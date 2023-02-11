The Gophers women's basketball team lost Saturday for the sixth straight time. This time it came in overtime, 76-70, to a Wisconsin team that also came into the game struggling.

It was a familiar result and a familiar reason: Turnovers.

Wisconsin turned 24 Gophers turnovers into a 26-11 edge on points off turnovers. Also, the Gophers missed seven of 22 free throws. And that was too much to overcome.

The Gophers led by four entering the fourth quarter and had the ball with the game tied and the clock ticking down. But Amaya Battle failed to score, forcing an overtime in which the Badgers (8-18 overall, 3-11 Big Ten) outscored the Gophers 11-5.

Minnesota went 2-for-7 with three turnovers that the Badgers turned into three points in the five-minute overtime.

Mallory Heyer scored 28 points with 15 rebounds. Mara Braun had 15 points. Battle had 10 points and 10 assists — setting the school freshman record for assists in a season in the process — but also had seven turnovers.

Wisconsin was led by Julie Pospililova (22 points) and Brooke Schrank (20).