The surprise team of the Big Ten came to Williams Arena Sunday. But nothing about what No. 24 Illinois did was a surprise in their 70-57 victory over the Gophers women.

The conference's best three-point-shooting team coming in, Illinois only went 8-for-22 Sunday. But they were 6-for-12 from behind the arc while building a 42-28 halftime lead. Running an offense based largely on beating opponents off the dribble, the Illini (15-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) hit enough to keep the Gophers at bay.

Four of five Illinois starters scored in double figures: Makira Cook had 20, Genesis Bryant had 18. Former Brooklyn Park star Adalia McKenzie was one of two Illini with 13 points.

Gophers center Rose Micheaux had a career-high 24 points along with 14 rebounds.

She and Amaya Battle (11 points, seven rebounds, six assists) were the only Gophers players in double figures.

The Gophers outscored the Illini by a point in the second half. But by then the damage was done.

Illinois took control of the game in the second quarter.

Down six after a quarter, the Gophers came out and scored four quick points to pull within two. Then Minnesota got three straight stops, but couldn't convert at the other end.

Then the Illini got consecutive threes from Bryant and Cook and were off. The Gophers were outscored 20-8 over the final 7½ minutes of the half, with 10 of those points coming off Minnesota turnovers, to take a 42-28 halftime lead. The Gophers took care of the ball well, for the most part, with only 10 turnovers. But six crucial ones came in that second-quarter Illinois run.

The Gophers (8-10, 1-6) lose for the fifth consecutive time. They played without Katie Borowicz, who was out sick. Maggie Czinano started in her place.