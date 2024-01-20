GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

vs. Michigan State, 2 p.m. Saturday at Williams Arena

Streaming: BTN+

Radio: 96.7-FM

Opening bell: The Gophers (13-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) are one of five teams tied for fifth in the Big Ten, along with Michigan State (13-4, 3-3). The Gophers are coming off a one-sided loss at No. 16 Indiana in which they struggled to guard Hoosiers power forward Mackenzie Holmes. The Hoosiers shot 58.9% vs. Minnesota, the highest by a Gophers opponent this season. The Spartans are a guard-heavy, up-tempo, high-scoring team. Michigan State is second to Iowa in the Big Ten and fifth in the nation in points per game (88.5), first in the conference in turnover margin and assist/turnover ratio and second in three-pointers made. Three of the Spartans' four losses have come to currently ranked teams in Iowa, Creighton and Ohio State. The other loss came to Nebraska in a game in which the Spartans struggled with Nebraska's size. And Michigan State is experienced. Their top seven rotation includes three graduate students and two juniors.

Watch her: Gophers freshman Grace Grocholski, after going scoreless for the first time this season in a victory against Nebraska, led Minnesota with 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting against Indiana. She is second among Big Ten freshmen in scoring (10.9). Mara Braun scored all 14 of her points in the second half of Wednesday's game. The Spartans' strength is in their balance. Moira Joiner leads the team in scoring (15.9), but seven players average 8.7 points per game or better. Both Joiner (41.6%) and DeeDee Hagemann (42.6%) shoot better than 40% on three-pointers. Julia Ayrault — the only Spartans starter over 6 feet tall — is second in the Big Ten in blocks per game (2.4).

Forecast: Minnesota is 10th in the conference in three-point defense. That will need to be a priority here. Expect a strong bounce-back from the Indiana loss for the Gophers, who need to win this home game to stay in the hunt for an NCAA tournament berth.