DULUTH — Wisconsin's Caroline Harvey sent a rising wrist shot past Gophers goalie Skylar Vetter, lifting the Badgers to a 3-2 overtime win in the semifinals of the NCAA women's Frozen Four hockey tournament Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

The Badgers (28-10-2), who were scoreless until two quick goals in the third period, advance to the title game against Ohio State on Sunday. The Buckeyes shut out Northeastern 3-0 in the other semifinal matchup.

The Gophers (30-6-3) got an early advantage when senior defenseman Emily Odin banked the puck off the boards and Heise put the rebound over Wisconsin goalie Cami Kronish's left shoulder just more than three minutes into the first period.

Minnesota's sophomore goalie Skylar Vetter had big saves, big help and big luck to hold off the Badgers for two periods, including the second when they whipped 17 shots at her.

In the third period, Wisconsin's Jesse Compher passed to Edwards, who backhanded it past Vetter on her right side. Less than a minute later, Vivian Jungels sent a pass to Sophie Shirley, who sent the puck high to give the Badgers a 2-1 lead.

Minnesota pulled its goalie and pushed the game into overtime with a tip-in by senior Madeline Wethington in the final minute of regulation.

It was a classic fast-paced and gritty meetup between teams with a decades-long rivalry. Historically, one is always ruining the other team's big moment. In 2019, the Gophers last trip to the Frozen Four, Wisconsin won 2-0 in the championship game. In 2012, the last time this tournament was held at Amsoil Arena, the Gophers beat Wisconsin 4-2 to take the national title.

Gophers' coach Brad Frost offered during a pregame interview that games between these two teams can go either way.

"I've always said flip a coin when our two teams play against each other. Great rivalry, two very skilled teams. It's been an interesting rivalry," he said Thursday.