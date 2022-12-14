GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAME DAY

11 a.m. Wednesday vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee

TV: BTN Plus. Radio: 96.7-FM

Gophers update: Minnesota (6-5) is coming off a 105-54 victory over Chicago State Monday. It was a season high in points, shooting percentage (48.7), rebounds (64) and assists (22). The 64 rebounds are tied for fifth most in program history. F Mallory Heyer had 19 points and nine rebounds vs. Chicago State, one of five players in double figures. G Mara Braun had 16, Rose Micheaux 13 and eight rebounds, W Isabelle Gradwell had 11. Amaya Battle and Katie Borowicz combined to give Minnesota 16 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists from the PG spot. This is the second of a three-game homestand against nonconference opponents before the Gophers return to Big Ten play. This game is designated as the team's "field trip game,'' which is why there is such an early tip-off.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee update: The Panthers (3-6) are coming off consecutive losses to IUPUI and Eastern Illinois, which dropped their road record to 0-4. Milwaukee has held opponents to 37% shooting and 58.4 points per game. No Panthers players average in double figures scoring. They are led by Sr. C Emma Wittmershaus (9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds), guards Angie Cera (9.4 ppg) and Kendall Nead (7.7) and former Eastview High School athlete Megan Walstad (6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds).