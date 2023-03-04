When it comes to NCAA tournament implications, Friday's WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal between the Gophers and Wisconsin wasn't a make-or-break contest. Both teams are safety in the 11-team NCAA field.

When it comes to bragging rights and pride, however, Friday's contest at Ridder Arena meant plenty to the border rivals.

Chalk this one up to the Gophers, who got a third-period power-play goal from Abbey Murphy for the winner and an empty-netter from Catie Skaja in a 4-2 victory. Second-seeded Minnesota beat No. 3 seed Wisconsin for the first time in regulation this season, after the Gophers were 0-2-2 against the Badgers in regular-season play.

The Gophers (28-5-3) will play No. 1 Ohio State at 2 p.m. Saturday for the championship. The Buckeyes (31-4-2) advanced with a 2-1 win over Minnesota Duluth. All four teams in the Final Faceoff are expected to make the NCAA tournament, whose field will be announced at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPNews.

Madison Kaiser and Madeline Wethington also scored for the Gophers. Goalie Skylar Vetter secured the victory by making 23 saves, including eight in the third period.

Casey O'Brien and Nicole LaMantia scored for Wisconsin (25-10-2), which got 28 saves from Cami Kronish.

The game's key sequence came early in the third period. The Gophers got their first power play of the game at 3:19, when Wisconsin's Britta Curl was whistled for tripping. Grace Zumwinkle fired a hard shot from the high slot, and Skaja's backhanded rebound attempt hit the post. Murphy was there, though, to emphatically slam home the rebound for a 3-2 lead on a power-play goal at 3:43.

The Gophers took a 1-0 lead at 5:19 of the first when Peyton Hemp pounced on a Wisconsin turnover at its blue line and fed Kaiser, who skated into the slot an fired a shot past Kronish.

Minnesota pinned the Badgers in their own zone midway through the fit and had a couple of scoring chances, but Kronish stopped Kaiser in front of the net, and Nelli Leitinen's back-door pass to Zumwinkle couldn't quite connect.

Wisconsin got the game's first power play at 12:50 of the first when Abigail Boreen was called for hooking. The Gophers killed the penalty, getting a spectacular sprawling save by Vetter on Sophie Shirley. At 17:46, Kronish denied Zumwinkle on a shot in front of the net.

Wisconsin tied the score 1-1 on a goal by O'Brien 1:54 into the second period. O'Brien intercepted Lizzi North's drop pass behind the Gophers net, spun out in front and fired a shot past Vetter.

The goal gave the Badgers a jolt of energy, and they hemmed the Gophers in their own end for an extended period, until coach Brad Frost was able to get the Taylor Heise line back on the ice.

Heise made things happen, drawing defenders and finding linemate Skaja with a backhanded pass. Kronish stopped Skaja's shot, but Gophers Wethington hammered home the juicy rebound for a 2-1 lead at 6:13.

Wisconsin got its second power play at 11:36 of the second when Murphy was called for slashing. The Badgers made the Gophers pay, knotting the score 2-2 on LaMantia's shot from the high slot.

With 2:03 left in the second, the Badgers got another power play when Wethington was called for hooking while negating a Wisconsin scoring chance. The Gophers killed the penalty.

Vetter came up big to keep it 3-2, denying O'Brien on a breakaway at 5:25. At 12:10, Vetter stopped again on a two-on-one rush.

Wisconsin pulled Kronish for an extra attacker with 1:32 left, and Skaja scored into an empty net 13 seconds later.

No. 1 seed Ohio State 2, No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 1: Brooke Bink and Emma Maltais scored goals 58 seconds apart in the second period, and the Buckeyes held on to beat the Bulldogs (25-9-3). Nina Jobst-Smith scored an extra-attacker goal with 2:48 left in the third for UMD.