates me to get through the toughest of days. One time, for example, I was very stressed about what college to go to and how I was going to pay for it. That led to an anxiety attack. She helped me through it, and reassured me that it was OK not to have it all figured out yet, and that I'm incredible, talented and smart enough to do anything I put my mind to. She showed humanity and allowed me to be human in her classroom. Seeing an amazing POC [person of color] teacher who cares about her kids has motivated me to become an educator as well!

Zoey Bruffett, 18, right, a senior at South High School's All Nations Program has leaned on her counselor Tracy Burke to navigate school and life and they were seen outside South High near a Native American mural Friday, May 20, 2022 Minneapolis, Minn. Bruffett has worked during high school and received a full-ride scholarship to the University of Minnesota to continue her studies. Tracy Burke and Zoey Bruffett counselor, Indian Education • All Nations Program at South High School I've known Ms. Burke since middle school. She helped me through dark things then. I was fighting all the time and I'd go to her office and that was my safe spot. She followed my class to South High and that's where I turned it around right away. I was enrolled in the All Nations Program at South which connected me with other Native kids. I would see Ms. Burke every Friday and she would tell me that I was a good kid. She helped me with scholarships and applying for FAFSA. Now I'm a Wallin Scholar heading to the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in Native American studies. I have her phone number and plan to stay connected. She helped me understand that I could do anything I put my mind to.

Harding High School Senior Max Rouillard-Horne with math team coach Shannon Pettipiece. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. Shannon Pettipiece and Max Rouillard-Horne Math team coach • Harding High School I've been on the math team for five years. My middle school didn't have enough students to offer a team so we'd take a bus to Harding every Tuesday and Thursday and I always looked forward to it. I was the runt of the team, but everyone was so nice, especially Ms. Pettipiece. She was always the person I went to when I was confused about something or needed help. This year, she became my home room teacher and I saw her every day. When I was recently dealing with a difficult personal issue, she just listened and said, "That is really tough." And, "Hey, if you need anything, let me know." She made me feel safe at school. She still checks in with me to make sure I'm doing OK. I'm going to St. Olaf in the fall to pursue physics, which is very math-heavy. She was definitely a huge help in getting me there. She's just kind to people, always willing to help kids. She's a good person.

Senior Hailey Highland, 18, (at right) with her language arts teacher Barbara Bursackon at White Bear Lake High School South Campus on Monday, May 23, 2022 in White Bear Lake, Minn. Barbara Bursack and Hailey Highland Language arts teacher • White Bear Lake Area High School In October of 2021, I was in the midst of filling out scholarship applications. I had been accepted into my dream school, North Dakota State University, and one of the available scholarships was for full tuition for an incoming engineering student. I crafted my essays and I knew that if there was anyone I could trust to help me edit such an important statement, it would be Ms. Bursack. Being a compassionate, dedicated and phenomenal teacher, Ms. Bursack spent hours revising my essays with me, and it paid off. In early March, I received an e-mail informing me that I had received the full tuition scholarship. This changed my future. I can now go to college without the fear of student debt and the confidence to focus solely on my studies. But she taught me another important lesson: Yes, work hard but also take care of myself and talk to people when I need help. Putting myself first was a huge lesson she taught me that I will carry into college.