BLAINE, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz: former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and husband killed in politically motivated shooting.
The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 2:51PM
Writings mentioning names of multiple lawmakers were found in shooting suspect's car, Minnesota police official says
