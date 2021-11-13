MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he was leaving for Europe on Saturday for a six-day trip to promote the state's businesses.

The Democratic governor said he would be making traveling to the United Kingdom and Finland, looking to promote trade with a focus on health care, environmental technology, agriculture and education. Walz will spend the first three days of the tour in London, then head to Helsinki,

Walz will travel with his wife, Gwen Walz, a pair of his cabinet secretaries, and officials from the state's trade office. He will also be joined by over 40 executives from Minnesota businesses and organizations at various points of the trip.

The governor said in a statement that he will focus on sharing the benefits of Minnesota's business environment.

"Our goal is to share that message with the world, strengthening trade with our partners in Europe while expanding economic opportunity for businesses and families here in Minnesota," he said in a statement.