In a game with just as many hot streaks as cold for the Gophers women's basketball team, it was a blistering fourth-quarter start that made all the difference.

The Gophers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday, taking down Michigan (11-5, 2-2 Big Ten) 82-66 on the road when the team made a season-high 15 of its 28 three-pointers. Sophomore forward Mallory Heyer led the scoring with 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting from three, while first-year guard Grace Grocholski, whose 16-point fourth quarter allowed the Gophers to pull away for good, totaled 19. The team's leading scorer for the season, Mara Braun, added 17.

Minnesota's win marks the first time the Gophers have beaten Michigan since 2018 and the first time they've done so in Ann Arbor since 2014. With their 12th win of the season, coach Dawn Plitzuweit's squad eclipsed last season's win total in half as many games played.

The Gophers started the game hot, knocking down their first six shots — including a pair of threes — en route to a 14-7 lead. Braun led the Gophers right out of the gate, taking a picked pass to the rack and following it up with a late-shot-clock step-back three.

Minnesota went cold, though, missing the next eight shots in a stretch that spanned more than four minutes. The Wolverines pulled even with a 7-0 run, but Braun's second three-pointer of the quarter put the Gophers ahead 17-14 at the end of the first.

As the Gophers struggled to score, Michigan took advantage. The Wolverines rattled off another 7-0 run, punctuated by a Jordan Hobbs three to take a four-point lead. But the Gophers didn't stay down for long and halfway through the second quarter, they caught fire once again.

The two teams combined to make eight of their next nine attempts, including a Braun shot from near the logo that was one of five threes made in that stretch. When Michigan cooled off, the Gophers kept chugging, scoring 10 in a row to make the score 39-31 with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in the first half. The Gophers went into the half leading 41-35, with 18 of their points coming after the quarter's midpoint.

The Gophers offense once again hit a dead stretch at the start of the third, but Heyer singlehandedly kept them ahead with three shots from beyond the arc. The sophomore's fifth three-pointer of the game marked a career high, and her efforts kept the Gophers afloat with a six-point advantage.

None of the Gophers could support Heyer's third-period success, which allowed Michigan to take 54-53 lead at the end of the quarter. The sharpshooter's teammates combined to shoot only 1-for-10 from the field in the third.

The fourth quarter was Grocholski's time to shine. She racked up 13 points in the opening five and a half minutes, helping contribute to the team's largest lead of the night at 70-58 with 4:32 to play. The 17-4 run to open the period was enough to put away the Wolverines, as they never recovered from the deficit. Minnesota closed out the game with a 29-12 run in the fourth, their highest-scoring and best defensive quarter of the game.

