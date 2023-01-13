Again, the Gophers women's basketball team had a sizeable third-quarter lead, only to see it leak away. Thursday at Williams Arena, it was a nine-pointer sabotaged by a succession of turnovers.

Again, the Gophers fought back to take a lead in the fourth. This time it came with 3:42 left when Mallory Heyer broke a tie with a three-pointer.

Again, the Gophers couldn't execute down the stretch, outscored 16-7 over the final 3½ minutes by Rutgers.

The result: The Scarlet Knights (8-10 overall, 2-4 in the Big Ten) handed the Gophers (8-9, 1-5) their fourth consecutive loss, 65-59.

Thanks in large part to 20 points by Rutgers freshman Kaylene Smikle, the Scarlet Knights won their second game in a row.

The score was tied when Mara Braun made two free throws with 1:45 left. But Kai Carter hit two free throws at the other end to put the Scarlet Knights up two. At the other end Gophers center Rose Micheaux was fouled, but made one of two free throws with 1:14 left.

Smikle scored in the post, putting Rutgers up three. With 36.2 seconds left Maggie Czinano made one of two free throws to make it a two-point game. Carter hit one of two with 29.4 seconds left, essentially icing the game.

The loss dropped the Gophers into 13th place in the Big Ten, with a ranked Illinois team coming to Williams Arena on Sunday.

Micheaux finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Mallory Heyer had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Awa Sidibe had 13 points for Rutgers. Carter had 12.

The first 10 minutes of the game were a rather disjointed mess for both teams. Both the Gophers and the Scarlet Knights shot sub-40 percent from the field. And while the two teams combined for 12 turnovers, only three points — two for the Gophers — came as a result.

But one players was on: Heyer. She made all three of her shots, including a three-pointer, and scored seven points — more than half of her team's total in the first quarter, which ended with Minnesota leading 13-9.

The Gophers made just five of 17 second-quarter shots — a 29.4% clip — but still managed to increase their lead by a points, taking a 26-21 lead into the half.

How? They forced another seven Rutgers turnovers in the second, and this time managed to turn those into points. Seven of the Gophers' 13 points in the quarter came off turnovers.

The Scarlet Knights pulled within three points on Sidibe's three-point play with 4:29 left in the half. But a three-pointer from Katie Borowicz keyed a 7-2 run that pushed the lead to eight 3 minutes later before Rutgers ended the half on a 4-2 run.

The Gophers pushed that lead to 40-31 with 5:37 left in the third quarter on Micheaux's basket. And things just totally went south.

The Scarlet Knights finished the quarter on a 12-1 run, with five of those points coming after Gophers turnovers. Minnesota turned the ball over seven times in the third quarter, and Rutgers turned them into 12 of their 22 third-quarter points.